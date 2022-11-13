Community Milestones

Achievers

Sixteen students, including Cole Sain of Kernersville, graduated from Appalachian State University’s Appalachian Police Academy — a component of the Appalachian Police Officer Development Program — on Aug. 27 in Rosen Concert Hall, representing the program’s fifth class.

In total, 96 recruits have graduated from the academy since 2018, completing North Carolina’s Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Academy recruits complete more than 700 training hours, exceeding the BLET standard of 38 blocks of instruction and 670 hours of training. Recruits must also pass the 300-question state exam to become certified police officers in North Carolina before they become sworn, at which time they may begin working part time in the Appalachian State University Police Department. Graduates continue working part time in their APD positions as they complete their degrees at App State.

Sain is a junior criminal justice major.

A trio of Bridgewater College volleyball players were featured on the 2022 All-ODAC listings, which were announced by the league office on Nov. 6. Highlighting the trio was Grace Hayes of Boone who saw her name on the first team, while Rachael Meyers of Pennsylvania and Lisa O’Grady of Virginia earned spots on the second and third teams, respectively.

Hayes, a senior setter, finished up her career with BC with her third-straight First Team All-ODAC selection and fourth total after garnering a second team pick her freshman season. Hayes finished the season with 656 assists to finish her career at 2,798. She ranks among program leaders in career assists as she moved into fourth in team history earlier this season. In addition, she ended the year with 158 digs, 27 blocks and dropped in 24 kills across all 28 matches. She reached 40 assists in a match three times this season, including a season-best 49 against Guilford.

The Eagles captured the No. 5 seed in the ODAC Tournament before falling to the eventual tournament champions, Randolph-Macon, in the quarterfinals. Bridgewater finished the season with a 17-12 record behind a 9-3 mark in league matches.

Announcements

Internationally renowned author, reporter and columnist Thomas Friedman will join Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum for an evening of conversation with PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Wait Chapel.

The conversation will center on the political, environmental and social issues shaping the world.

Friedman is the recipient of three Pulitzer Prizes — two for international reporting from the Middle East and a third for his columns written about 9/11. He is the author of seven New York Times bestsellers. Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. To purchase tickets, visit https://facetoface.wfu.edu/.

In addition to the main Face to Face event, Friedman will participate in a student-only conversation at Wait Chapel at 5 p.m. moderated by Wake Forest Leadership and Character Scholars. Students from Winston-Salem area colleges and universities can attend both the student-only event and the keynote address for free with a student identification. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3anr9hdw. Also, call 336-758-6615 or email facetoface@wfu.edu.

Greater Winston-Salem’s Senior Academy is a one-on-one mentoring program that pairs volunteers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools seniors who can benefit from extra support to achieve graduation requirements.

Mentors help guide students’ academic progress, and plan for life after graduation. The nonprofit is seeking mentors to pair with students at several schools for one-hour weekly sessions. There is a special need for Spanish speaking mentors. For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8a9jz5.

Dellabrook Presbyterian Church will hold a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at 115 Dellabrook Road in Winston Salem.

The clothing sizes are school age children through adults.

For information, call 336-725-4274.

Greater Winston-Salem’s next Founders Forum presented by Flow Automotive is set for Nov. 17 at 500 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem.

Jim Noble, executive chef and owner of Noble Food and Pursuits, will be the featured founder.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking among founders and employees of startups with the goal of championing a more interconnected startup community. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Two complimentary beverages will be provided.

Jenni Earle, a maker of empowering artisan goods created to inspire courage and authenticity, will be in the startup spotlight.

There is street parking as well as the parking deck and the visitor lot adjacent to the parking deck. The parking deck rates are $5 for after hours, $1 per half hour and $9 daily for the whole day. Parking is also available in the 5th Street Overflow Parking Lot. For information, call 336-728-9200.

Historic Bethabara Park at 2147 Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem will offer Christmas at Bethabara from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Guests can visit the 1788 Gemeinhaus, learn about — and taste — varied Christmas treats made by Moravians in the 1800s, enjoy the sounds of the season and watch a puppet show. Admission is free.

