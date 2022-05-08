Community Milestones

Scholarships

UNC-Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 22 young leaders from across the United States, including Kennedy Carpenter of Mount Tabor High School, who will be the members of the 13th class of the university’s prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC-Charlotte in fall 2022.

Valued at approximately $105,000 for each Levine Scholar from North Carolina and $155,000 each for those from other states, the scholarship fully covers tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars receive additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.

* * * *

The following local students have received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill:

Sarina Jarrahi Horner, a Forsyth Country Day School senior. She also attends the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online. She plans to study economics. Horner is the daughter of Shaida and Vance Horner II of Lewisville.

Jackson Eric Miller, a Mount Tabor High School senior. He the son of Julie and Lance Miller of Winston-Salem. At Carolina, he is interested in studying biology and/or biomedical engineering.

Chandler Ann Beals, an Elkin High School senior. She is dual-enrolled with the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. She is interested in pursuing global studies. Beal is the daughter of Lisa and Frank Beals of Elkin.

In addition to tuition, books and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont donated 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to MANNA FoodBank.

MANNA is the Feeding America food bank and the main charitable food sourcing and distribution center for 16 counties in western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. MANNA’s mission is to involve, educate and unite people in the work of ending hunger in western North Carolina.

Ingles Markets, a long-term partner with MANNA FoodBank, facilitated the donation between Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and MANNA FoodBank. Ingles operates one of the largest food reclamation sites in the United States and is responsible for more than 3,956 meals per day because of this site.

* * * *

ABC of NC announced that they have raised $130,000 to create the Burress-Brenner Employee Scholarship Fund. The new program allows eligible ABC of NC employees to pursue advanced degrees that further the treatment and education of children with autism.

ABC of NC launched the program April 26 at their 20th anniversary celebration dinner honoring founding donors Mary Louise and John Burress and Ann Brenner. The organization was established as Winston-Salem’s first nonprofit center dedicated to autism services for children with the Burresses and Ann Brenner as the organization’s top individual supporters.

The organization plans to begin accepting applications from team members for scholarships in fall 2022 for enrollment in fall 2023.

* * * *

Triad Kids Dental has announced the first in their series of Caring4Community awards. Local nonprofits are invited to compete to win a prize of $10,000. The Caring4Community Awards will run three times annually, for a total of $30,000 given to three different winning organizations.

To win this prize, organizations must be a qualifying nonprofit serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie or Yadkin.

Organizations can be nominated via online form May 9-18. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will start on May 23 with a winner selected on June 17.

To nominate an organization, visit www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community. Follow on social media for contest updates at @triadkidsdental on Facebook and Instagram.

* * * *

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden has announced the Brooke Cashion & Associates – Allen Tate Realtors Movies on the Lawn series of movie nights for adults.

Films will include “A Little Chaos” on May 19; “A Man Named Pearl” on June 16; “Minari” on July 21; and, “Being There” on Aug. 18.

Gates will open at 7 p.m.; movies will begin at sunset. Food and beverages may be purchased at the garden. Patrons are not allowed to bring in alcohol, food or coolers. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals. Smoking and vaping are also not allowed. Tickets are $5.50 per person, and can be purchased online, in the Garden Shop or at the door.

For information, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.

* * * *

Old Salem Museums & Gardens will open a new exhibit in the Old Salem Visitor Center on Freedom Day, May 21, with a 12:30 p.m. program in the James A. Gray Jr. Auditorium that will include remarks by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem City Council members Annette Scippio and John Larson, Forsyth County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, residents of Happy Hill and descendants.

A special presentation will be made to Mel White, a pioneering advocate for the history of Happy Hill. The opening program is co-hosted with the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association and is free and open to the public.

The 1998 landmark exhibit “Across the Creek from Salem: The Story of Happy Hill, 1816-1952” brought together rare photographs, stories, history, and memories of the people of the Happy Hill. “Selections from Across the Creek” brings together many of these original photographs, along with new research, as well as current activities and future opportunities for this historic neighborhood known as the “Mother of all Black Neighborhoods in Winston-Salem.” The exhibit also includes a collection of contemporary portrait works by artist Leo Rucker inspired by the original photographs.

“Selections” is presented in honor of White, Old Salem’s first director of African American programs. White gathered oral histories and documentary photographs from Happy Hill residents and descendants, who graciously shared their collections and memories for the 1998 exhibit. His work also included important research at the Moravians Archives and elsewhere as he developed new information about people of African descent in Salem and Wachovia.

The auditorium is at 900 Old Salem Road in Winston-Salem, NC

For information, call 336-721-7307 or mahartley@oldsalem.org.

Awards

At a ceremony on April 25, Bridgewater College recognized nine seniors, including Pamela Gonzalez-Encina, a business administration major from Winston Salem, with the inaugural diversity champion medallion for their outstanding leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The medallion was created with the express purpose of supporting DEI student organizations and their work at Bridgewater.

The seniors, who were recommended by their peers from student organizations and clubs, were able to wear the medallion along with their regalia during this year’s May 7 Commencement ceremony.

Grants

More than two dozen school districts across North Carolina will share nearly $400 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.

Locally, Mount Airy City Schools will receive $1.75 million, and Yadkin County Schools will receive $1.44 million.

The grants, awarded under the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, represent the largest annual allocation under the program, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from state lottery revenues.

The grants are in addition to the state’s lottery-supported Public School Building Capital Fund, from which all districts receive an allocation each year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are a key support for districts where local tax resources fall short of needs for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Taylor Wilhelm of Yadkinville and Sendra Starnes of Winston Salem, both at University of Maryland Global Campus; and Kassidy Puckett of Mount Airy at Elon University.

Also, these students were inducted at Western Carolina University: Ashley Bryant of Thurmond, Brianne Corsi of Boone, Kyarra Beck of Thomasville, Natalie Williams of Wilkesboro, Sarah Sealey of Winston-Salem; and Samantha Kunz of Ararat.

* * * *

Washington University in St. Louis, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Alex Cho

