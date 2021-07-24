Community Milestones

Achievers
Intercollegiate Tennis Association has recognized six women, including Sarah Marion of Dobson, and three men as scholar-athletes. They are players for tennis teams at Emory & Henry College. Additionally, the women’s team was recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team.
ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner and carry at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year. Additionally, each student-athlete must be enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters. To be an ITA All-Academic Team, the cumulative team grade point average must exceed 3.20 for the current academic year.
* * * *
For the seventh time in nine years, the Alabama Astrobotics team won NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition. Daniel Dierking of High Point, a computer engineering major, is a team member.
After not having a competition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UA team returned to prominence during this year’s competition called Lunabotics, which was split into two separate challenges. Alabama Astrobotics competed virtually with 52 other teams in the Design it, Build it, Dig it Challenge.
Since there was no in-person digging component with the robot this year, NASA judged the teams in five categories, which were executive summary, project management plan, systems engineering paper, public outreach and presentation/demonstration.
UA’s team, made up of 50 active student members, won first place for their systems engineering paper, first place in outreach and second place in technical presentation/demonstration, which led to the overall grand prize — the Joe Kosmo Award for Excellence.
* * * *
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 18 new wildlife law enforcement officers, including Sarah Campbell of Thomasville, at a graduation ceremony July 20 at the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst.
The ceremony celebrated the 57th Basic School graduating class of the commission. Each new officer will take an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a law enforcement officer in North Carolina.
After graduation, each new wildlife officer will begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. Upon completion of field training, each officer will be assigned a permanent duty station.
* * * *
A total of six University of Alabama track and field/cross country student-athletes, including Tamara Clark of High Point, earned a place on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District IV teams, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced July 15.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District distinction is the first for Clark. Alabama is one of just four teams across the country to earn more than five spots on the Academic All-District teams for track and field.
Clark, the SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year, carries a 3.57 GPA while studying public health. She recently finished fourth in the 200 meters at the USA Olympic Trials with the second-fastest time ever by a collegian. The All-American earned a trio of top-three finishes this past season and won both the 100 and 200-meter races at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.
The six track and field honorees bumped Alabama’s 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District IV honorees to 23.
Announcements
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County along with Forsyth County have joined together again to offer summer concerts at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons and Triad Park in Kernersville.
Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust will perform at 5 p.m. today, July 25, at Tanglewood Park. Admission is free.
Gates open to the public at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks and refreshments available for purchase.
For information, visit www.intothearts.org/parks2021.
* * * *
The Lewisville Beautification Committee will hold a special called meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Items on the agenda are: Presentation on board and committee survey and fall clean sweep.
Reports include:
Memorial tree/bench project at Jack Warren Park
Status of Boy Scout Project at the Messick Wild Life Refuge
Landscaping at the new M.A. Warren Community Center
Yard of the week
Handicapped persons requiring special accommodations may contact Lewisville Town Hall at 336-945-5558 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request assistance.
Awards
James Barta Wall, a junior at Hampden-Sydney College, received the Hinton Baxter Overcash Award at the college’s recent convocation for the most outstanding junior pre-med biology major.
Wall was also inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious academic honor society. Additionally, he was tapped for Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society for college students that recognizes leadership and exemplary character, and was elected president of the college’s chapter.
He is the son of Jim and Amy Wall in Winston-Salem.
Gifts
The SECU Family House has been awarded a $25,000 gift from The Leon Levine Foundation. The foundation, based in Charlotte, focuses on supporting nonprofits in the areas of education, health care, human services and Jewish values throughout both North and South Carolina.
The $25,000 gift will support the SECU Family House in its mission to provide affordable lodging and supportive care to adult patients and their families who travel to the Winston-Salem area for medical care.
Families from across the state and throughout the region and beyond benefit from the family house.
Graduates
Emory & Henry, West Jefferson: Colin Ellis, B.S.
Rochester Institute of Technology: Richard Smith of Clemmons, MBA in business administration-online executive; Robert Cassidy of Winston Salem, B.S. in environmental science; Christopher Chaffin of Kernersville, B.S. in software engineering
* * * *
The Citadel
Clemmons: Grant Daniel, B.S.
Lewisville: Charles Marsh, B.S.
Lexington: Samuel Fohn, B.A.; Matthew Wall, B.S.
Mocksville: Jonathan Jarrett, B.A.
Walkertown: Benjamin Richardson, B.S.
Winston-Salem: Ulysses Grisette, B.A.; John O’Brien, B.S.; John Sprinkle, B.A.
Grants
Optum, a health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, has awarded $1.4 million in maternal health grants and will provide pro bono services to five community organizations, including Wake Forest Baptist Health, aimed at improving maternal health outcomes and increasing health care access for underserved populations.
Wake Forest will receive $200,000 to create a program that will identify, in clinics and upon hospital admission, pregnant women suffering from intimate partner violence, to provide support and resources.
The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of all developed countries and is the only industrialized nation with a rising rate.