The park, a national historic landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

For information, visit historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.

The Camel City Jazz Orchestra will give two “Holiday Swing & Salsa” performances on Dec. 10 in the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art auditorium.

Enthusiastic responses to CCJO’s Latin-themed holiday concerts in 2021 inspired the band to offer a similar program this year. The band’s 10th annual holiday concert will feature audience favorites from a swinging holiday repertoire, plus authentic holiday selections from the Latin American salsa tradition.

The bilingual show will include vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Anthony Alverez and Latin percussionists Walter Romero Sr., Walter Romero Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez, performing selections from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. There will be an early performance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a late performance from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are sold separately for each performance. General admission is $30; children 12 and younger and students with a photo identification may attend for $15. Tickets are available at https://ccjoholidays.brownpapertickets.com.

Awards

Friends of Residents in Long Term Care, an independent, nonprofit organization committed to advancing the quality of life for the 100,000 individuals who receive long-term care in North Carolina, recently presented awards to three individuals, including two who are local, for their efforts to advance the quality of care in the state.

N.C. Representative Donny Lambeth was presented with the “Legislator of the Year Award” for his dedication to increasing access to healthcare and for work to reform the state’s Medicaid program.

For her work as an advocate for her late husband’s care in a nursing home in Black Mountain, Pat Weaver of Clemmons was presented with the “Sharon Wilder Advocacy Award.” Weaver became involved with the effort “Caregivers for Compromise,” that helped ease visitation requirements during the pandemic lockdown. Since her husband’s death, she remains committed to improving the quality of care and lives of residents.

Learn more about the work of FOR and watch the award presentations by viewing the 2022 FOR Gala on Facebook.

Fundraisers

Triad residents celebrated on Oct. 21 more than $806,343 raised at the Triad Gala for Life. These funds will provide more than 537 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services. Held at the Grandover Resort, the gala included a silent auction of items donated by individuals and local businesses. The event featured Keynote Speaker Christina Bennett.

The silent auction included 121 items available for bidding (at the gala or online) and raised $30,581. These proceeds will provide 20 women with the network’s free services. The virtual Triad Gala for Life program will be available for viewing through Nov. 20. To view or share the video, contact Hope Earwood at hearwood@thepregnancynetwork.org.

Grants

The National Center for the Biotechnology Workforce at Forsyth Tech Community College has been selected as a recipient of almost $116,000 from the National Science Foundation to continue work to train and upskill bioscience community college instructors.

The NCBW will host up to six community college instructors, or “fellows”, for a minimum of eight weeks. Each fellow will be paired with a company or other institution, to gain experience in a corporate environment and further learn required skills and traits required in a biotech workforce setting, in order to better prepare their students for their entry into the workforce.

This in-depth fellowship is a continuation of over three years of work by the NCBW to develop and expand the Biomedical Emerging Technology Application Skills (BETA Skills) Standards. BETA Skills aims to bridge the divide between bioscience instructors’ technical skills and knowledge and their ability to teach what are typically thought of as “soft skills” to their students. For example, a session at the June 2022 professional development program, “People Skills in Communication and Ideation,” taught instructors how to communicate clearly and effectively, both written and verbally, with students, coworkers and industry partners.

A dozen North Carolina school districts and one charter school will benefit this year from a total of $800,000 in grants aimed at developing student skills in computer science through coding. The Coding and Mobile App Development Grant program, launched in 2017 with funding from the General Assembly, supports partnerships with local businesses to help schools develop computer science, coding and mobile app development programs for middle and high school students.

The grants, which range from nearly $80,000 to $25,000 this year, help districts and schools purchase equipment, digital materials and cover the costs associated with teacher professional development to build capacity in coding, computer science and mobile application development initiatives.

Locally, Lexington Middle School of Lexington City Schools received $25,800.

Honors

Troy University, provost’s list: Walter Stiehm of Statesville