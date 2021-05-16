Community Milestones

Announcements

ByGood Coffee and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are collaborating on a Spring Art Pop Up from noon to 4 p.m. May 23 at 301 Brookstown Ave. in Winston-Salem.

COVID-19 has drastically reduced opportunities for local artists to display and sell their works. ByGood Coffee owners, Abbey and Darrell Garner, said that the response from the first Art Pop Up in February was overwhelmingly positive for the artist vendors and community. “We have a parking lot and a covered walkway that are nicely located and work well for an outdoor Art Pop Up. Helping make this happen, in cooperation with the Arts Council, is something we can do to help sustain the arts community until traditional venues can reopen,” said Abbey Garner.

The May 23 event will have a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts. In addition, there will be live performances from the “Dorkie Diva,” Bonnie Blackwell, operatic soprano and jazz music from Juice Box Hustle featuring bassist Solomon Caldwell.

For information or to participate as a vendor, contact Shannon Stokes at 336-747-1416 or sstokes@intothearts.org.

