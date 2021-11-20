Community Milestones

Activities
More than 1,200 people attended High Point University’s 11th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, which was held in the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. The celebration, made possible by 100 student, faculty and staff volunteers, included a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute, the revealing of two track chairs that HPU fraternity Kappa Alpha raised $40,000 to purchase and more.
Retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, served as the keynote speaker for the event.
As is tradition, HPU donated approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
HPU fraternity Kappa Alpha Order raised $40,000 to provide two track chairs to two wounded veterans through The Independence Fund. Known as Operation K.A.R.E., the brothers have raised funds through this initiative for the last five years.
The veterans are: Sgt. Joey Aguilar, who lives in Hillsborough, and served in the Army infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Sgt. 1st Class Randy Stone, who lives in Midlothian, Va., and served in the Army, deploying for Operation Desert Storm and for several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Announcements
The Kernersville Arts & Crafts Guild’s 34th annual Christmas Store is set for Nov. 26-Dec. 22. Thirty-four members of the KACG will share their handmade arts and crafts.
Shoppers can expect hand-crafted ornaments and other holiday-themed items, gifts, bows and wreaths, clothing, home and garden décor, kitchen items, jewelry and more.
The guild does not have a permanent location; each year the guild searches for available store space.
This year’s store location is 1040-A S. Main St. in Kernersville beside the Spectrum Store.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.thekacg.com.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is accepting registration through Nov. 29 for its Victory Sports Coed Basketball.
The program is for children ages 6 to 16. Player evaluations will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Practice begins Dec. 6, with games on Saturdays starting Jan. 15.
Teams are coed and instructional, allowing all children to receive equal playing time regardless of athletic ability. All games are held at club’s gymnasium.
Parents can pick up a registration form at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point or visit www.tsabgchp.org to download an online form.
For information, call Ron Rice at 336-881-5446.
* * * *
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for its youth.
Drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 3. The HPHA is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For monetary donations to assist with the purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to Attention: Toy Drive, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
* * * *
The High Point Museum's 49th Annual Holiday Open House is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The event will include take home craft kits, the High Point University brass quartet, the Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candle dipping in the Historical Park and more. Santa Claus visits will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Also, the museum is host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Enjoy seeing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Costumes are encouraged.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
* * * *
The Music Carolina 2021 WinterFest, sponsored by Music Carolina, will take place at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem.
The series kicks off with the concert Winter Light at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. It will feature Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass.
The series continues with the Jazz Classique performing a “Classique Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Performers include John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes. This year’s performance features a cameo performance with vocalist Martha Bassett.
Ticket prices are $25 for general admission. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.musiccarolina.org or call 336-608-5136.
Donations
The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame race car driver Bobby Labonte, continued its tradition of giving to children in need by building and donating 75 kids bikes Nov. 12 at the Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club in Winston-Salem. The giveaway also included helmets and bike safety lessons provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Safe Kids Coalition and Brenner Children’s Hospital.
A bike build and giveaway has been an annual event, part of the Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride, which benefits children and families in need in the Triad area. More than $40,000 in proceeds from this year’s Labonte Roubaix, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, went to JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter to help families affected by Type 1 diabetes.
Labonte and his wife, Kristin, a former national champion cyclist, encouraged the kids in attendance to stay healthy by being active and to always wear helmets when riding their bikes. Hayluri Beckles, pediatric trauma prevention coordinator at Brenner Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont coordinator, made a presentation that included several special guests: Sgt. Kevin Bowers of the Winston-Salem Police Department Downtown Bike Patrol, Michael Hosey of the National Cycling Center and chairman of Safe Kids Coalition and Dr. Thomas Pranikoff, an avid cyclist and the professor of surgery and pediatrics and surgeon-in-chief at Brenner Children's Hospital, and co-executive director, pediatric service line. The children learned about how to ride their bikes safely and the importance of wearing helmet. At the conclusion of the presentation, the children were fitted with helmets and brand-new bikes.
Graduates
Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 350 students during its in-person summer 2021 commencement ceremony, held Friday, Aug. 6, at the HTC Center. Among the graduates was Lauryn Durham, a psychology major from High Point.
Honors
Kayla Borgan of Kernersville has been named to the summer 2021 trimester dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
