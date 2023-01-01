Community Milestones

Announcements

40+ Stage Company will hold auditions for the drama, “A Raisin In The Sun,” by Lorraine Hansberry from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

There will be roles available for seven men, four women and one child. No prepared material is necessary. Actors will be asked to read from the script.

For information about cast breakdown, age of characters, etc., visit www.40PlusStage.com.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School invites ballet students ages 12 to 23 from the Winston-Salem area to audition Jan. 14 for their 2023 Intensive Summer Program. Dancers can audition for the:

Immersive five-week Intensive Summer Program taking place June 26-July 29

Year-round Pre-professional Program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School

Two-week Company Experience workshop, taking place June 11-24

Registration is open through Jan. 13 for the Winston-Salem audition; all dancers must pre-register in order to attend an audition. Check in begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and the audition starts promptly at 2:30 p.m. The audition fee is $35. The audition lasts approximately two hours and will be held at University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem.

PBT School will be hosting one virtual audition at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. For information, call 412-281-0360 or visit www.pbt.org/pbts/auditions2023/.

Fundraisers

Members of the Twin City Kiwanis Club collected more than $5,000 when they rang bells on Dec. 15 to support the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem’s annual Red Kettle campaign, now in its 132nd year. The total includes $1,000 donated by the club.

Club members staffed kettles all day and collected cash donations at two Lowes Foods stores and Hobby Lobby in Winston-Salem.

Founded in 1958, the club meets every Wednesday at noon at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Graduates

Nine students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Kyle Freed of Dobson; John Barbour of Elkin; Michael Haley of Glade Valley; Sean Kelly of Hamptonville; Ian Taylor of Madison; Carrington King of Mount Airy; Catherine Snow of Pilot Mountain; and Price Langrik and Wilfredo Perez Carabello of Winston-Salem.

The class instruction was led by Harold Curtis, along with Charles Jester, Dale Mayers and Perry Wagoner. The guest speaker at the graduation was Jill Harding, director of the Pilot Center and Occupational Programs.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

For information, call 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,999. Students may qualify for a tuition scholarship. For information, visit www.surry.edu/funding.