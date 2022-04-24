Community Milestones

Achievers

Freed-Hardeman University’s social clubs celebrated the 45th annual Makin’ Music production, “No Turning Back,” on April 9. It was the first show performed for a live audience in two years after COVID-19.

Landon Speer, of Statesville, was a part of this production.

* * * *

Liza Mason, a special education major at High Point University, helped Ledford High School earn a grant of $1,000 for the Melinda Jacobs Innovation in Teaching Award sponsored by the NC Council of Administrators of Special Education. The high school used the funds to create the Wander Project, a sensory garden for students with disabilities, which in turn created the Friendship Table, which is a space for students and staff of different learning capabilities to come together, learn and feel comfortable.

Mason was placed at Ledford last year for her field-based practicum connected to one of her HPU classes in the Stout School of Education. During the spring of 2021, Mason helped her co-operating teacher apply for this grant.

The grant is intended to recognize special education teachers in North Carolina who are implementing innovative strategies in their classrooms resulting in improved outcomes for students with disabilities and their families.

* * * *

Zachary Amigo, a pharmacy student minoring in sales at High Point University, placed fourth overall at a national selling competition this month. HPU’s Professional Sales Club team traveled to Salisbury University in Maryland to compete in the three-day event at the National Intercollegiate Selling Competition.

Amigo went up against more than 130 competitors from 35 different universities to pitch in a real-world business selling situation. Students participated in a 12-minute sales call which was livestreamed for judges to assess and score each competitor. Competitors went through three rounds, and the top five performed their final sales call in front of the entire audience.

Amigo was one of five students chosen to represent HPU’s Professional Selling Club at the competition.

Announcements

Resilience High Point has partnered with the YWCA of High Point to launch two new approaches to expand its compassion initiative. The first approach is conversation cafés about how residents, as individuals and as a community, can make High Point a more compassionate city. These cafés will support the compassion initiative by bringing community members together to engage with one another and to build relationships. The café will be held at noon Wednesday, April 27, at the YWCA. To register, email hmajors@ywcahp.com.

The second approach is screenings of “The Antidote” documentary. The film shows how everyday people can make an intentional choice to uplift others, despite how our society is, in many ways, unkind. The film will be screened at 6 p.m. May 3. No registration is required.

Individuals or organizations that wish to hold a café or screening should contact Patrick Harman, board chairman of Resilience High Point, at info@resiliencehp.org.

* * * *

This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. The event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.

Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Davie and Forsyth Counties combined forces to create a Triad-wide event. The new location will be a more centralized meeting place for the dozens of teams across the region.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Residents from across the Triad are encouraged to create Relay teams with family members, friends, companies, organizations, etc. On the day of the event, teams will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games. Relay For Life of the Triad’s theme this year is “Give Cancer The Boot.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on a country western theme. There will be entertainment, food, activities for kids and more.

To register as a survivor, form a team or purchase a Luminaria bag, go to www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

* * * *

Every year Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Awareness Day is observed the second Saturday of May to shed light on the little-known genetic syndrome. Since 1989, the CdLS Foundation and its community celebrates Awareness Day across the nation. This year, CdLS Awareness Day will be held on May 14.

CdLS is a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 10,000 live births. The characteristics are a broad range of physical, cognitive and medical challenges. Parents, volunteers and others involved with the Foundation make it their goal to educate individuals and groups in their community about CdLS. They also advocate for the well-being and lively hood of their loved ones.

For information, call 860-676-8166 or visit www.CdLSusa.org.

* * * *

The High Point Literary League’s spring luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. May 18 at the High Point Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Kristy Woodson Harvey is the guest author. She is the author of nine novels including “Under the Southern Sky,” “The Wedding Veil,” and “Feels Like Falling.”

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for guests. Checks payable to the league are the reservation. No reservations will be accepted after May 10.

For information, call 336-847-5577. Also, visit the league on Facebook.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted May 1-31. The competition is free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for nonmembers. Winners will be announced by June 30.

Winston-Salem Writers will partner with 40+ Stage to appoint directors, hold auditions and conduct rehearsals for the winning plays. The plays will be performed Aug. 19-20 at Hanesbrands Theatre.

For submission guidelines, visit www.wswriters.org.

* * * *

Covenant Church United Methodist will hold a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The church is at 1526 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

Proceeds will be used to pay for youth summer missions trips.

