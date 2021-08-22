Community Milestones

Announcements

As a precaution to protect audience members, the cast and theater volunteers, 40+ Stage Company announced that it is indefinitely postponing the performance of “The Last Romance” scheduled to open Sept. 10 at the Mountcastle Box Theater in the Hanes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The company plans to reschedule the play into its 2022-2023 season to be announced in the spring.

* * * *

The Southern Guitar Festival, normally held in Columbia, S.C., will take place Sept. 25-26 at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

The two-day guitar extravaganza includes concerts, workshops, lectures and top-level international guitar competitions. This year’s headline artist will be Jiji performing on the evening of Sept. 25.

The event will host additional world-renowned guitarists this year. These include performances and workshop by the jazz-fusion group the Daniel Seriff trio, the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Solo Competition, Xavier Jara, and performing artists Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne.

The festival has featured artists from around the world, including Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil and more.