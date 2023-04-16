Angels

The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver Lance Kent, from Greensboro, a Highway Angel for stopping to help another trucker whose truck was engulfed in flames. Kent drives for Murrows Transfer out of Thomasville.

On Feb. 24, around 7 p.m., Kent was driving on US 77 through Rocky Gap, Va.

“I could see smoke from a distance,” Kent said.

As he drove closer, he saw another a truck on fire. He stopped his truck to see if he could help; he was the only one who stopped. The flames were so intense it destroyed the truck, and the driver lost everything. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured and able to exit the vehicle.

The association also named truck driver Don Cronic, from Alma, Ga., a Highway Angel for stopping to help an elderly woman who had a flat tire, had fallen and was laying on the side of the highway. Cronic drives for Menke Trucking out of Thomasville.

Announcements

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties will hold its next quarterly meeting at 2:30 p.m. April 16 in the McMichael Meeting Room of the Madison-Mayodan Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison. Shirley Brim-Jones will be the speaker, and she will focus on the Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room.

The GSRS Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Refreshments will be provided.

Also, the society will hold its next annual Spring Swap Meet April 22 at the Francisco Community Building/Volunteer Fire Department, 7100 NC 89 West, Westfield. The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring family history information, family photos, etc. to share. A printer will be available to print any interesting genealogy information for a nominal fee. Refreshments will be available; participants are encouraged to bring a favorite snack or dish to add to the food.

* * * *

Middle and high school students can discover opportunities for careers in statistics and data science during a free one-day event at Wake Forest University on April 22.

Called Florence Nightingale Day, the event will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 22 in Manchester Hall.

The goal of the program is to engage kids, promote future career opportunities and celebrate the contributions of women to these fields.

Florence Nightingale Day was launched in 2018 at a handful of higher education institutions across the country. Nightingale is famously known as a pioneer in nursing who modernized the field. But she also had a lot of impact on early statistics, especially in medicine. During the Crimean War, she applied quantitative and visualization data techniques in her work to help improve the outcomes of wounded soldiers who were hospitalized. Her contributions brought public health to the forefront.

Near the end of the event, a panel discussion with field experts will take place.

To register, visit https://sites.google.com/wfu.edu/fnday-wfu/.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers has announced the completion of their redesigned website, www.wswriters.org, which features the new logo designed by member Tammy Caudill.

“Webmaster and member Julie Kolischak has done a phenomenal job at creating a website that reflects the professionalism and reputation of Winston-Salem Writers, not only locally, but across North Carolina and beyond,” said past Winston-Salem Writers President Judie Holcomb-Pack.

The new website features easy-to-find members’ books for sale and lists of upcoming events and workshops. People can now register for events from the website, access current and archived newsletters, and find a list of officers and board members.

Members can fill out an optional profile page and join private groups in the new Members’ Portal, which will have other features added soon.

Member dues are $40 per year through December 2023. Winston-Salem Writers currently has more than 100 members.

Eagle Awards

Dylan Mendoza received his Eagle Scout Award on March 27. He’s a member of Boy Scout Troop 958 and a senior at Atkins High School.

Honors

University of Dallas, dean’s list: Hannah Curtis of Boone