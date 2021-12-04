Community Milestones

All patrons 18 and older attending events at SECCA must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 72 hours prior to the event. Documentation can be provided by presenting a photo of your CDC vaccination card on your phone, the CDC vaccination card itself, or another printed document that verifies vaccination.

The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Historical Park.

Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes being made over an open fire.