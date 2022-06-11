Community Milestones

Activities

Volunteers from Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers representing more than 30,000 property owners, constructed a custom backyard playset on June 3 for 6-year-old Jenifer Maria Sanchez of Winston-Salem, a pediatric cancer patient in treatment for leukemia.

Sanchez is the recipient of the free playset thanks to AMG and Roc Solid Foundation, a Virginia-based nonprofit that works with hospitals, organizations and volunteers to Play It Forward and build hope for children and families fighting pediatric cancer. The team of 25 AMG staff worked from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with tools, instruction and guidance from an RSF project leader to create the playscape, which featured swings, a tree house, a slide and a climbing area.

AMG hopes to participate in another Roc Solid playset project soon with its Charlotte team.

* * * *

The Angus J. Tucker Baseball Field at Surry Community College in Dobson was recently transformed into a medical emergency simulation involving a bleacher collapse with 10 victims, nine alive and one deceased.

The chaotic scene looked like a movie — severe head injury, sucking chest wound, impalement of steel rod to abdomen, spinal cord injury, femur fracture, facial lacerations, shoulder dislocation, bleeding from radial artery laceration, nasal fracture and bilateral forearm fractures.

Victims yelled — “Please help me. I can’t move my leg. What happened?”

The victims were identified with paperwork detailing medical stats such as blood pressure and heart rate along with symptoms. The nursing and paramedic students did not know what they would encounter that morning as part of this emergency medical simulation until they arrived on the scene.

The college’s cosmetology students had spent a couple hours that morning preparing the victims by performing moulage, which is a technique in which special effects makeup is used to create wounds and injuries in a fabricated environment.

High school tour groups from Elkin High School and Surry Central High School were able to watch the simulation as part of their visit to SCC. Faculty from nursing, cosmetology and EMS programs also observed.

Announcements

For more than 60 years, Appalachian State University has benefited from sustained support from Scottish Rite organizations in North Carolina. The contributions, which collectively total more than $2 million, have supported clinics, scholarships and programs related to communication disorders and reading education.

Scottish Rite Masons — one of several groups that are part of the worldwide fraternity known as Freemasonry — have long been committed to helping children with language disorders through their RiteCare organization, which supports clinics and outreach efforts, such as those found at App State.

The organizations’ donations to the university have largely been directed to the Charles and Geneva Scott Scottish Rite Communication Disorders Clinic and the Anderson Reading Clinic, and also fund graduate scholarships in the Beaver College of Health Sciences and Reich College of Education.

Support for App State from the Scottish Rite has come primarily through the NC Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation and the Hillery H. Rink Jr. Fund of the Winston-Salem Scottish Rite. The organizations have contributed to the following areas at App State:

Anderson Reading Clinic.

Appalachian State University Academy at Elkin.

Appalachian State University Academy at Middle Fork.

Charles and Geneva Scott Scottish Rite Communication Disorders Clinic.

Hillery H. Rink Jr. Scottish Rite Graduate Scholarship for Speech-Language Pathology.

Winston-Salem Valley Scottish Rite Scholarship for App State’s master’s program in reading education.

Of note, a bequest made by Hillery Hudson Rink Jr. enabled the Winston-Salem Scottish Rite to provide $175,000 to App State. The funds were designated for equipment purchases and scholarships for the university’s Communication Disorders Clinic, Anderson Reading Clinic and Academy at Middle Fork, as well as to help establish App State’s Academy at Elkin.

Awards

The YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County announced the five honorees of its annual Women of Vision awards who were recognized at a special virtual awards event on June 2. The event recognized these extraordinary women who have harnessed their knowledge, creativity and leadership for the betterment of the community:

Cynthia Williams Brown, Health Equity Advocate Award. Brown is the interim associate dean of education, quality assurance, and community engagement in the college of arts, science, business and education business at Winston-Salem State University. Brown has championed community health outreach programs, as well as worked toward obtaining health equity for all persons.

Iris Cole, Social Justice Champion Award. Cole is a social entrepreneur and founding partner of She Raises the Bar, a corporate social responsibility and sustainability consulting firm, and Do Good Artist, a social impact design firm that’s pioneering social change through multi-sector collaborations between the arts and other industries.

Tricia McManus, Transformative Educator Award. McManus currently serves as the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ eighth superintendent after becoming deputy superintendent in June 2020. Throughout her expansive education career, McManus has increased proficiencies in reading levels while also developing a unique talent management system to attract school leaders.

Wanda Starke, Legacy Award. Starke is most notably known for her 44-year journalism career. Recently retiring from the WXII broadcast team in December 2020 after starting in 1994, Starke has upheld a personal commitment to bettering the lives of children in foster care while simultaneously serving on several local boards bettering the community at-large.

Catrina Thompson, Community Bridge Builder Award. Thompson is the chief of police for the City of Winston-Salem, a position responsible for 570 sworn officers and an annual budget of $80 million. Over the past 27 years with the department, Thompson has made impacts on fairness and equity while also championing for human rights.

* * * *

Kelsey Marlett from Wilkesboro received an honorable mention during the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies Honors Thesis Awards, in conjunction with the Honors Program graduation dinner in the Emerson SPC Theatre on May 5.

Marlett was honored for their thesis, "Field Notes from the Anthropocene: Necropastoral Poetics in Southern Appalachia."

Marlett is majoring in creative writing and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Graduates

James Madison University, Winston-Salem: Kyndel Dean, bachelor's degree in sociology

Honors

Iowa State University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Anvita Hanchate

Lehigh University, dean's list: Zachary Cotter of Clemmons, Yash Patel of Oak Ridge

University of Central Arkansas: Ma Alessandra Fe D Carloman of Lewisville was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring semester.

Scholarships

Han Nguyen, a student who graduated from Forsyth Tech this spring, has been awarded the prestigious Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive national scholarship provides students transferring from community colleges to four-year universities up to $55,000 a year to complete their bachelor’s degrees at the college of their choice. The scholarship is awarded by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

Nguyen graduated from Forsyth Tech with an associate in science and will attend Liberty University in the fall to study biomedical sciences. Upon earning her bachelor’s degree, she plans to enroll in medical school to pursue an M. D. and eventually join Doctors Without Borders. Nguyen is currently an intern for the Radiological Control Technician Training Program through August.

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship had 1,200 applicants this year from 42 states and the District of Columbia. One hundred scholarships were awarded, which was the largest cohort of scholars for the Cooke Foundation to date.

* * * *

The Clemmons Civic Club recently chose the winners of its two scholarships that are given annually to Forsyth County high school graduates who have made a significant contribution to the Clemmons community through volunteer work. This year’s winners are Gavin Daniel and Andrew Scott Betson, both graduates of West Forsyth High School.

Betson plans to attend Hampden-Sydney College to major in business and economics as well as play football.

Daniel plans to attend Davidson College and earn a double major in economics and music with a minor in math.

* * * *

Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Taylor Carpenter of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

This fall, Carpenter will attend N.C. State to pursue a horticulture course of study.

