Community Milestones

“We are so proud of LillyAnna and her dedication to helping others in our community. She has been such a wonderful student to have here at Noble Academy and such a fantastic role model for others,” notes Amanda Carter, head of school.

FundraisersWith the vision of Honorees Susan and Martin Gilmore and the leadership of Gala Chairpersons Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton, JDRF’s Piedmont Triad (virtual) Hope Gala raised $1.4 million for research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

The Gilmores’ daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.

The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has now raised at least $1 million to fund diabetes research in 10 of the last 11 years, raising more than $20 million in its first 21 years.

Instead of 1,000 guests gathering together at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, where the gala is held every other year, the event was livestreamed from a “studio” at the Benton. Dozens of watch parties were held across the Piedmont Triad and beyond, with supporters cheering remotely throughout the program.