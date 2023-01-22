Community Milestones

Activities

The Toys for Tots campaign for Forsyth County began operations Oct. 1 out of the former Sears automotive center in Hanes Mall. When the program ended on Dec. 22, the Winston-Salem campaign had collected 75,280 toys, a 38.9% increase from 2021, and distributed them to some of the needy children in the Forsyth County area.

Staff members from the Percy John Fulton Detachment No. 1075 of the Marine Corps League helped greatly along with 211 volunteers who helped receive, sort and organize the toys. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in the distribution of toys.

Work is already underway for the 2023 campaign.

Announcements

Beyond Sports NC, a Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinics for underfunded public schools, will be working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County, but this will be the company’s first foray into Forsyth County.

Beyond Sports donates recess bags to schools in need of sports equipment such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and dodge balls. The company also operates sports clinics to help promote physical activity. Beyond Sports NC has also provided benches and improvements to athletic fields.

For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.

Funds

In an effort to continue to modernize Career and Technical Education programs and classrooms across North Carolina, the General Assembly allotted $3 million in 2022 for State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to award funds to school districts via two grant programs: CTE Modernization and Support in Grades Six through Eight ($2 million) and Ancillary Items Necessary for the CTE Program ($1 million). In all, 66 school districts statewide and have been awarded funds from one or both of the grant programs.

Funding priority was given to districts with at least one school that received low-wealth supplemental funding in the previous fiscal year and districts with a large population of at-risk students or students with disabilities.

Examples of awards include building new greenhouses and purchasing livestock for agricultural education programs; career exploration and planning programs at middle schools; purchasing necessary tools and equipment such as food safety and preparation materials for culinary arts; lab and 3-D anatomy equipment for health science; welding and other modern tools for construction trades; and drones for transportation and public safety.

Local districts that have been awarded grant funds for modernization included: Davidson County Schools, $50,000; Guilford County Schools, $45,000; Rockingham County Schools, $50,000; and Thomasville City Schools, $37,760.

Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools also received ancillary funds in the amounts of $50,000 and $95,998, respectively.

Graduates

Furman University, Winston-Salem: Aleisha Brianna Patton, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and Chinese studies and a minor in African American & diaspora cultures

Harding University, Winston-Salem: Dylan Prato, Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling

Sherman College of Chiropractic: Jessica Kirkpatrick of Mount Airy

Honors

Greensboro College

Dean’s list

Ararat: Michael Hooker

Clemmons: Jacob Burgess-Baldini, Xypher Pino

Elkin: Audrey Jennings

Kernersville: Luke Butner, Jack Draeger, Jacob Gianopulos, Leah Pickeral, Alexander Weavil

King: Carson Fitch

Lexington: Drake Carrick, Trevor Carter, Rylee Howard

Monroe: Jackson Little

Mount Airy: Jaylyn Templeton

Rural Hall: Victoria Mabe

Thomasville: Jonathan Climaco, Ivy Ray, Paige Hepler, Ivy Ray

Walkertown: Mikayla Handy

Walnut Cove: Heaven Thornton

Winston-Salem: Matthew Catania, Anna Clark, Ashley Watts, Nicholas Weavil

* * * *

Southern New Hampshire University

President’s list

Advance: Emily Gettings

Clemmons: Kenneth Brandsema

Hays: Tasha Bryson, Jessica Wyatt

Kernersville: Domenic DiSanto, Kyle Holzbar, Anthony Pruitt

King: William Smith

Lexington: Tyler Hepler, Tabitha Moose, Raychelle Orell, Sheena Peace, Cameron Urness

Mocksville: Melissa Nudd

Mount Airy: Meghan Hayes, Cassandra Southern

North Wilkesboro: Jose Granados, Carrie Howell

Rural Hall: Hannah Jones, Lauren Yates

Thomasville: Alysha Rigg

Winston-Salem: Jack Ashley, Frederick Berry, Britney Culver, Eric Johnson, Timothy Murphy, Isabel Schmitt, Jade Welch, Cielita Wilkins

Dean’s list

Boone: Michelle Jones

Boonville: Amy Walters

Denton: Steven Talent

Hamptonville: Trevor Hardwick

Kernersville: Matthew Kirby

Millers Creek: Raney Sweet

Mount Airy: Brittney Cooke

Walnut Cove: Alexis Welch

Winston-Salem: Morgan Crisler, Janet Hargrave, Kenya Horton Vivian Hurley James Lang

Zionville: Brianna Vick

* * * *

Belmont University, dean’s list: Jessica King of Boone; Marissa Colter and Joshua Cook of Clemmons; Hannah Craver and Greer Gage of Kernersville; Jacob Andrews, Antonina Forzese, Nicholas Lafley of Winston-Salem

Missouri State University, dean’s list: Moriah Boyette of Westfield

University of the Cumberlands, dean’s list: Micha Harris of King and Jayci Kuhn and Makayla Marquis, both of Pilot Mountain

University of Lynchburg in Virginia, honorable mention All-Academic: Allison Dell of Winston-Salem

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, recently welcomed the following local students as new initiates: Esther Helm of Winston Salem, University of Richmond; Addie Stamper of Kernersville, University of South Carolina—Columbia; and Clayton Dwiggins of Mocksville, Joseph Holder of Rural Hall and Melanie McCarty of Wilkesboro, all at Arizona State University.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Scholarships

The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties. Applications are due March 1.

The awards are valued at $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for North Carolina high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. North Carolina community college transfer students can receive $3,500 per year for up to three years.

To be eligible, students must be a graduating North Carolina high school senior or a currently enrolled North Carolina community college transfer student, enrolling full-time in the fall at a participating North Carolina public or private college or university. Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an intent to return to a rural North Carolina county after graduation.

For information, visit https://scholars.goldenleaf.org/.