Community Milestones

Activities

The Winston-Salem Police Foundation’s second annual event, Operation Protect & Serve, was held May 19 at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem. This event celebrated the Winston-Salem Police Department community while raising awareness of important community building work taking place with the foundation’s support.

The evening’s program featured recognition for both the WSPD Officer of the Year, Lt. Peter T. Watkins, and Staffer Person or the Year, Public Safety Communications Operator Anna Tschorn.

Retired Brigadier General James R. Gorham, a native of Falkland in Pitt County, was the honored guest and keynote speaker. Gorham is a 38-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and in 2009 he became the first African American general of the North Carolina National Guard. In addition to his service in the armed forces, Gorham served as the Commissioner of Juvenile Justice for the state of North Carolina, employing experience gathered during his 29 years as a banking executive with First Citizens Bank.

Gorham earned a B.A. in History from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College. He currently lives in Kernersville.

Gen. Gorham signed copies of his award-winning book, “Sharecropper’s Wisdom: Growing Today’s Leaders in an Old-Fashioned Way.”

Announcements

LEAD Girls of North Carolina has opened up registration for their third annual Lead-a-Thon, a weeklong virtual event June 1-8. Participants can register as an individual or a team and move in whatever ways is best for them — walk, run, swim, bike, yoga, chair aerobics, dancing, etc.

LEAD will be hosting three move sessions throughout the week. The first move session will be held virtually as a kick off to the Lead-a-Thon at 6 p.m. June 1. Willetta Alford, owner of Willpower Health and Fitness and co-owner of Trifecta Fitness Studio, will walk participants through some fitness tips and a workout to jumpstart the week of moving.

The second move session will be a boot camp workout with Females in Action at 7 p.m. June 7 in Leinbach Park, 3635 Sally Kirk Road Northwest, Winston-Salem. No registration is necessary, come to the park ready to move.

The final move session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 8 at 4015 Old Hollow Road in Kernersville.

For information, visit www.leadgirls.org/lead-a-thon.

Participants are encouraged to collect donations through their individual or team homepages to help the organization raise awareness and reach their goal of $25,000. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing the tools and resources that low-income/at-risk preteen girls must have to become productive citizens and active leaders in their communities.

* * * *

The concert on the lawn series at the Ciener Botanical Garden will feature the Amanda Cook Band on June 2.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15 per person. Tickets at the door are $20.

To purchase tickets, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.

For information, call 336-996-7888.

Graduates

Thiel College, Thomasville: Lauren Durboraw — neuroscience major

Grants

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented checks to five emergency response units in three counties and presented a special award during visits on May 23.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the state fire marshal, presented $5,000 grant checks each to the Ashe County Rescue Squad, Mountain Park Rescue Squad, Elkin Emergency Rescue Squad, Wilkes County Rescue Squad and Alleghany Rescue Squad.

These checks are the result of a $250,000 contribution made by the N.C. Surplus Lines Association to help firefighters and rescue squads in North Carolina.

The commissioner also presented a Commissioner’s Award to Doug Jones. Jones is retiring after 39 years of work as a fire marshal and EMS worker from the Surry County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Honors

Belmont University, dean’s list, Jessica King of Boone; Nicholas Chambers of Rural Hall; Nicholas Lafley, Marissa Colter and Joshua Cook, all of Clemmons; Grace Swing of Mooresville; and Greer Gage of Kernersville

Interns

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has announced the recipients of its inaugural State Employees’ Credit Union Public Fellows Internship Program supported by the SECU Foundation.

The 2022 summer recipients from UNCSA are:

May Bonner of Efland, interning with the Cleveland County Arts Council, including the Real to Reel Film Festival, held annually in Kings Mountain.

Daniel Ervin of Taylorsville, interning with the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (covering the 12-county Piedmont area).

Jamilah Muhammad of Winston-Salem, interning with RhinoLeap, a professional theater company located in Asheboro.

Cheyenne Oxendine of Lumberton, interning with the Cucalorus Film Festival, held annually in Wilmington.

All are students in the UNCSA School of Filmmaking except Muhammad, who is a student in the UNCSA School of Drama. All were selected after an interview process and will receive a maximum stipend or payment of $5,000 per intern.

Scholarships

The Park Scholarships program at N.C. State has named 42 students to its Class of 2026 – the 27th class of Park Scholars.

The Park Scholarships program brings exceptional students to State based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character. The program develops and supports Park Scholars in these areas, preparing them for lifelong contributions to the campus, state, nation and world. The Park Scholarships program provides a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $116,000 for in-state students and approximately $208,000 for out-of-state students.

Local students include: Sydney Elyse Loflin, daughter of Jones and Lisa Loflin, HOPE Academy; Sophia Rose Scherer, daughter of Brian and Kerri Scherer, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and Forsyth Country Day School; and Cade Marie Brady, child of Ryan and Ashley Brady, Winston-Salem, West Forsyth High School.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/55pyue6u.

* * * *

The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has revealed the 50 recipients from 32 North Carolina counties selected for its new cohort of scholars.

Local students include: Holly Albright, East Forsyth High School; Makayla Destafino, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics; and Zeeshawn Hasnain, Atkins Academic and Technology High School.

The Goodnight Scholarship is valued at $22,000 per year for up to four years ($88,000) for traditional students. The cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.

For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3h5d6cz3.

* * * *

Forsyth Country Day School senior Victoria Cain, daughter of Randy and Cynthia Cain of Winston-Salem, has been awarded the Dovey Johnson Roundtree Scholarship to Spelman College in Atlanta.

This scholarship includes full tuition, fees and on-campus room and board for four years to the college. It was established in 2020 in honor of Spelman College alumna Dovey Johnson Roundtree ’38, a noted civil rights activist. The scholarship seeks to honor intellectual curiosity, determination and hard work.

* * * *

Forsyth Country Day School senior Sarah Grace Clifton, daughter of Chris and Michelle Clifton of Winston-Salem, was awarded the Lowell L. Bryan Scholarship to Davidson College. This award, which covers full tuition and fees, is given to one male and one female scholar-athlete in the incoming class and is renewable each year.

Students chosen for the scholarship must excel both in the classroom and at their sport. “Bryan Scholars are those scholar-athletes whose accomplishments on campus and as a member of their team mark them as capable of their own significant lifelong contributions to their local and global communities,” Davidson College stated.

* * * *

The Yadkin Arts Council has chosen the winners of the three scholarships that are awarded annually to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. Kayla Dunn from Starmount High School will receive the Nancy Mills Davis Memorial Scholarship for Visual Arts, Sophia Luper from Forbush High School will receive the Willingham Scholarship in the Arts and Alli Pardue, also from Starmount High, will receive the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts.

Dunn will attend Meredith College to major in psychology and minor in studio art.

Luper will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to major in music, specifically vocal performance.

Pardue will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to major in media and journalism, concentrating in advertising and public relations.

