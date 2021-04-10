Community Milestones

Typically, WCDS students gather in the school’s gymnasium and spread the change out on the floor to count it together in groups. This year in response to COVID-19 the change was counted daily by grade levels and the total was announced in a virtual assembly broadcast to classrooms.

Announcements

Piedmont Environmental Alliance will kick off the 2021 Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair on April 19.

The fair is a week-long series of free virtual events with a program that includes live webinars and demonstrations, educational videos, kids activities and more. This online programming will replace the Annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, which had been scheduled to take place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this April.

To see see the full festival schedule, visit www.peanc.org.

For weeks, Forsyth County residents arriving at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site have been greeted by volunteers, medical professionals and, thanks, to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, music.