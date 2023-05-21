Announcements

The American Heart Association has announced that Rob Braiman, president and managing director of Cogent Analytics, and Goldie Byrd, executive director for the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, will serve as co-chairpersons for the Triad Heart Walk, a campaign aimed at saving and improving lives from heart disease and stroke.

As co-chairs of the Triad Heart Walk, Braiman and Byrd will lead, encourage and oversee broad, elevated conversations about employee health, corporate engagement, community health and community transformation within the Triad area. Together with a team of regional executives, they will engage local companies and organizations to take part in the Heart Walk, which will be held Oct. 7 at Triad Park in Kernersville. Through this initiative, companies and local organizations will work with the AHA to improve community health while raising money to support the Association’s 2024 Impact Goal to ensure every resident of the Triad has the opportunity to live a full and healthy life.

The heart walk activities will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 11 a.m. with a three-mile route and a one-mile Survivor Loop. The theme of this year’s Heart Walk is “I Walk to Save Lives.”

This event is supported by our Be the Beat Sponsor, Cone Health, and Healthy for Good Sponsors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and MedCost.

Register at www.TriadHeartWalk.org to walk or form a team. For event questions, contact TriadNC@heart.org.

* * * *

Victory Junction in Randleman is returning to its traditional overnight summer camp model after three summers of alternate programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the safety of its campers and staff as the top priority, Victory Junction halted its traditional camp sessions in 2020 to run a combination of virtual and modified on-site family programs during the pandemic. Victory Junction plans to welcome back campers for the full overnight experience this year, hosting eight weeks of summer camp where children with complex medical conditions can enjoy five days and four nights of fun with their peers. The camp is free.

For information, visit victoryjunction.org.

* * * *

Middle and high school students are encouraged to apply for Lewisville’s Summer Student Leadership Session, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Lewisville Town Hall Council Chambers.

The session is an innovative, behind-the-scenes look at local town government, the decision-making process, and the people and facilities that make Lewisville a great place to live, work and visit.

Applications will be accepted through July 14. To download an application, visit www.lewisvillenc.net or call 336-945-1022.

Awards

The American Heart Association has named Shanae Foxx from Rural Hall as the 2023 Triad Woman of Impact Award Winner. Maggie Richard from Winston-Salem has been named the 2023 Triad Teen of Impact Award Winner. These recognitions are awarded annually to the Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact nominee who earns the most points during a nine-week fundraising and heart health education drive.

Foxx raised $11,695 for the Triad campaign and engaged the community with blood pressure screenings, Zumba and heart-healthy activities. Richard raised a total of $775 for the Triad campaign and shared her personal heart story to spread awareness to her peers.

This was the inaugural Women of Impact and Teen of Impact Campaign in the Triad. The AHA is now taking nominations for 2024 Women of Impact and Teen of Impact nominees to embark on a journey starting on National Wear Red Day in February and culminating on April 6 to earn the 2024 local titles.

Collectively, this year’s Triad nine nominees and their Impact Teams, made up of friends, family and personal connections, raised over $18,000 for the Go Red for Women movement in the Triad, held physical activity events with healthy food options to improve prevention education, offered blood pressure screenings and increased awareness of heart disease and stroke in women.

The 2023 Triad Women of Impact nominees also included Trudi Parson, Joanette Pete McClain and Wendy McPheron. Additional Triad Teen of Impact nominees included Anna Grace Hancock, Elaina Ramos, Jackson Dillow and Jasmine Todd, with several participating as members of the Glenn High School Go Red Juniors Group in Kernersville.

For information, visit TriadGoRed.Heart.org.

* * * *

Tammy Summers, Winston-Salem resident and caregiver at Right at Home, a 600+ unit senior in-home care concept, recently won the Regional Caregiver of the Year Award out of more than 25,000 caregivers across the country. Summers was selected from thousands of other caregivers for her exemplary commitment to making a difference in the lives of her clients and team members.

Recently, a client went to the emergency room, but the family wasn’t available to help until the following day. Summers chose to extend her shift to be with the client. She later called the Right at Home office to request to stay with the client overnight so they did not have to stay in the hospital alone. Summers called the family throughout the night and early morning hours to give regular updates about the client’s health so the family could make critical medical decisions once they arrived at the hospital. To the family’s surprise, Summers returned to the hospital the following evening to check on the client.

Graduates

EGGER Wood Products, a wood-based materials manufacturer, recently celebrated the graduation of its second apprentice class. The ceremony, which was held May 12 at The Bistro at Childress Vineyards, recognized three apprentices in the mechanical and electrical programs for their accomplishments over the past four years. Each graduate was awarded Journeyman certification and will continue on as full-time employees at EGGER in their elected specialties.

