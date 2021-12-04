Community Milestones

Achievers
High Point University students pitched their business ventures to a panel of judges and earned start-up funds during the annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 10.
The annual competition is a part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. There were 21 students competing this year for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business ideas.
Two businesses landed in a tie for first place. Addison Antico and Jordan Rubin earned $5,000 for their idea, MJ Bottle, and Alexander Malyszko also won the same amount for Your Personal Jeweler.
Antico and Rubin, both seniors majoring in strategic communication, say their product is an all-in-one baby formula feeding bottle, and they are in the process of patenting it.
“The MJ Bottle is named after my nephew, Matthew Jr.,” said Antico, who is from Sherborn, Mass. “We named the bottle after him because that is how this problem first arose. That’s what led us to creating this unique mechanism. My partner and I are excited to use the winning funds to further our invention and eventually get it into stores.”
Your Personal Jeweler helps independent jewelers run their business with a “back office” solution. Malyszko says his product helps with accounting, marketing, advising services, systems management and network resources.
Quentin Barrial took home second place and earned $2,500 for The Condiment Spreader. The product is a utensil that looks like a spatula to make it easier to scrape the outer edges of a condiment jar. He says this invention is more efficient and helps eliminate food waste.
Third place and $1,500 went to Jack Hammond for Fish Stick. His product will retrieve expensive fishing lures from trees and underwater structures to avoid hazards to wildlife in the area. The idea came when he saw a great blue heron stuck in fishing litter, and he knew something needed to change.
The following runners-up earned $1,000 each for their businesses: Vincent Scavo V; Ivana Korankyi; Cole Brisson; Kema Leonard; Jess Marley and Blake Newell; and Maddie Drobny and Lauren McAtee.
Activities
The co-founder of Apple Computer continued coaching students in High Point University’s Webb School of Engineering during a virtual session on Nov. 30.
Steve Wozniak, who pioneered the first personal computer, is HPU’s Innovator in Residence. He regularly visits campus to connect with students in all majors, while also guiding students in the engineering school through a specific project.
For the last several months, students have worked on a complex project that includes reading brainwaves through a headset, then converting those thoughts into commands to control a device. A small robot is the group’s target device, and Wozniak has regularly checked in on their progress.
Sometimes the group hits a technical issue, with which Wozniak provides possible avenues to a solution. Other times, the group has questions about teamwork, productivity and the overall goals of their project.
Announcements
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Camel City Jazz Orchestra returns to live performance with “Holiday Swing & Salsa” on Friday, Dec. 10. Two shows – one from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a second from 8 to 9:30 p.m. – will be held in the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
The show will feature old holiday favorites plus authentic holiday selections from the Latin American salsa tradition. Guest vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Tyrone Marquez, and the Latin percussion father-son duo of Walter Romero Sr. and Jr., will perform pieces from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. The lyrics showcase some holiday traditions and cultural references that will be shared and explained by the guest artists.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12 and can be purchased at https://camelcityjazz.brownpapertickets.com and at the door. Tickets for students with identification are $12.
All patrons 18 and older attending events at SECCA must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 72 hours prior to the event. Documentation can be provided by presenting a photo of your CDC vaccination card on your phone, the CDC vaccination card itself, or another printed document that verifies vaccination.
Mask/face coverings are required for all patrons, vaccinated or unvaccinated, while inside SECCA’s facility, except where contraindicated by a medical or behavioral condition or disability, or for those communicating with someone who is hearing impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible.
* * * *
The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Historical Park.
Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes being made over an open fire.
Experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day. Watch historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrate his 18th-century craft, and Kristin Toler and Sarah Moore knit and weave pieces of Scottish clothing. Hear Celtic band the Syllabub Trio and the Jamestown Pipe and Drums play Scottish melodies and listen to traditional Gaelic folktales. Learn some new moves with Scottish dancing lessons and enjoy the smell of venison roasting over an open fire.
In addition to the Scottish Faire, there will be a craft project in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate and make their very own set of bagpipes to play.
This is a free event for all ages.
Awards
The Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award recipients at a ceremony Nov. 22 at the GTCC in Colfax. The event celebrated the many contributions of philanthropists from across the Triad, recognizing individuals, businesses, families, foundations and organizations who are “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart.”
Local 2021 National Philanthropy Day award recipients include: Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy, Elizabeth Cone; Outstanding Philanthropist - High Point and surrounding area, John and Verna Croom; Outstanding Philanthropist - Winston-Salem, Richard Davis; Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) Award, The Winston-Salem Foundation; Emerging Philanthropist, Amina Jameel; Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Michelle Schneider; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Spencer Hayes; Outstanding Business in Philanthropy, Snob Shop and Trouvaille Home; Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, Miracles in Sight; and Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Carol Maurin.
Grants
Angela Gallagher, a student at Salem College, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter BZ of Winston-Salem.
Gallagher is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in health advocacy and humanitarian services.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
* * * *
Local nonprofit IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind in the country, has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to help people who are low vision connect with IFB’s services and resources.
As part of its mission of employment, training and services for people who are blind or low vision, IFB operates Community Low Vision Centers open to the public at its manufacturing campuses in Winston-Salem, Asheville and Little Rock, Ark. The Truist Foundation grant will help IFB launch a new initiative to increase awareness for its low vision services starting with a focused community effort in the Triad.
Low vision is defined as vision that cannot be corrected with glasses or contacts. Low vision occurs in people of all ages and is more common in people older than 65. In the Triad, the estimated number of people older than 65 with vision challenges is 32,200, and those numbers are projected to increase as the youngest baby boomers hit 65 in 2029.
IFB Solutions is hiring a low vision outreach coordinator to lead the awareness and community engagement efforts.
For information, visit https://communitylowvision.org/.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.