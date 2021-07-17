Community Milestones

Achievers
More than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda 2021 National Leadership Conference. The event, which connected middle school, high school and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions and networking, provided students with the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.
Catawba College received national recognition during FBLA-PBL’s Awards of Excellence ceremonies for the collegiate division June 26-27.
Six students from the Catawba College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda qualified and competed in one or more events at nationals. Local students competing were Emma Nantz of Denton, Madison Bumgarner of Lexington and Harmony Speer of Rural Hall.
Nantz competed in management concepts and brought home second place.
For the fifth time, Caleb Masland of Boone, a running coach, finished first in the Grandfather Mountain Marathon, part of festivities of the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Masland, 40, finished with a time of 2:48:37.2 on a course that stretches from Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University to MacRae Meadows at the base of Grandfather Mountain.
“This course is just about being smart, grinding, and once you get to the last 10K, just surviving it and hoping that you make it,” said Masland, who owns and operates TWB Running in Boone.
His fastest time at this particular race was 2:43 in 2018. But after missing a year — the marathon and the games were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 — Masland said he approached this year’s contest with some trepidation.
“I felt a lot of anxiety and uncertainty about how I would do,” he said. “It was hard to get into ‘race brain’ like I always used to do. So, I did what I always do — I journaled, practiced some breathing techniques, did some visualization, tried to stay calm and chunk it up into pieces and get through it.”
Activities
The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Society at Surry Community College delivered 158 children's books to the library of the Crossnore Orphanage in Crossnore on June 26. The books will be distributed among the three campuses in Crossnore, Winston-Salem and Hendersonville.
Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Adviser Kathleen D. Fowler says, “The library has been particularly popular among the children since the pandemic started, so the books were very much appreciated.” She added, “We are grateful to everyone who donated a book. You have really made a difference in the lives of these children.”
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.
For information about Phi Theta Kappa, call 336-386-3560 or email fowlerk@surry.edu.
Announcements
After cancelling 2020 SummerFest, Music Carolina SummerFest returns and celebrates its 14th season in Winston-Salem with an array of concerts Aug. 3-31.
Here is the schedule:
- Kairoff at the Keyboard: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
- The Great American Songbook — “At Last”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Piedmont Music Center.
- From Operetta to Ragtime — Music at the Turn of the Century: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem.
- Jazz Classique — “Beethoven and His Teachers”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Piedmont Music Center.
- An Evening of Dance, Music & Art: 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 20, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
- Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Piedmont Music Center.
- Also, Classical Conversations, free 45-minute lecture discussion with the artists, are set for 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with Peter Kairoff and 11 a.m. with James Allbritten. Both are at the Piedmont Music Center.
Tickets are on sale at www.musiccarolina.org. General admission is $25; tickets are $10 for ages 6 to 18.
For the first time, Bobby Labonte will host the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. The charity bike ride is scheduled for Aug. 21 and is set to become the only cycling event in the South where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack.
Cyclists may choose to ride either a 35-mile route or a metric century (62 miles). All riders will start and finish at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack, NASCAR’s very first weekly track, a quarter mile of adrenaline, speed and sound.
Proceeds will benefit JDRF North Carolina.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem held its annual board meeting June 17. During the meeting, the theater company elected the following new board members for a three-year term: Kathy Cissna, Erik Hall, Sarah Jenkins, Ron Law, Elizabeth Rief, Daryl Rosenbaum, Garry Wadell and Jordan Xu.
The slate of officers includes Jay Matthews as president, Dustin Greene as vice president, Daniel Alvarez as secretary and Mark Edwards as treasurer.
Continuing members are Chris Cohen, Scott Crockett, Katie Dunn, Trean Ellis, Chad Edwards, Tamison Jewett, Brian Joyce, Jason Lagesse, Jennifer Lenchik, Robert Muhammad and Lou Ann Pacula.
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 87th Season opens in September with "Sylvia," a comedy by A. R. Gurney, at the Hanesbrands Theatre. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens and adults, as well as summer theater camps. For further information, visit www.LTofWS.org.
Awards
Samaritan Ministries has announced Irma Jackson and Minnie Blakely as the two 2021 recipients of the Myrtie Davis Lifetime Volunteer Servant Leadership Award.
The award was established in 2017 to honor a longtime volunteer(s) for selfless commitment to Samaritan Ministries and its guests. The award is meant to be an encouragement to all to act on the words of Jesus in Matthew 25. The award should inspire others to give of their time, talents and resources to help the hungry and homeless of the community.
Jackson started volunteering in 1982, just months after the Soup Kitchen first opened its doors 40 years ago. A few years later in 1989, Blakely joined the team and the two became friends and have bonded through their service of our neighbors in need. Both have served regularly every second Sunday since.
Volunteers can sign up directly for all shifts online at samaritanforsyth.org/volunteerreg.
Graduates
Clark University, Winston-Salem: Janae Marie Davis, doctor of philosophy in geography
Shenandoah University, Winston-Salem: Gwendolyn Brown
Grants
The Foundation For The Carolinas, through its Foundation For a Healthy Carolina fund, recently awarded Hospice of Davidson County a $36,000 grant to support the funding of TapCloud, the agency’s telehealth program.
In use since 2019 at the nonprofit, TapCloud provides additional access to the Hospice of Davidson County care team between visits and connects families located across the county, state and country to members of the patient’s care team.
The TapCloud app, which can be downloaded on a smart device, allows direct communication with the patient’s clinical care providers. In addition, permitted family members and loved ones can access up-to-date communication daily. The app also allows the care team to speak directly with the patient and/or family and provides daily care plans, instructions and medication reminders.
Honors
Miami University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Luke Romanik
Millikin University, dean's list, Lexington: Emma West
Rochester Institute of Technology, dean's list, Kernersville: Caroline Duncan
Scholarships
The Yadkin Arts Council awarded the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts to Lincoln Funderburk, a Starmount High School graduate. Also, the council awarded the Willingham Scholarships in the Arts grants to Mikaley Lane (theatre) and Delaney Coy (music), both Forbush High School graduates. These scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.
Funderburk will study musical theater at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J.
Lane will study musical theatre and nutrition at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.
Coy will study instrumental music at Liberty University with a concentration in education.
For information, visit Yadkinarts.org/scholarships/.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced more than 1,000 additional winners, including Laura A. Doughton, of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Doughton received the National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship. She will study political science.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