There will be outdoor inflatables, games, crafts, food, silent auction, a cake walk and more.

For information, visit www.CovenantChurchHighPoint.com.

* * * *

Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts opened an exhibition, House Party: R.S.V.P. B.Y.O.B., on April 22.

The exhibition was organized by guest curator Michael J. Bramwell with assistance from Old Salem and MESDA’s chief curator Daniel K. Ackermann.

The exhibit includes work by internationally known contemporary artists Michelle Erickson, Theaster Gates, Renee Green, David Hammons, Todd Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Alison Saar and Kara Walker. These works are exhibited alongside important works by 19th century Black craftsmen including Thomas Day, David Drake, David Jarbour and Joshua Johnson from the MESDA collection.

House Party: R.S.V.P. B.Y.O.B. will be on exhibit in the White Hall Plantation Dining room at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts through July 16. It is open hourly for ticketed visitors during regular museum operating hours.

Awards

Forsyth Tech’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Alpha Mu Ro Chapter traveled to the international conference in Denver, Colo., earlier this month and came home with 11 prestigious awards. The recognition included being named among the top 100 chapters in the country, out of a field of 1,300, and further recognition as a Distinguished Chapter, placing Forsyth Tech’s PTK in the top 50 chapters in the country and amongst the best in the state.

Students and staff were recognized in the following categories:

Regional Award for Excellence in Scholarship (Liudmila Cass as 2021-22 regional president)

Regional Award for Excellence in Service (Liudmila Cass 2021-22 regional president)

Five-Star Region (Liudmila Cass as 2021-22 regional president)

Paragon Award for New Advisors—Kismet Loftin-Bell

Distinguished Chapter Officer Team—Lindsay Webb, Gloriana Ordoñez Carboni, Katlyn Kiger, Jackie Flannigan

Paragon Award for New Presidents—Janet Spriggs

Distinguished Honors In Action Project

Top 100 chapters (out of 1,300)

Distinguished Chapter Award (Top 50)

New Century Transfer Scholarship Recipient—Han Nguyen

Honors Case Study Challenge Honorable Mention—Lindsay Webb

The chapter went from a one-star ranking to a five-star ranking, earning the distinction of being a Distinguished Chapter regionally and internationally over the course of five years.

Also, Loftin-Bell, coordinator of student leadership and honor programs at Forsyth Tech, was recognized and awarded a Paragon Award for New Advisors at the conference.

Grants

Aiming to increase the accuracy and timeliness of drought predictions in the United States, a team of environmental researchers at Wake Forest University has received a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a new method for predicting drought.

The grant, “Scalable Models, Fast Computation and Predictability for Spatio-temporal Ordinal Data,” totals $209,999 and runs from July 1, 2022, through June 2025.

The end goal, said principal investigator Rob Erhardt, is to create a statistical model that can better pinpoint developing droughts across the country. The tool could be used by the government agencies that produce the U.S. Drought Monitor, he said.

The team includes co-principal investigators Staci Hepler, a statistician who will work with Erhardt to scale up the tool used in the pilot study; Lauren Lowman, a civil engineer and an expert on the mechanics of drought who is building the database of climate data; and Courtney Di Vittorio, a civil engineer who will work with stakeholders such as water resource managers to get feedback on the tool for its usefulness.

Hepler is an associate professor in the department of mathematics and statistics. Lowman and Di Vittorio are assistant professors in the department of engineering.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Sarah Daynes of Pfafftown and Diane Palmieri of Pilot Mountain, UNCG; Amy Snow of Pilot Mountain, The University of Alabama in Huntsville; and Ashley Stewart of Winston-Salem, Campbell University.

Scholarships

Tal Feldman, a junior at Wake Forest University who is majoring in economics and mathematics, has been named a 2022 Truman Scholar.

The Truman Scholarship, President Harry Truman’s living memorial designed to support the future of public service in America, is the most competitive national scholarship program for juniors in the country. Out of 705 applications, 58 college students from 53 institutions were selected.

Students receive up to $30,000 to support graduate or professional school studies, participate in leadership development activities, and join an alumni network that includes such famous individuals as Stacey Abrams, Susan Rice and Daniel Pink.

Feldman, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, is spending his junior year abroad at the London School of Economics. He is also a Stamps Scholar.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.