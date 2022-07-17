Community Milestones

Announcements

40 Plus Stage Company will hold auditions for the play “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25-26 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

The play, written by Grace Ellis and directed by Lara Ianni, is a comedy involving Rhonda Lee, a middle-aged woman who is finally seeking the acting career she abandoned earlier in life.

The company is seeking an ensemble of collaborative, energetic actors with the ability to make big choices and a willingness to play. There are a variety of roles, and the company welcomes artists of all genders and ethnicities to read for any role that resonates with them.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8554br.

Winston-Salem Writers has announced the following winners of the 2022 Flying South literary writing competition: Best in category for fiction and president’s favorite (combined $1,000 prize) was awarded to Nick Watson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., for “The Old Man Who Thought He Could Become Garcia Marquez.” Best in category for poetry ($500 prize) was awarded to Joyce Schmid of Palo Alto, Calif., for “Waiting Room for the CVOR.” Best in category for non-fiction ($500 prize) was awarded to Genevieve Allaire of Las Cruces, N.M., for “The Guadalupe Confessionals.”

The 2022 edition of Flying South will feature the work of 36 writers. North Carolina writers whose works are featured in the anthology include John Haugh, Mark Smith-Soto and Anya Russian of Greensboro; Kathie Collins of East Bend; Matt Cheek of Charlotte; Leslie Parker of McLeansville; Bill Colvard of Jonesville; Kevin Winchester of Waxhaw; David Poston of Gastonia; Vivian Bikulege of Brevard; Jenny Bates of Germanton; JoAnn Hoffman of Cary; Laura Alderson of Raleigh; Sharon Howard of Boone; and Earl Huband of Durham.

The book’s cover was designed by local artist and Winston-Salem Writers member Barbara Mellin.

The anthology will be available in late August for purchase from online vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million; at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 22-25; and on the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org. A book launch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Bookmarks bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St. (#110), Winston-Salem.

For information, visit wswriters.org.

Music Carolina SummerFest returns and celebrates its 15th season in Winston-Salem with an array of concerts, Aug. 7-Sept. 1. Artistic Directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick have announced this year’s schedule.

Sponsored by Music Carolina, the Music Carolina SummerFest concerts will take place in different locations throughout Winston-Salem and feature a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz, tango, bossa nova, hip hop and opera. This year, SummerFest will present performances featuring more than 60 musicians, as well as seven dancers and two poets.

The first concert, “Jazz with Words,” with Diana Tuffin, a vocalist, is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.

For tickets and a full schedule, visit www.musiccarolina.org.

Awards

Co-adviser of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Kathleen Fowler, attended the organization’s annual convention this spring, where she was recognized for her and her chapter’s accomplishments. The convention, PTK Catalyst, was held in Denver, Colo.

Fowler won the Paragon Award for New Advisors and the Phi Theta Kappa Carolinas Region Horizon Award. Advisers who receive the Paragon Award are recognized for significant contributions to the growth of individual members, serve as the chapter’s advocate on campus and encourage the chapter to be involved on the local, regional and international level of the organization. The Horizon Award is given to advisors who participate in regional and international programs, as well as attain new levels of achievement in PTK programs.

The additional award recognitions include: Three International Hallmark Trophies for 2020, four International Hallmark Trophies for 2022, six Regional Trophies including the 2022 Most Distinguished Chapter, Distinguished Theme Award for Honors in Action, Distinguished Honors in Action Project, Distinguished Chapter and seventh finalist for Most Distinguished Chapter of 1,300 Chapters.

Many Surry Community College programs were recognized for 100 percent pass rates for first-time state licensure examinations during the Spring 2022 faculty/staff meeting.

The N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division announced the 2021 results of the Standards Examination for SCC Basic Law Enforcement Training students. Students in the Evening Program of BLET achieved a passing rate of 100 percent for first-time test takers.

The Detention Officer Training Program students have also achieved a 100 percent pass rate for first-time test takers on the State of N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division Examination for the fifth consecutive year.

The Basic LIDAR Operator Certification students also achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division Speed Measurement Instrument Examination.

BLET Director Jim McHone was presented with three resolutions for these achievements from the SCC Board of Trustees.

The N.C. Board of Cosmetic Arts announced the 2021 Cosmetology State Board Results for SCC. The SCC Cosmetology program students have achieved a passing rate of 100 percent for first-time test takers on the Cosmetology licensure exam for the second consecutive year. Lead Cosmetology Instructor Robin Minton accepted a resolution from the SCC Board of Trustees on behalf of the cosmetology faculty.

Other programs and individuals were recognized for their high standards and excellent work:

The NC Department of Public Instruction announced that for the academic year of 2020-2021, Surry Early College High School of Design had a 100 percent graduation rate, surpassing the state average of 87 percent. SECHS also received the recognition and honor of being named a Signature School of the Piedmont.

The NC Department of Public Instruction announced that for the academic year of 2020-2021, Yadkin Early College High School had a 100 percent graduation rate, surpassing the state average of 87 percent.

Surry Cellars, the college’s Viticulture and Enology program winery, continually receives awards at local, state, national and international competitions. Since 2009, Surry Cellars has received 96 wine awards—42 medals in North Carolina, 18 nationally and 18 internationally. In 2021, Surry Cellars won Best Sparkling for their Traminette Pet-Nat from NC Fine Wines for the fourth consecutive year.

Surry Community College has been named a “Military Friendly School for 2022-2023” and has been recognized as “Military Friendly” for the 11th year.

Graduates

College of Saint Rose, Kernersville: Brittany Jones, M.S. in education educational/school psychology

Eastern Connecticut State University: Karla Pacheco-Sahagun of Thomasville, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media studies; Charlotte Pacheco-Sahagun of Thomasville, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre; Leeann Williams of Winston-Salem, Bachelor of Arts degree in political science

Ithaca College, Winston-Salem: Violet Rumble, B.A. in English.

The Citadel: Aidan Brady of Clemmons, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Jonathan Florian, Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and security studies

Scholarships

Kenny Arnold and Angela Gallagher, both students at Salem College’s Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education, have been selected to receive Alpha Sigma Lambda scholarships. Alpha Sigma Lambda awarded a total of 21 scholarships nationwide—six valued at $3,000 each and 15 valued at $2,500—for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Arnold will receive a $2,500 Alpha Sigma Lambda scholarship. He is studying nonprofit management at Salem College and will graduate in spring 2023. He plans to pursue a Master of Social Work degree after graduation.

Gallagher will receive a $3,000 Alpha Sigma Lambda named in honor of Paul F. Sable, PhD. She will graduate from Salem College in December 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in health humanities. After graduation, she will enroll in Brown University’s Master of Science in healthcare leadership program.

Each year, the Lewisville Civic Club selects three graduating high school seniors to receive a college scholarship, each in the amount of $1,500, for its Community Service and Leadership Award. In addition to academic accomplishments, the recipients have also spent hours completing service projects in the Lewisville community such as translating for Spanish speaking residents, veteran outreach and lobbying for women’s equality.

This year, the club recipients are West Forsyth High School graduate Olivia Harper Mock, who will study business and finance at N.C. State; Forsyth Country Day School graduates Sophia R Scherer, who will study computer science, economics and business at N.C. State; and Sarina Jarrahi Horner, who will study economics and political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.