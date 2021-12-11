Community Milestones

The Friends have been working all year to create a specialty license plate for Pilot Mountain. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles issues specialty license plates that are approved by the North Carolina legislature. The plates would become an additional source of revenue for Pilot Mountain State Park.

If approved, the first plates could be issued by June 2022. The Friends began collecting signatures in 2021 for the 2022 legislative year.

As of December, the Friends still needed about 20 signatures to reach the required 300 to submit the plate application. The signatures must be returned to individual state house representatives by Dec. 31 for the application to be considered in 2022 by the North Carolina legislature.

The $6,000 donation is being made by the Truliant Foundation to the Friends organization.

As of Dec. 3, the Grindstone Fire had burned more than 1,000 acres and was 90% contained. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the area and mop up smoldering vegetative debris on the forest floor. Pilot Mountain State Park is closed indefinitely.

To add your signature to the list, free of charge, call Debbie Vaden at debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org.