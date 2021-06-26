Community Milestones

Announcements
Carolina Donor Services is one of 15 organ procurement organizations that tested a newly-launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service. The nonprofit now uses the service, which utilizes GEGO global tracking devices that are attached to packaged organs to provide a live tracking map and real-time notifications as organs are delivered to transplant centers.
This new service offers OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to know when an organ is in transit, when an organ arrives at an airport and when an organ has arrived at the correct destination.
Inclement weather, flight delays and baggage handling could delay the delivery of lifesaving organs. Notification of a delay will allow OPOs to quickly make alternate arrangements if needed to get the organ delivered in time.
Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance, the unconventional professional ballet company that made its way back to Winston-Salem in 2019, is ready to get back on stage, even if that means building one themselves. After such a long hiatus, this summer’s shows will be a celebration, a series of outdoor events where audiences can safely commune with others to share a unique and entertaining experience.
The company has chosen to present these performances in front of the waterfall in Corpening Plaza at 231 1st St. West in Winston-Salem.
The company, typically known for making bold statements on current events, is choosing instead to focus on providing this summer’s audience an escape from them. Highlights on the program include Salvatore Aiello’s Senza Fretta, Maloy’s comedic crowd pleaser, Couch Potatoes, and Famous Last Words, a world premiere commissioned for the Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem Festival.
Planned events include:
Opening Night & After Party: 7 p.m. July 8, $35-40
Family Matinee: 11 a.m. July 10, $12.50-$15
Gala Night Dinner & Show: 6 p.m. July 10, $35-150
To purchase tickets, call 828-761-1371 or visit terpsicorps.org.
Awards
Thao Ly, who graduated with an associate in science and an associate in arts, was the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award recipient for Surry Community College in 2020-2021.
SCC President David Shockley met with Ly in a private ceremony since she was unable to attend the May 2021 graduation because she was moving to the West Coast. She was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations from the North Carolina Community College System’s president, Thomas Stith III. Ly had a 4.0 GPA and was on the president’s list every semester she attended SCC.
Each spring, one student from each of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System is recognized for excellence in academics.
Ly, a Vietnam native, moved to the U.S. five years ago with her mother, Phuong N. Nguyen and father, Hung V. Dang.
Ly found herself in Dobson when her parents signed a contract with Wayne Farms to provide immigration sponsorship for her family to move to the U.S.
Randolph Community College recently recognized student achievement with its annual Academic Awards and Curriculum Awards.
The Academic Award is based on the highest GPA in the degree and diploma program of study.
Local Academic Awards winners (listed with their program areas) are: Bradley K. Leonard, criminal justice technology; and Ashley D. Amick, photographic technology-commercial photography, both of Winston-Salem.
The Curriculum Award goes to a student in each degree and diploma program who is both outstanding in his/her academic achievement and has potential for success in the particular field he/she has chosen.
Local Curriculum Awards winners (listed with their program areas) are: Courtney A. Roach, accounting and finance; and Jesse Osborne, manufacturing technology-mechatronics, both of High Point.
Lauren Kratky, Wake Forest School of Medicine M.D. Class of 2021, recently received the 2021 United States Public Health Service Excellence in Public Health Award. The award program is an opportunity for the USPHS to recognize medical students who have positively impacted public health in their communities.
As a student, Kratky served the patients of Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Delivering Equal Access to Care Clinic as the executive clinic director, clinic operations co-director and founder of the gynecology specialty clinic. Kratky also started a telehealth clinic and a food insecurity project during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continuity of care and support for her patients.
Fundraisers
The Horse Education Rescue Organization is holding its annual tack sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, June 27, at Northwoods Stable, 5225 Murray Road in Winston-Salem. All tack is slightly used, but in good working order; all proceeds from the sale will go to help support the mission and day to day operations of the nonprofit.
The tack sale will take place rain or shine.
Concessions such as hot dogs, hamburgers and the fixings will be sold.
Vendors who wish to set up their own table for selling tack, can register by calling Kelly Emerson, owner of Northwoods at 336-407-5859. All vendor items must be new or slightly used.
United Way of Forsyth County awarded Gwen Parker, a teacher’s assistant at Kingswood School, with $25,000 to be used in the purchase of a new car from any of the participating dealerships at a recent Dash baseball game. Parker was among 10 finalists who were randomly selected from individuals who gave an undesignated gift of $100 or more to the United Way of Forsyth County Annual Campaign.
The idea came together last summer to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. More than 20 auto dealerships supported the campaign contest.
United Way of Forsyth County invests in more than 60 programs and initiatives and last year impacted the lives of more than 100,000 Forsyth County residents.
For information about the nonprofit, email kim.thore@uwforsyth.org or visit www.forsythunitedway.org.
Graduates
Saint Francis University, Kernersville: Avery Papalia, Bachelor of Science
Ten people graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center on May 28.
The graduates include Aaron Simpson of Jonesville, Ankur Patel of Rural Hall, Clint Renegar of Yadkinville, Demitree Glenn of Boonville, Emmanuel Lewis and Jared Franks of Mount Airy, Ivan Gonzalez of North Wilkesboro, Keith Lynch of Hamptonville, Mike Tinnes of Walnut Cove and Nathan Hudson of Westfield.
