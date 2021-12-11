Community Milestones

Activities
A delegation of 18 North Carolina 4-H youth and three adults representing 15 counties, including Forsyth, attended the 100th annual National 4-H Congress, which was held in Atlanta. The North Carolina delegation returned home from five days in which more than 800 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the country gathered to participate in educational, service and recreational opportunities.
Laurelyn Ridge and Luke Arrowood represented Forsyth County at the Nov. 26-30 conference.
This year’s theme was “A Century of Empowering Youth” and the conference included workshops designed to develop 4-H’ers leadership skills, plenary sessions with outstanding speakers and entertainers, and a service-learning experience during which delegates participated in hands-on service projects as well as tours and recreational opportunities throughout the city. They were awarded this trip through last year’s AIRE (Application, Interview, Resume, Electronic Video) competition.
National Congress consists of workshops, service projects, tours, dances, a gala and more and is an opportunity for young people to hear presenters, develop leadership skills and make new friends from around the country.
Ridge was selected to sing both the national anthem and “When We Were Young” by Adele at the gala event.
Watch highlight videos from the event and Ridge's performance a www.facebook.com/NorthCarolina4H.
High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the 10th annual Hanukkah dinner on Dec. 1 at 1924 Prime, one of HPU’s fine-dining learning labs.
This year, Hanukkah began at sundown on Nov. 28 and concludes on Dec. 6. The university holds the Hanukkah dinner for the entire campus community every year and lights a menorah on campus.
Per tradition, students, faculty and staff in the HPU Hillel community read the story of Hanukkah, recite prayers in Hebrew, learn to play the dreidel and serve authentic Jewish food such as matzo ball soup, sufganiyot, which are jelly donuts, and potato latkes.
Also, HPU’s Hillel, a student-led Jewish organization, created a menorah out of hundreds of canned goods that they will donate to the David Frazier Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has announced that the Truliant Foundation will pay the remaining signature application fees for a customized Pilot Mountain license plate initiated by the Friends of Sauratown Mountain (Friends).
The Friends have been working all year to create a specialty license plate for Pilot Mountain. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles issues specialty license plates that are approved by the North Carolina legislature. The plates would become an additional source of revenue for Pilot Mountain State Park.
If approved, the first plates could be issued by June 2022. The Friends began collecting signatures in 2021 for the 2022 legislative year.
As of December, the Friends still needed about 20 signatures to reach the required 300 to submit the plate application. The signatures must be returned to individual state house representatives by Dec. 31 for the application to be considered in 2022 by the North Carolina legislature.
The $6,000 donation is being made by the Truliant Foundation to the Friends organization.
As of Dec. 3, the Grindstone Fire had burned more than 1,000 acres and was 90% contained. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the area and mop up smoldering vegetative debris on the forest floor. Pilot Mountain State Park is closed indefinitely.
To add your signature to the list, free of charge, call Debbie Vaden at debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org.
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden's spectacular holiday blooms may be viewed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 16-23 and 26-30.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Admission is $5 for adults and free to those 17 and younger.
More than 6,000 holiday blooms are on display this year including more than 4,500 tulips, sunflowers, foxglove, poinsettia, magnolia blossoms, lotus flowers, daffodils, crocus, daisies, poppies and more.
To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
The Winston-Salem Police Foundation has announced a planned transition in leadership for the 2022 board of directors. Existing board member Justin Gomez, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, will be leading the organization as Barry Rountree, Winston-Salem Police Department (retired chief), shifts to immediate past president.
Changes to the foundation’s volunteer board also include the addition of four new members: Amanda Hamlin, Cook Medical; Elisabeth Mulcahy, Truliant Federal Credit Union; Chris Geis, Womble Bond Dickenson; and Eric Robinette, Medtronic, Restorative Therapies Group.
For 2022, the foundation officers are: Gomez, president; Rountree, immediate past president; Scott Somerville, vice president, Hanes Activewear; Alex Thornton, secretary, J.E. Thornton; and Hamlin, treasurer.
In addition to new members, other board members are: James DuBose, Winston-Salem State University; John Devlin, Cook Medical; Calvin McRae II, Greater Winston-Salem; Daniel Butner and Nancy Young, community volunteers; Simon Burgess, Mayfair Street Partners; Matt Schooler, Novant Health; Dr. Tadhg O’Gara, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist; and Catrina Thompson, chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (ex-officio member).
The 2021 board of directors also recognized retiring members Scott Sewell, Rob Simon, Evelyn Acree and Jordan Wilson.
The foundation allows for tax-exempt gifts from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations, and is the only organization authorized to raise funds on behalf of the Winston-Salem Police Department. For information, visit www.wspolicefoundation.org.
Thirteen municipalities from across the state, including Mount Airy, will receive assistance with bicycle and pedestrian planning, thanks to grants awarded this fall by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The NCDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant program, now in its 19th year, helps North Carolina communities develop a comprehensive strategy for expanding bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and improving the safety of the transportation network for all users.
Mount Airy's grant will help with a pedestrian plan update.
Crosby Scholars has been named as the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for its work in the Triad community addressing issues around education, economic opportunity and workforce development.
As part of the program, Crosby Scholars will receive $50,000 in grant support and the opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
The Crosby Scholars Community Partnership assists students in public middle and high schools in Forsyth County prepare academically, personally and financially for college admission and other post-secondary opportunities best suited to each student’s goals, abilities and needs. Crosby Scholars has community partnerships with Forsyth Promise, the United Way of Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and The Winston-Salem Foundation to deliver on their mission. In 2012, an alliance was formed with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina establishing Crosby Scholars as an independent affiliate of Goodwill.
Alongside the Triad, the bank will bring the program to over 42 additional communities across the U.S. this fall as part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities. The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level. Leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardee.
