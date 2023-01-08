Community Milestones

Achievers

North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives magazine, Carolina Country, has announced the 19 winners of its recent photo contest, themed Carolina Country Scenes.

The judges chose from hundreds of photos of people and places throughout North Carolina.

Local winners include: Susan Barry, Thomasville, EnergyUnited; and Joe Barr, Mount Airy, Surry-Yadkin EMC.

To see all the winning photos, visit www.carolinacountry.com/contact/1662-carolina-snapshots.

Announcements

Mountain Valley is seeking volunteers for The Humble Hare, its new nonprofit shop at 705 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. The shop sells pre-loved clothing, furniture and home décor to raise funds for hospice care for patients and their families who lack adequate insurance to cover the cost of their care.

The Humble Hare employs one store manager and a part-time employee but relies heavily upon volunteers for its daily operations. Volunteers do not need retail experience, although a passion for fashionable clothing and quality home furnishings is a plus for volunteers who price, sort and display store merchandise. Additionally, volunteers with the ability to lift furniture are needed to help load and unload the store’s delivery truck.

All Mountain Valley volunteers receive a store discount.

For information about volunteering, stop by the store or contact Jan Matthews at 336-583-2893 or jmatthews@mtnvalleyhospice.org.

Honors

Bob Jones University, president’s list: Jonathan Millar of Thomasville, JoAnna Stevens of State Road

Bob Jones University, dean’s list: Joseph Acosta, Rachel Pattisall, Catera Williams, Winston Salem; Faith Blalock, Stokesdale; Zachary Groce, Germanton; Cameron Holley, Walkertown; Matthew Meroff, Lexington; David Perdomo, Archdale; John Stevens, State Road

Carson-Newman University, dean’s list, Tobaccoville: Sarah Plemens

University of Wisconsin-Madison, dean’s honor list, Winston-Salem: Leo Garcia Calderon