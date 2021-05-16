Community Milestones

Announcements
ByGood Coffee and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are collaborating on a Spring Art Pop Up from noon to 4 p.m. May 23 at 301 Brookstown Ave. in Winston-Salem.
COVID-19 has drastically reduced opportunities for local artists to display and sell their works. ByGood Coffee owners, Abbey and Darrell Garner, said that the response from the first Art Pop Up in February was overwhelmingly positive for the artist vendors and community. “We have a parking lot and a covered walkway that are nicely located and work well for an outdoor Art Pop Up. Helping make this happen, in cooperation with the Arts Council, is something we can do to help sustain the arts community until traditional venues can reopen,” said Abbey Garner.
The May 23 event will have a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts. In addition, there will be live performances from the “Dorkie Diva,” Bonnie Blackwell, operatic soprano and jazz music from Juice Box Hustle featuring bassist Solomon Caldwell.
For information or to participate as a vendor, contact Shannon Stokes at 336-747-1416 or sstokes@intothearts.org.
Awards
Paul R. Bledsoe of Bermuda Run, a member of the Winston-Salem Twin City Lions Club, was recently presented the Ambassador of Good Will Award at the North Carolina Lions Club’s State Convention.
One of the most highly decorated awards presented to an International Lions member, this award recognizes outstanding achievements in service to humanity on the local, state and international levels.
The award was presented by Jung-Yui Choi of Busan, Republic of Korea, president of the International Association of Lions Clubs.
Bledsoe’s most recent service for Lions International began in 2008 when he was appointed to the planning committee for the USA/Canada Lions Leadership Forum. His contributions to the Forum came primarily through his skills in marketing and as a production manager.
Due to his outstanding work with the forum, Bledsoe was appointed to serve as general chairman for the 2019 Spokane Lions Forum in Washington.
* * * *
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Bronze JROTC Medal to Cadet Ailyn Reyna-Barrera, a student at Forbush High School.
The award is presented to a junior or senior JROTC program student who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and patriotism.
Cadet Reyna-Barrera is the daughter of Nelson and Gabriela Reyna of Yadkinville; she plans to join the Army after graduation.
* * * *
Four emerging leaders and a 30-year retail veteran were honored during the fifth annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony, hosted May 11 in front of a live, socially distant audience at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The 4 Under 40 awards are presented annually by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
Award winners included:
Business owner: Matt Vincent, VPC Builders
Education professional: Alex Howard, Appalachian State University Student Affairs
Nonprofit business professional: Mollie Furman, The Mediation & Restorative Justice Center
Rising star: Richard Campbell, Boone Rent-All & Parties Too
Respect Your Elder Award: Lou Ella South, owner, South’s Specialty Clothiers
Fundraisers
The Pregnancy Network raised $37,700 at its first-ever golf tournament, held May 10. The tournament was sponsored by Viasource Solutions and hosted by Misty Hill and Mary Thomas at Bermuda Run Country Club. Funds raised will go directly to making the network’s free services available to women.
There were 72 golfers who participated. Also in attendance was Scottie Pearman, a professional long driver. For players who contributed an extra $20, Pearman hit their initial drive on Hole Ten.
The winning foursome included Tom Benton, Toby Frye, Ricky Howard and Tom Ratledge. The award for Closest to the Pin went to Ethan Absher and for Longest Drive went to Tom Ratledge.
The network provides free medical services to women, mentoring, abortion recovery programs along with free classes that cover a range of topics from breastfeeding to Infant CPR. Class attendees receive baby items for each class they attend.
Honors
A classroom inside the Stout School of Education was recently dedicated in honor of Nancy Shelton, professor emeritus, and member of High Point University’s class of 1956.
The Shelton Innovation Lab is located on the first floor inside HPU’s Stout School of Education. HPU staff and friends of Shelton gathered for a private dedication ceremony as Shelton and others participated virtually.
The Shelton Innovation Lab features multiple stations that allow for different STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons and activities to take place.
Shelton is the recipient of the R.J. Reynolds Scholarship for post-graduate study and received the Outstanding Alumna Award from the Forsyth County Chapter of the High Point University Alumni Association. She retired from HPU in 1988.
Scholarships
UNC-Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States who will be members of the 12th class of the prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join the university beginning with the fall 2021 semester.
Local scholars include: Eleanor McCutchen, Clemmons, Early College of Forsyth; and Micah Ollis, Kernersville, Western Guilford High School.
The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each out-of-state student. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.
* * * *
National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners which includes Rahul C. Jakati of the Early College at Guilford and Joah J. Macosko of Ronald Wilson Reagan High School. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
* * * *
The Winston Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel $1,000 scholarships to four students who will be entering college this fall.
Cindy Figueroa-Martinez and Xavier Bell were each awarded the Rita Taylor Scholarship. Figueroa-Martinez attended Forsyth Middle College and plans to attend Meredith College to pursue a career in psychology. Bell, who is graduating from East Forsyth High School, will be attending Johnson C. Smith University to major in criminal justice.
Katelyn Joy Smith, a senior at Reagan High School, and Sydney Paige Watson, a senior at East Forsyth High School, were awarded the Dr. Lee Beall Scholarship. Smith will be enrolling in the honors college at Western Carolina University in order to prepare for a career as a teacher. Watson is also planning a career in education and will be attending UNC-Wilmington.
University Graduates
Berry College, Winston-Salem: Anna Anderson, B.S. degree in exercise science
* * * *
Bob Jones University
Lexington: Nathan Swaim, B.S. in accounting, summa cum laude
Pinnacle: Jillian Rogers, B.S. in educational studies
Walkertown: Ashlynn Krystyn, B.S.N. in nursing
Winston-Salem: Nathaniel Long, B.S. in cinema production
* * * *
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, East Bend: Sara Andrea Nichols, graduate studies, doctor of philosophy
University Honors
Belmont University
Dean’s list: Amanda Bickett, Nicholas Chambers, Marissa Colter, Hannah Craver, Kaitlyn Joy, Nathaniel Yarborough
Bob Jones University
President’s list: Ashlynn Krystyn, Matthew Lamberth, Kaleigh McKinney, Andrew Pledger, Nathan Swaim
