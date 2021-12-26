Community Milestones

Achievers

Nicole Hughes and Christian George, biology professors at High Point University, and Corinne Gumpman, a sophomore biology student at HPU, published their research on autumn leaf color in the New Phytologist journal. The article, “Coevolution and photoprotection as complementary hypotheses for autumn leaf reddening: a nutrient-centered perspective,” was written as a response to an ongoing debate between scientists — those who argue red colors in leaves function as sunscreen or antioxidants, while others find the red color signals poor host quality to insects who lay their eggs in the fall.

Hughes and George presented the argument that both explanations could be correct when one brings soil fertility into the equation.

“A critical piece of the puzzle that had been overlooked is that nitrogen deficiency is known to result in redder autumn leaves in species like sugar maple,” says Hughes. “This is important because trees with low nitrogen are both less nutritious for insects and in greater need of photoprotection. From our perspective, anthocyanins could be functioning in both roles simultaneously.”