Community Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected 118 individuals for the 2021 class of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.
Local individuals include: Miya LaBarr of Clemmons; Mary Taylor of Mount Airy; and Harper Ray of Winston-Salem.
Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s five partner institutions: UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, N.C. State, Elon University or Meredith College.
Activities
Westchester Country Day School will donate $1,000 each to five charities, including Beds for Babes — City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem, selected by students as a result of a school-wide change drive.
Change for Change is an annual project that inspires students in pre-K through 12th grades to collect loose change for the purpose of making a positive impact in service-minded organizations. Change was collected throughout March and the total was announced during a virtual assembly.
Westchester students collected more than 4,000 quarters, 4,500 dimes, 2,800 nickels, and 10,000 pennies along with $1,354 in dollar bills and coins for a total of $3,876.01.
Coins were still coming in at the time of the assembly, and the school rounded up to commit $1,000 to five organizations.
Typically, WCDS students gather in the school’s gymnasium and spread the change out on the floor to count it together in groups. This year in response to COVID-19 the change was counted daily by grade levels and the total was announced in a virtual assembly broadcast to classrooms.
Announcements
Piedmont Environmental Alliance will kick off the 2021 Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair on April 19.
The fair is a week-long series of free virtual events with a program that includes live webinars and demonstrations, educational videos, kids activities and more. This online programming will replace the Annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, which had been scheduled to take place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this April.
To see see the full festival schedule, visit www.peanc.org.
For weeks, Forsyth County residents arriving at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site have been greeted by volunteers, medical professionals and, thanks, to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, music.
At the request of the Forsyth County Health Department, the council will be extending the performances at the fairgrounds until the end of April. Musicians will be performing between 9 and 11 a.m. on the days the site is open, currently, all days except Wednesdays and Sundays.
Musicians receive an honorarium from council’s Artist Relief Fund.
Litter Sweep North Carolina runs through April 24.
Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.
In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.
Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests, from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.
For information, visit www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.
Share cleanup images at #LitterSweepNC on social media.
Gifts
Greater Gift has announced a $2,000 donation to the local chapter of Alpha Phil Alpha Fraternity in honor of participants in the COVID-19 Community Research Partnership Study. The donation is a part of an effort to encourage volunteers to complete daily symptom surveys. The gift to the fraternity was made when 4 million entries were received as a part of the study.
Scholarships
A number of North Carolina high school graduates, including Kaitlyn Cornwell of Winston-Salem, were recently awarded WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarships. The students, who are all WoodmenLife members, submitted applications highlighting their high school grades, activities and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.
This year, WoodmenLife will award 497 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000. Cornwell received a $500 scholarship.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.