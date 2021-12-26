Community Milestones

Achievers
Nicole Hughes and Christian George, biology professors at High Point University, and Corinne Gumpman, a sophomore biology student at HPU, published their research on autumn leaf color in the New Phytologist journal. The article, “Coevolution and photoprotection as complementary hypotheses for autumn leaf reddening: a nutrient-centered perspective,” was written as a response to an ongoing debate between scientists — those who argue red colors in leaves function as sunscreen or antioxidants, while others find the red color signals poor host quality to insects who lay their eggs in the fall.
Hughes and George presented the argument that both explanations could be correct when one brings soil fertility into the equation.
“A critical piece of the puzzle that had been overlooked is that nitrogen deficiency is known to result in redder autumn leaves in species like sugar maple,” says Hughes. “This is important because trees with low nitrogen are both less nutritious for insects and in greater need of photoprotection. From our perspective, anthocyanins could be functioning in both roles simultaneously.”
Their study could also help explain global trends in autumn leaf color. Forests in Eastern North America are known to feature a greater abundance of red-leafed species than in European and East Asian forests, a trend that had previously been related solely to differences in solar radiation and temperature. But in Hughes and George’s study, a comparison of soil fertility using GIS revealed that soils in North America are also more deficient in nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus compared to European forests. This suggests that there may be more factors at play than light and temperature influencing fall color.
Activities
High Point Friends School shared with a number of families in the community this season.
Those who participated in the Families Feeding Families shared more than 150 meals and 34 pies with the YWCA of High Point, Leslie’s House and West End Ministries. J and S Cafeteria provided the meals which were purchased by individuals and families in lieu of the school’s traditional community feast this year.
In addition, students spearheaded a drive and collected more than 400 pounds of food and more than 100 gifts for families and children in the community this season.
* * * *
Members of the Twin City Kiwanis Club collected $5,325 when they rang bells on Dec. 16 to support the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem’s annual Red Kettle Challenge. The total includes $1,000 donated by the club.
The club staffed kettles all day and collected cash donations at two Lowes Foods stores and Hobby Lobby in Winston-Salem.
Founded in 1958, the club meets at noon Wednesdays at Forsyth Country Club in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Announcements
As the holidays approach and 2021 comes to an end, Old Salem Museums & Gardens and Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts will be closed to the public through Feb. 1 in preparation for the upcoming spring season.
They will reopen on Feb. 2.
In the meantime, visitors are invited to explore the historic district with Salem Pathways at www.oldsalem.org/salem-pathways/, a free choose-your-own-adventure experience.
* * * *
Greater Gift, a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem dedicated to raising awareness of clinical research and the value of clinical trial participants globally, has announced the election of three new board members. Each board member will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1 and will be responsible for the governance and vision of the decade-old nonprofit that is greatly expanding its reach.
New board members include:
Darius Ford, senior project manager, with Medidata solutions and is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical research management at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He is the first recipient of Greater Gift’s Mary Hoffman Murphy scholarship.
Reina Rodriguiez James, bilingual health educator with maternal-infant programs at the Forsyth County Health Department. Last year, she was assigned to work as Hispanic Liaison to create the Hispanic Task Force of the Piedmont. In this role she organizes events within the community about COVID-19 education.
Lindsey Hoffman, daughter of Mary Hoffman Murphy, who was the namesake of Greater Gift’s scholarship program. Hoffman comes to the board with years of experience in both financial and marketing expertise.
For information, visit www.greatergift.org.
* * * *
The Lexington Farmers Market and the Thomasville Farmers Market will jointly launch the Davidson County Winter Farmers Market in January 2022 at Bull City Ciderworks in Lexington and expand pop-up markets throughout Davidson County year-round. This expansion is made possible through a three-year $360,112 grant awarded to the Lexington Farmers Market last month by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers Market Promotion Program.
The Winter Farmers Market will start with eight dates at Bull City Ciderworks in January through April 2022, beginning on Jan. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. If the weather is mild, vendors will set up outside on the covered patio. When it’s too cold, vendors will set up inside the event space in the taproom. Other markets are set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 12, March 26, April 9 and April 23.
