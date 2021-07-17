Community Milestones

“This course is just about being smart, grinding, and once you get to the last 10K, just surviving it and hoping that you make it,” said Masland, who owns and operates TWB Running in Boone.

His fastest time at this particular race was 2:43 in 2018. But after missing a year — the marathon and the games were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 — Masland said he approached this year’s contest with some trepidation.

“I felt a lot of anxiety and uncertainty about how I would do,” he said. “It was hard to get into ‘race brain’ like I always used to do. So, I did what I always do — I journaled, practiced some breathing techniques, did some visualization, tried to stay calm and chunk it up into pieces and get through it.”

Activities

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Society at Surry Community College delivered 158 children's books to the library of the Crossnore Orphanage in Crossnore on June 26. The books will be distributed among the three campuses in Crossnore, Winston-Salem and Hendersonville.