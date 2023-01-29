Community Milestones

Announcements

Residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities are invited to compete in Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge. Anyone 8 or older can compete. To participate, Greensboro residents can pick up free supplies at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

The Greensboro competition will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to the regional competition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

Bridging the Triad is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington and Winston-Salam Parks and Recreation departments. It is designed to introduce and engage people in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities.

Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17 and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.

For information, contact Douglas Williams at 336-373-2928 or Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov.

The Twin City Kiwanis Club is the new sponsor of the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Surry Community College in Dobson. Chartered in 2011, the Aktion Club, previously sponsored by the (recently disbanded) Mount Airy Kiwanis Club, has 15 members. Diane Barnett, an instructor at Surry Community College, is the club’s adviser.

Aktion Club is the only service club for adults with disabilities, with more than 12,000 members worldwide. They serve the community by raising money and donating to local charities. They also participate in community service projects.

The local club operates in conjunction with Creating Successful Learners, a program of Mount Airy City Schools that helps students learn life skills. Club members also support the food pantry operated by Yokefellow Ministry of Mount Airy.

During the holidays, the local club partnered with Lowes Foods in Mount Airy to assemble bags of food for the Friends Feeding Friends holiday drive.

Aktion Clubs are a division of Kiwanis International. The “k” is used in place of the “c” in action to highlight the group’s relationship with Kiwanis.

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina will host the 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference on Feb. 11 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro. The North Carolina Chapters (Charlotte, Piedmont-Triad, Sandhills and Triangle) of AAHGS is the largest and only national organization dedicated to promoting research, study and publication of history and genealogy of Americans, with particular interest in persons of African descent.

North Carolina/Piedmont-Triad Chapter, the conference host and organizer, is chaired by Lamar DeLoatch and Steven Covington. The North Carolina Chapter was organized in 1998; it currently has more than 50 members. One of the objectives of the society is to enlighten and enrich self-worth and self-esteem of African and Native Americans through genealogical research and interest.

The conference will feature 16 workshop sessions, starting with an anniversary dinner on Friday night. The guest speaker will be Timothy N. Pinnick, independent scholar, lecturer, author and entrepreneur. Local and nationally known authors, scholars and historians will conduct workshops.

DeLoatch’s workshop topic will focus on “Locating Your Enslaved Ancestors.” For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

For more than two decades, Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University have collaborated to host events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

One of those is the annual “Building the Dream” awards. Both universities present the honor to professors, administrators or students who exemplify King’s qualities and promote diversity within their communities.

Six individuals were recognized recently during a joint MLK celebration luncheon.

Wake Forest University award winners: Demi McCoy, creative program manager with the Wake Forest School of Divinity; Gah’ques Ligons, sophomore; Janeel Black, junior; and Nick Aime, junior.

Winston-Salem State University award winners: Student, Treshone Weeks; and faculty, John Williams.

Austin Peay State University, Clemmons: Kimberly Jackson

Berea College, dean’s list: Adrian Arado of West Jefferson

James Madison University, president’s list: Molly Kirkland of Boone; dean’s list, Reginald McNeill of Kernersville

Lincoln Memorial University, dean’s list: Hallie Treva of West Jefferson; Adam Szewczyk of Mocksville

Mars Hill University, dean’s list: Hannah Kaynia Barr of Rural Hall, Raymond Lee Brooks of Kernersville, Tyler Ashleigh Domangue of West Jefferson, Haley Lenell Eddinger of Thomasville, Faith Rebekah Giles, Jacob Craig Makanapom Watson, Bailey Anne Whitehead-Price and Cassidy Kristine Hull, all of Mount Airy, Nolan Blake McMillen of Dobson, James Abbott Nixon of State Road, Jordan Elizabeth Speece of Lewisville

Mercer University, dean’s list: Isabelle Parrett of Oak Ridge; Amaya Shackley of High Point

Muhlenberg College, dean’s list: Clarice Foster of Winston-Salem

Kennesaw State University, president’s list: Winston-Salem: Benjamin Burson, Christopher Lucas

Western Carolina University

