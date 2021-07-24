Community Milestones

Achievers

Intercollegiate Tennis Association has recognized six women, including Sarah Marion of Dobson, and three men as scholar-athletes. They are players for tennis teams at Emory & Henry College. Additionally, the women’s team was recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team.

ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner and carry at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year. Additionally, each student-athlete must be enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters. To be an ITA All-Academic Team, the cumulative team grade point average must exceed 3.20 for the current academic year.

For the seventh time in nine years, the Alabama Astrobotics team won NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition. Daniel Dierking of High Point, a computer engineering major, is a team member.

After not having a competition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UA team returned to prominence during this year’s competition called Lunabotics, which was split into two separate challenges. Alabama Astrobotics competed virtually with 52 other teams in the Design it, Build it, Dig it Challenge.