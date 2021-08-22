Community Milestones

Announcements
As a precaution to protect audience members, the cast and theater volunteers, 40+ Stage Company announced that it is indefinitely postponing the performance of “The Last Romance” scheduled to open Sept. 10 at the Mountcastle Box Theater in the Hanes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The company plans to reschedule the play into its 2022-2023 season to be announced in the spring.
* * * *
The Southern Guitar Festival, normally held in Columbia, S.C., will take place Sept. 25-26 at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The two-day guitar extravaganza includes concerts, workshops, lectures and top-level international guitar competitions. This year’s headline artist will be Jiji performing on the evening of Sept. 25.
The event will host additional world-renowned guitarists this year. These include performances and workshop by the jazz-fusion group the Daniel Seriff trio, the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Solo Competition, Xavier Jara, and performing artists Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne.
The festival has featured artists from around the world, including Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil and more.
Tickets and schedule are available at www.SouthernGuitarFest.com.
Grants
Truliant Federal Credit Union has awarded $45,000 in Community Mini Grants to 30 nonprofit organizations to enhance and grow their life-improving outreach efforts in their communities.
Truliant’s Community Mini Grants program accepts and considers proposals annually that support programming or capacity-building needs. Each selected organization submitted a grant proposal for a project focusing on one of the following areas: community development, economic mobility, financial wellness or youth and education.
The Forsyth County winners were:
Crosby Scholars Community Partnership: The funds will be used to boost the retention of Hispanic/Latino students in the Crosby Scholars program. Students will be helped in finding and achieving a path to college.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont: The funding will allow the organization to waive client fees, pay for virtual counseling and support all the financial education and counseling services.
greeNest: The funds will support the furniture voucher match program to provide individuals and families with essential furniture.
Hispanic League: The grant will be used to help establish a Small Business/Entrepreneur Program that is focused on Hispanic/Latino owners and entrepreneurs.
HOPE of Winston-Salem: The grant will be used for enrichment equipment for HOPE’s mission of making healthy food accessible to children at risk of hunger and living in poverty.
LEAD Girls of North Carolina: The funds will support fall semester costs for girls in the 10th grade, including culturally relevant books, curriculum materials, supplies, incentives and feminine hygiene products.
My FACE: The grant will help with food delivery to families and group homes, normally delivered to families with three to six children.
Triad Restorative Justice: The funds will be used to provide food, transportation and activities for youth entering Triad RJ programs.
Each received $1,500.