Honors
Berea College, dean’s list, West Jefferson: Adrian Arado, Hannah Phillips
Emory & Henry College, dean’s list: Kaycee Allen and Alexis Hoppersof Sparta, Owen Brown of Advance, Kendall Humphreys of Winston-Salem, Hayley Ritter of Lansing
* * * *
Wake Forest University’s spring 2021 dean’s list:
Davidson County: Virginia Blair, Thomas Conrad, Joseph Curran, Emily Harman, Sarah Hoover, Harrison Idol, William Inabinett, Cecilia Kammire, Robert Langefeld, Brett Lingerfelt, Queen McKee, Courtney Moore, Katelyn Pipes, Bryanna Richards, Alana Smith, Katelyn Stone, Katherine Wooten
Davie County: William Bozeman, Anna Jones, David Morton, Claire Namen, Kendall Obando-Sanchez, Peyton Pesavento, Maria Roa
Forsyth County: Jazmin Aguilar, Arif Ahmed, Ariel Aizpurua, Farah Alsakhita, Angel Amador, William Andrews, Isaac Anthony, Zachary Atala, Sadie Austin, Elizabeth Bassett, Emily Beauchamp, Leanna Bernish, Ryan Birkedal, Natalie Bradford, Sierra Browning, Audrey Buck, Hannah Bullock, Fiona Burdette, Alexis Camaur, Mia Cardi, Natalia Casas, Andrew Cecil, Maria Chavez Espinoza, Nicolas Chen, Kelsie Conner, Elliot Copeland, Mark Cordell, Ian Davis-Huie, Mia De Jong, Kennedy Dean, Brianna Denny, Nataya Disher, George Dong, Eliza Drake, Jolie Dumay, Allie Edwards, Lydia Evans, Sophia Faircloth, Garrett Fisch, Robert Francis, Emma Gauthier, Lillian Giles, Daniela Gonzalez, Cecilia Haggas, Leilani Herrera, Henry Hollis, Tianyu Jiang, Michael Jurgens, Raahim Khan, Marlo Kirk, Abigail Kneisel, Brady Kunz, Anna Lammel Knebl, Marcos Lammel Knebl, Aimee Lents, Kyla Lewis, Ruohan Li, Tianyi Li, Cameron Lischke, Valerie Lopez, Audrey MacDonald, Sofia Maldonado, Beau Marlette, Elena Marsh, Alexander Marshall, Jasmine Marshall, Samantha Martin, Rachel McCrary, Abby McMullen, Pavan Meka, Leah Messenkopf, Yustina Michael, Michael Moerk, Caroline Montgomery, Yair Morales Montes De-Oca, Leslie Morales-Noyola, Cameron Munley, Daniel Myers, Sarah Nicholls, Brady O’Saile, Jemima Odetokun, Emmanuel Okpomo, Molly Olson, Geremia Orio, Charity Osbourne, Kathryn Paulsen, Ashley Peake, Tatum Pike, Garrison Reagan, Lillian Reed, Erick Rendon, Sophia Reyes, Sarah Rice, Morgan Rizzi, Madison Roope, Eric Ross, Yaser Salamah, Lisette Victoria San Pedro, Fawaz Shahid, Omar Shaltout, Joshua Sicignano, Johanna Silva, Griffin Smith, Mark Smith, Stephen Sokolosky, Evan Souza, Madison Stafford, Ashlyn Stone, Robert Stratta, Ross Strickland, Siddarth Subramanian, Cooper Sullivan, Thomas Taylor, Kelly Templeton, Sarah Templeton, Mustafa Topaloglu, Abinav Udaiyar, Jozanne Unal, Ismael Valdez, Rocio Vazquez-Toro, Michael Vlahos, Rebecca Walker, Anson Walldorf, Marygrace Ward, Maya Whitaker, Shade White, Nathan Whitener, Stephen Wilson, India Wood, Mackenzie Wood, Elizabeth Woollen, Haixia Yong, Haorui Zhang, Amy Zinnia
Stokes County: Haleigh Cadd, Jenny Smith, Olivia Snow, Daniel Watts
Surry County: John Billos, Samuel Collins, Donavon Greene, Kaylie Jessup, Katherine Parsons, Cassidy Willard
Yadkin County: Jacob Brendle, Jarrett Hall, Sidney Matthews
Interns
Holly Hardison of Lexington is now seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center in South Carolina, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. In the clinical phase of the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College, interns practice every aspect of patient care, including case histories, physical and spinal examinations, X-ray, diagnosis, report of findings, chiropractic adjustments and case management. Interns are encouraged to work with the research department to advance the profession with evidence-based study; they also complete remaining clinical and business courses.
The chiropractic internship also gives these senior students the opportunity to participate in community events, both in the Health Center and off campus—including spinal screenings, health fairs, school visits, and more—to help them build communication, leadership and community relations skills so they are well prepared for practice following graduation.
Scholarships
The Kernersville Lions Club has announced the winners of this year’s annual $1,500 scholarships for East Forsyth and Glenn High Schools. No application was received from Walkertown High School this year.
Sydney Watson from East Forsyth High will attend UNC-Wilmington. She is the daughter of Dana and David Watson of Belews Creek. Watson will major in elementary education or high school history/social studies. She has been a cheerleader since ninth-grade and will continue to cheer in college.
Jarah Gonzalez from Glenn High will attend East Carolina University where she will major in the health-care field. She is the daughter of Veronica and Borys Gonzalez.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.