The next offering of SCC’s truck driver training classes starts Aug. 4 and will run through Oct. 7. Classes are held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A student orientation will be held at 10 a.m. July 12 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville.
For information, call 336-386-3584 or email underwoodd@surry.edu. The tuition is $1,876. For information about scholarships, visit www.surry.edu/funding.
Grants
The Twin City Development Foundation awarded 15 grants totaling $255,000 during its spring 2021 grant cycle. Grants were awarded in seven categories: Capital campaigns, workforce development programs, entrepreneurial ecosystem support, K-12 public education, technology upgrades, tourism support and scholarships. With the spring grant cycle, the foundation exceeds the $5 million milestone in total grants awarded since its founding in 2007.
Each year, the foundation designates one of its awards as the Tom Blair Legacy Grant to honor the former President & CEO of DataMax Corporation (the foundation was formerly known as the DataMax Foundation). Since his retirement in 2007, the Legacy Grant has been presented each year to a worthy initiative. For 2021, the Legacy Grant recipient is Second Harvest Food Bank.
For its spring grants cycle, the foundation awarded three grants to capital campaigns, including $40,000 as a Tom Blair Legacy Grant to the Second Harvest Food Bank for its ongoing capital campaign; $50,000 to the UNC School of the Arts (the largest grant awarded) for the school’s new real estate acquisition fund; and $20,000 to the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance for its 6th Street building renovation. The foundation also awarded three grants for workforce development programs, including $20,000 to Moji Coffee & More for expanded training and outside job placement; $10,000 to Partnership for Prosperity for workforce development aspects of the Castle Heights Place-Based pilot program; and $10,000 to the Winston-Salem Urban League for its summer youth employment program.
Three grants were awarded for entrepreneurial ecosystem support, including $5,000 to the Center for Creative Economy for its 10th Anniversary Sustainability Fund; $10,000 to Greater Winston-Salem for software to convert local entrepreneurial ecosystem elements into an interactive map; and $10,000 to Winston Starts for production of a collaborative promotional video with startups and community partners. The foundation awarded two grants for K-12 public education, including $15,000 to GIDE (Guiding Institute for Developmental Education) for expansion of its afterschool and summer Proficiency Recovery Program and $15,000 to LEAD Girls of NC for a Carver High School pilot expansion of the program.
Two grants were awarded for technology upgrades, including $10,000 to Bookmarks for equipment and technology to produce hybrid (in-person/virtual) events and $20,000 to Salem Academy and College for campus technology upgrades. The foundation awarded one grant for tourism support, a $10,000 grant to the National Sports Media Association for the 2021 and 2022 Awards Weekend and one grant for scholarships, a $15,000 to Leadership Winston-Salem to rebuild its scholarship pool.
Applications are due by Sept. 15 for consideration for the foundation’s fall grant cycle. For information, visit twincityfoundation.org.
Honors
Bradley University, dean’s list: Emily Allar of Pfafftown
Bridgewater College, dean’s list, Ararat: Ashton L. Young
Georgia Institute of Technology, faculty honors, Ali Mirzazadeh of Winston-Salem and Ila Vienneau of Walnut Cove; dean’s list, William Armentrout of Winston- Salem and Samantha Smith of Mocksville
Shenandoah University, dean’s list, Clemmons: Joe Graham
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean’s list, West Jefferson: Savannah Grace Hamm
Scholarships
Each year, the Lewisville Civic Club selects three graduating high school seniors to receive a college scholarship, each in the amount of $1,500 for its Community Service and Leadership Award. In addition to academic accomplishments, the recipients have also spent hours completing service projects in the Lewisville community.
This year, the club recipients are Reagan High School graduates David Speckhart and Reed Ballus, who both plan to attend N.C. State; and Payton Martin, a Calvary Day School graduate, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee.
Speckhart has competed a number of Eagle projects in and around the community, including assisting a Girl Scout in her Bronze project. Ballus has been involved with community service in Lewisville throughout his scouting career including food drives and assisting the town’s recycling committee with their events. Martin, in addition to being crowned Miss Lewisville for 2020-2021, has been working with the Lewisville Library and has created storytime videos for youth at the library.
At the end of each school year, two graduating seniors who are members of their schools’ JROTC units compete and are awarded scholarships. These two awards are given and presented by the Tarheel Central Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America in Winston-Salem.
This year’s winners are: Megan Elizabeth Peters, a 2021 West Forsyth High graduate; and Meghan Emma Giller, a 2021 South Stokes High graduate.
The Monica Chibuogu Nneji Foundation has awarded five college scholarships through its inaugural program which identifies and invests in future health care professionals who are innovative, inclusive, resilient, and driven to improve health equity in their communities.
The MCNF College Scholarship program is designed to support students pursuing higher education in health care fields such as nursing, medicine, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, public health and biomedical engineering.
The following inaugural Monica Chibuogu Nneji Foundation College Scholars will receive financial aid of $500 each for one semester and professional mentorship throughout their academic journey:
