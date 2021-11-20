Community Milestones

A bike build and giveaway has been an annual event, part of the Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride, which benefits children and families in need in the Triad area. More than $40,000 in proceeds from this year’s Labonte Roubaix, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, went to JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter to help families affected by Type 1 diabetes.

Labonte and his wife, Kristin, a former national champion cyclist, encouraged the kids in attendance to stay healthy by being active and to always wear helmets when riding their bikes. Hayluri Beckles, pediatric trauma prevention coordinator at Brenner Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont coordinator, made a presentation that included several special guests: Sgt. Kevin Bowers of the Winston-Salem Police Department Downtown Bike Patrol, Michael Hosey of the National Cycling Center and chairman of Safe Kids Coalition and Dr. Thomas Pranikoff, an avid cyclist and the professor of surgery and pediatrics and surgeon-in-chief at Brenner Children's Hospital, and co-executive director, pediatric service line. The children learned about how to ride their bikes safely and the importance of wearing helmet. At the conclusion of the presentation, the children were fitted with helmets and brand-new bikes.