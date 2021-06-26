Community Milestones

The next offering of SCC’s truck driver training classes starts Aug. 4 and will run through Oct. 7. Classes are held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A student orientation will be held at 10 a.m. July 12 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville.

For information, call 336-386-3584 or email underwoodd@surry.edu. The tuition is $1,876. For information about scholarships, visit www.surry.edu/funding.

Grants

The Twin City Development Foundation awarded 15 grants totaling $255,000 during its spring 2021 grant cycle. Grants were awarded in seven categories: Capital campaigns, workforce development programs, entrepreneurial ecosystem support, K-12 public education, technology upgrades, tourism support and scholarships. With the spring grant cycle, the foundation exceeds the $5 million milestone in total grants awarded since its founding in 2007.

Each year, the foundation designates one of its awards as the Tom Blair Legacy Grant to honor the former President & CEO of DataMax Corporation (the foundation was formerly known as the DataMax Foundation). Since his retirement in 2007, the Legacy Grant has been presented each year to a worthy initiative. For 2021, the Legacy Grant recipient is Second Harvest Food Bank.