During the ceremony, EGGER also recognized nine employees, five of whom were part of last year’s inaugural class of graduating apprentices, who have been with the company since it opened its doors five years ago.

EGGER’s apprenticeship program was established in 2018 in partnership with the Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium to provide high school students with on-the-job experience in mechanical or engineering trades, a mentor and the benefit of earning an associate degree through Davidson-Davie Community College. The program is a key part of EGGER’S effort to develop a highly skilled workforce for its facility in Lexington.

This year’s graduating class includes Garrett Bottoms of Kernersville, Dylan Dixon of Clemmons and Sam Ramirez of Thomasville.

Employees celebrating the five-year milestone were Lance Hunter, Judson Griggs, Daniel Porter, Ryan Austin, Alex Higginson, Katie Haggerty, Amanda Fortune, John O’Malley and Michael Reid.

* * * *

Albright College, Adele Marie Thomas of Winston-Salem, B.A., music industry studies

Carson-Newman University, Kernersville: Carley Franklin, Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner

Trine University: Nithin Kumar Palakurthi of Kernersville, Master of Science in engineering management

Honors

Belmont University, dean’s list: Jacob Andrews, Antonina Forzese and Nicholas Lafley, all of Winston-Salem; Marissa Colter and Joshua Cook, both of Clemmons; Greer Gage of Kernersville; and Nicholas Chambers of Rural Hall

Berry College, dean’s list: Alphise Brock, Emma Lopina, Grace Pleasant, all of Winston-Salem; Anna Rinaggio of Lexington

Bob Jones University, president’s list: Elyse Ayers, Statesville; Samuel Ingersoll, Clemmons; JoAnna Stevens and John Stevens, State Road

Bob Jones University, dean’s list: Rebecca Craddock and Rachel Pattisall, Winston-Salem; Cameron Holley, Walkertown; Matthew Meroff, Lexington; Jonathan Millar, Thomasville

Bridgewater College, dean’s list: Grace Hayes of Boone, Saylor Schott of Winston-Salem

Eastern Mennonite University, dean’s list: Mary Cain of Advance

Greensboro College, dean’s list, local students: Marcel Bailey, Jacob Burgess-Baldini, Luke Butner, Drake Carrick, Trevor Carter, Jonathan Climaco, Sokhna Dime, Jack Draeger, Carson Fitch, Mikayla Handy, Rebecca Hawkes, Collin Henry, Cassidy Holt, Rylee Howard, Gabrielle Hunker, Brooke Kinley, Victoria Mabe, Arabella Mason, Emilli McCormack, Enari Mitchell, Babatunde Odofin, Samuel Peddycord, Xypher Pino, Griffin Powell, Hudson Powell, Ivy Ray, Connor Spesock, Heaven Thornton, Brasco van Niekerk, Ashley Watts, Tomeka Wormack

* * * *

Chasten Coleman of Yadkinville was inducted into Marietta College’s chapter of Order of Omega, a leadership honor society for members of fraternity and sorority organizations.

Coleman is majoring in communication studies and is a graduate of Forbush High School.

Order of Omega is the national Greek leadership honor society, and the Mu Beta chapter of Order of Omega was charted at Marietta College on Oct. 7, 1991, to recognize outstanding leadership among Greek community members. The Mu Beta chapter has initiated more than 300 members into the organization since 1991.

Also, Coleman was recognized during the 2023 Commencement ceremony for being inducted into the National Society for Leadership and Success, the nation’s largest leadership honor society.

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students included: Cole Meixsell of Winston-Salem, Elon University; Kaely Miller of High Point, High Point University; Sadie Williams of Dobson, UNC-Wilmington; and Leanna Bernish of Clemmons, John Billos of Mount Airy, Lillian Giles of Winston-Salem, Maya Whitaker of Winston-Salem, all at Wake Forest University

Also at UNCG: Rachel Colvin, Neil Hughes, Clayton Oliver, Brenda Velasquez, all of Winston-Salem; Savannah Steele of Colfax; Amanda Crumpton, Chase Pyrtle, Olivia Stimpson and Christopher Wirth, all of High Point; Breanne Hollis of Boone and Hailey Spivey of West Jefferson

Scholarships

Isabella Pan, daughter of Karen and Peter Pan of Winston-Salem, has been named a Park Scholar at N.C. State where she plans to major in biomedical engineering.

The four-year scholarship is valued at $116,000 for in-state students and $213,000 for out-of-state students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel and personal expenses.