The program awarded $37.5 million in November to 84 projects nationwide for direct producer-to-consumer marketing projects. Six organizations in North Carolina received funding, including the Lexington Farmers Market and the Cobblestone Farmers Market in Winston-Salem.
In addition to funding the Winter Farmers Market and pop-up markets year-round, the grant also creates a new local foods marketing coordinator position to manage significant increases in the marketing budget for signage and print and online advertising. The grant will also fund mobile kitchen equipment so that the farmers markets can host more cooking demos, showing residents different ways to cook with fresh, local produce and meats. Individual farmers can also receive marketing assistance for their own farm stands and online ordering systems.
The grant application also included many community letters of support from organizations willing to host pop-up markets, including the City of Lexington, City of Thomasville, Uptown Lexington, Davidson-Davie Community College and others.
Both farmers markets will continue to operate at their regular locations during the peak growing seasons. The Lexington Farmers Market is open May through October at the historic train depot at 129 S. Railroad Street in Lexington. The Thomasville Farmers Market operates April through October at 21. E. Guilford St. in Thomasville.
For information, call 336-870-0251.
* * * *
The North Carolina Education Corps works to eliminate barriers to opportunity by offering quality academic support to students from caring adults who work for their community’s schools.
During the 2021-2022 school year, corps members serve as high-impact, early-grades literacy tutors, providing personalized instruction grounded in the science of reading and extending the work of teachers. Active corps members include community college and university students as well as recent graduates, community members at large and retired educators.
To help schools fill these valued positions, NCEC develops candidates who are passionate about offering high-dosage tutoring during the school day — meeting groups of one to three students at a time, three times a week, for at least 30 minutes per session.
The corps is seeking students, professionals and retirees to help meet this growing need now and fill open roles for the 2021-22 school year in multiple counties, including Guilford and Forsyth.
To learn more and apply to become a corps member for your community’s schools, visit www.nceducationcorps.org/application.
Graduates
Randolph Community College, High School Equivalency Graduate, Rebekah Miller of Thomasville; Adult High School Diploma Graduates, Chandler Dehart of High Point and Rory Newell of Thomasville
Grants
Crosby Scholars has been named as the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for its work in the Triad community addressing issues around education, economic opportunity and workforce development.
As part of the program, Crosby Scholars will receive $50,000 in grant support and the opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
The Crosby Scholars Community Partnership assists students in public middle and high schools in Forsyth County prepare academically, personally and financially for college admission and other post-secondary opportunities best suited to each student’s goals, abilities and needs. Crosby Scholars has community partnerships with Forsyth Promise, the United Way of Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and The Winston-Salem Foundation to deliver on their mission. In 2012, an alliance was formed with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina establishing Crosby Scholars as an independent affiliate of Goodwill.
* * * *
Equilibrium Impact Ventures received a $250,000 investment from The Winston-Salem Foundation to support EQIV’s investments in BIPOC-owned businesses with sustainable social impact. This is the foundation’s largest investment to date from its Inclusive Economy Portfolio, a mission-aligned investment fund supporting local businesses and organizations working for social change.
The foundation established the portfolio in 2020 as a new tool to accomplish its community investment goals of Building an Inclusive Economy and Advancing Equity in Education. The initial funding earmarked for the portfolio is $1.3 million, with the intention to increase the amount over time if needed.
Investing in entrepreneurs of color is one way the foundation is working to reduce systemic barriers to wealth-building, as is helping people build financial resilience.
Honors
Randolph Community College
President’s list
High Point: Carlee Macaluso, Megan Martin, Toan Tran
Kernersville: Logan McNeill
Lexington: Ashley Lapoint, Alyssa Peeler
Thomasville: Jeremiah Hodge, Kyndall Robbins
Winston-Salem: Taylor Freeman
Dean’s list
High Point: Camila Miranda Fermin
Thomasville: Stephanie Gumbas, Cynthia Lowman, Cooper Phillips, Jamie Wall
