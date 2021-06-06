Community Milestones

Achievers
The first youth apprentice program for registered nurses in North Carolina has culminated in 10 students committing to apprenticeships with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.
The apprentices are Carrie McKeaver and Ashley Sewell of Surry Central High School; Jenny Cortes and Natalie Evans of Mount Airy High School; Julie Marshall of East Surry High School; Katie Kellam of Elkin High School; Eryn O’Neal and Annsley Puckett of North Surry High School; Emily Orellana of Surry Early College High School; and Anna Serrano of Starmount High School.
This opportunity is a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office that combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification. These students will earn free tuition for the Associate Degree Nursing program at a North Carolina community college to become registered nurses.
The students began their pre-apprenticeships on Jan. 11 and worked through May 14 as certified nursing assistants and patient care technicians. They received high school or college credit for their employment along with a stipend each month for travel expenses.
For information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks at 336-401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org.
Awards
High Point University graduate student, Johnathon Friar, was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a Life Saver Certificate. Friar, a second-year student in the Master of Science in athletic training program, was part of a team of medical providers that saved the life of a local high school student.
According to Katie Hanes-Romano, certified athletic trainer with Wake Forest Baptist Health, Tuesday, March 2 was a normal busy day at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. She was preparing for a girls’ lacrosse game and Friar was working with a football player when a couple of junior varsity soccer players rushed in and said a player had collapsed and was not breathing. Hanes-Romano and Friar ran to the scene. Using the AED, automatic external defibrillator, they analyzed the student’s condition and delivered a shock.
Friar received a plaque which reads “The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Honors Johnathon Friar with the Life Saver Certificate for the prompt and alert act of rendering CPR/AED care during the most critical moments to Pablo Hortal that resulted in saving his life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.”
* * * *
Noble Academy has announced that LillyAnna Zaleon, class of 2021, is being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView in the fourth Annual National Community Service Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals to transform the world. The Kroger Company is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.
“We are so proud of LillyAnna and her dedication to helping others in our community. She has been such a wonderful student to have here at Noble Academy and such a fantastic role model for others,” notes Amanda Carter, head of school.
FundraisersWith the vision of Honorees Susan and Martin Gilmore and the leadership of Gala Chairpersons Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton, JDRF’s Piedmont Triad (virtual) Hope Gala raised $1.4 million for research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.
The Gilmores’ daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.
The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has now raised at least $1 million to fund diabetes research in 10 of the last 11 years, raising more than $20 million in its first 21 years.
Instead of 1,000 guests gathering together at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, where the gala is held every other year, the event was livestreamed from a “studio” at the Benton. Dozens of watch parties were held across the Piedmont Triad and beyond, with supporters cheering remotely throughout the program.
The opportunity for a backyard concert by American Idol season 5 winner Taylor Hicks, donated by Wendy and Brett Hoge, started an online bidding war, and was the most lucrative JDRF Triad auction item ever.
JDRF presented Research Champion Awards to Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Chris Fox, vice president — corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands.
There’s still time to donate to the gala. Contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or visit tinyurl.com/TriadFundACure2021.
GraduatesCedarville University: James Billock of Walkertown, Master of Science in nursing; Stacey Edwards of Clemmons, Master of Science in nursing; Allison Wise of Westfield, Bachelor of Science in environmental science
College of Charleston: Tolly Stewart of Boone, M.S. in child life; Daniel Gray of Lewisville, B.S. in psychology; and Ian Goodman of Winston-Salem, B.S. in accounting, magna cum laude
Mars Hill University: Ashley Carol Hicks of Ararat, bachelor of science in integrated health sciences; Kenan Thomas Foxx of Banner Elk, bachelor of science in business administration; Sydney Paige Matthews of Branon, bachelor of music in music education, magna cum laude; Emilee Wenmoth of Clemmons, bachelor of science in zoology, cum laude; Austin T. Gilyard of Lexington, bachelor of science in business administration; Darby Adele Pereira of Millers Creek, bachelor of music in music education, summa cum laude; Malik Tecarlo Tucker of Mount Airy, bachelor of arts in history
Wofford College: Ivan Nefi Aguilar Aguilar of Elkin, bachelor of arts degree majoring in Spanish and sociology and anthropology, cum laude; Ashlyn Renee Fox of Boone, bachelor of science degree majoring in psychology and sociology and anthropology; Laura Beth Futrell of Denton, bachelor of arts degree majoring in Spanish and a bachelor of science degree majoring in economics with a minor in mathematics, summa cum laude; Grace Elle Prest of Glade Valley, bachelor of arts degree majoring in Chinese, magna cum laude; Margaret Ann Roach of Winston-Salem, bachelor of science degree majoring in psychology with a concentration in medicine and the liberal arts, magna cum laude; Evan Cole Suggs of Boone, bachelor of science degree majoring in computer science
HonorsCedarville University, dean’s honors list: Kaelan Everhart and Lana Kaufman, both of Lexington; Allison Wise of Westfield; Sean Beverly, Caroline Roth, Ashleigh Stout
Georgia College, president’s list, Mooresville: Emily Long
Mars Hill University, dean’s list: Maegan Denise Blair, Sarah Irene Bracken, Ashlyn G. Comer, Tyler Ashleigh Domangue, Danielle A. Fant, Faith Rebekah Giles, Austin T. Gilyard, Caitlyn Marie Graham, Kayla Cheyanne Heaton, Ashley Carol Hicks, Luke Austin Kimrey, Sydney Paige Matthews, Lauren Elizabeth McGee, Hannah Marie McIntosh, Nolan Blake McMillen, Lauren Marie Nichols, Spencer Franklin Nifong, Ivan Marcus Orta, Darby Adele Pereira, Alejandro Ruvalcaba-Barrag, Jacob Craig Makanapom Watson, Emilee Wenmoth, Bailey Anne Whitehead-Price, Joshua Ray Wiley
ScholarshipsNational Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Local students included: Nicole A. Sopala, Stem Early College at N.C. A&T, and James E. Brown, Northwest Guilford High School, National Merit Clemson University Scholarships; and Rochan Bakthisaran, Early College at Guilford, National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.