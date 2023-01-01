 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Milestones

  • 0
SCC graduates

These individuals recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

 SURRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Announcements

40+ Stage Company will hold auditions for the drama, “A Raisin In The Sun,” by Lorraine Hansberry from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

There will be roles available for seven men, four women and one child. No prepared material is necessary. Actors will be asked to read from the script.

For information about cast breakdown, age of characters, etc., visit www.40PlusStage.com.

* * * *

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School invites ballet students ages 12 to 23 from the Winston-Salem area to audition Jan. 14 for their 2023 Intensive Summer Program. Dancers can audition for the:

  • Immersive five-week Intensive Summer Program taking place June 26-July 29
  • Year-round Pre-professional Program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School
  • Two-week Company Experience workshop, taking place June 11-24

People are also reading…

Registration is open through Jan. 13 for the Winston-Salem audition; all dancers must pre-register in order to attend an audition. Check in begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and the audition starts promptly at 2:30 p.m. The audition fee is $35. The audition lasts approximately two hours and will be held at University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem.

PBT School will be hosting one virtual audition at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. For information, call 412-281-0360 or visit www.pbt.org/pbts/auditions2023/.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fundraisers

Members of the Twin City Kiwanis Club collected more than $5,000 when they rang bells on Dec. 15 to support the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem’s annual Red Kettle campaign, now in its 132nd year. The total includes $1,000 donated by the club.

Club members staffed kettles all day and collected cash donations at two Lowes Foods stores and Hobby Lobby in Winston-Salem.

Founded in 1958, the club meets every Wednesday at noon at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Graduates

Nine students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Kyle Freed of Dobson; John Barbour of Elkin; Michael Haley of Glade Valley; Sean Kelly of Hamptonville; Ian Taylor of Madison; Carrington King of Mount Airy; Catherine Snow of Pilot Mountain; and Price Langrik and Wilfredo Perez Carabello of Winston-Salem.

The class instruction was led by Harold Curtis, along with Charles Jester, Dale Mayers and Perry Wagoner. The guest speaker at the graduation was Jill Harding, director of the Pilot Center and Occupational Programs.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

For information, call 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,999. Students may qualify for a tuition scholarship. For information, visit www.surry.edu/funding.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher share a prominent pandemic bond: They’re each credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.  They all still have symptoms. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it's still unclear what makes people vulnerable to long COVID. Could being female, exposure to the mono virus, or excess fat increase the chances? And why do only a small portion battle symptoms for over a year? These are among the questions scientists are seeking to answer.

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family. A cause was not immediately disclosed. Westwood was an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement.  Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when the onetime primary school teacher's radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by activism and a string of triumphant runway shows and museum exhibits.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert