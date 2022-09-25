Community Milestones

Announcements

The Lexington Farmers Market will host its first-ever Farm Fest from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bull City Ciderworks in Lexington. Admission is free.

With a $5 wristband, kids and adults can play a variety of fun, farm-inspired games sponsored by local businesses, including Lexington Farm and Garden, CrossFit Hog Town and Sink Farm Equipment.

Attendees can also enjoy live music by the folk-country band Vandergrift. Farmers market vendors and community supporters are donating many items for raffle baskets and a silent auction. Bull City Ciderworks will release a new cider made with Lexington honey, and $1 from every pint purchased at Farm Fest of the new cider or of the Off Main cider will be donated to the market.

In addition to the main event, a gourmet dinner featuring local meats, vegetables and baked goods will be created by Chef Michael Morefield of Rustic Roots. The 30-seat Farm to Table Dinner requires a separate ticket, which is available online for $50 per person.

For information, visit www.lexingtonfarmersmarketnc.com, or follow @lexingtonfarmersmarketnc on Instagram and Facebook.

* * * *

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8. This effort has helped more than 117,716 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, the foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less. The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at 280+ organizations in 42 states.

The Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem is participating. For information, call 336-721-1303.

* * * *

Jennifer Hollowell, a realtor and broker of RE/MAX Realty Consultants, has announced plans for her second annual holiday food drive.

This food drive is a two-day event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 2731 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at 1255 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem.

This drive will benefit the Crisis Control Ministry, a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem that provides emergency assistance to low-income families and self-sustenance services to people in crisis.

The ministry aims to provide immediate assistance to keep families safe and prevent homelessness. They also work to promote self-sufficiency through budget counseling, life skills classes and a food pantry.

Needed items include: Non-perishable food items such as canned pie filling, carrots, greens, yams, condiments, dry stuffing and pie crust mix, spices and seasonings and jelly. Monetary donations will be used to purchase perishable items such as frozen ham and turkey.

For information, call 336-926-9519 or visit www.jenniferhollowell.com.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is launching a new literacy program and is seeking corporate support to share the love of reading.

The Reading Challenge pilot program will work towards Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ goal of 90% reading proficiency in third grades by 2025. Piloting at nine schools, the challenge will have students earn points and reap the rewards of reading.

The participating elementary schools include: Clemmons, Diggs-Latham, Easton, Kimmel Farm, Konnoak, Mineral Springs, Morgan, Smith Farm and Walktertown.

To donate, mail a check to Bookmarks at: ATTN: Reading Challenge, 634 W. 4th St., #110, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101.

For information, email kcollins@winstonsalem.com.

* * * *

40+ Stage Company has announced the premier of “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” a play by Winston-Salem playwright Grace Ellis. Forty-something Rhonda Lee Morgan is Ellis’ heroine in this magical comedy directed by Lara Ianni. Rhonda discovers an opportunity to revive her career as an actor — a career she abandoned 20 years ago when she dropped out of college to start a family. Aiding her in her pursuit of a residency with the Manhattan Players are two friends from her creativity group, her drama teacher from college and a musician from the local little theater.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” opens Sept. 30 at Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students. This does not include taxes and fees on all prices. Tickets are available online at www.intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda, at the door, or call 336-747-1414.

For information about the company, visit www.40PlusStage.com.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8 with matinees at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. Talk-back follows the matinee on Oct. 9.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers will present a fall workshop, James Baldwin: Being There; Bearing Witness, from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, via Zoom.

N.C. State professor Marc Dudley, an expert on Baldwin’s work, will lead a discussion on “Sonny’s Blues” which is considered to be one of Baldwin’s richest short story. An essay, “Autobiographical Notes,” also will be discussed. Reading material will be sent to registrants in advance of the workshop.

Registration for the workshop will be open Oct. 1-13 at the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org, and registrants will receive a Zoom link to the workshop. Cost of the workshop will be $15 for WSW members or $25 for non-members. Participation is limited to the first 40 registrants.

* * * *

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina will host the 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference on Feb. 10-11 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Chapters (Charlotte, Piedmont-Triad, Sandhills and Triangle) of AAHGS is the largest and only national organization dedicated to promoting research, study and publication of history and genealogy of Americans, with particular interest in persons of African descent.

Lamar DeLoatch and Steven Covington will chair the conference. The North Carolina Chapter was organized in 1998; it currently has more than 50 members.

The conference will feature 12 workshop sessions, an anniversary dinner, guest speakers and genealogy booths. Local and nationally known authors, scholars and historians will conduct workshops.

The society is currently seeking local book authors, facilitators, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to highlight the conference.

For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Fundraisers

Samaritan Ministries will hold its annual SAM and Eggs fundraising breakfast Sept. 28, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem.

This event will help spread awareness and support Samaritan Ministries’ mission of providing food and shelter to our hungry and homeless neighbors in Winston-Salem. The event is open to the public. All attendees must reserve their seats via the Samaritan’s website at samaritanforsyth.org/sam-and-eggs/. Samaritan Ministries has a goal of raising $200,000.

A full list of event sponsors and table recruiters for SAM & Eggs 2022 can be found at samaritanforsyth.org/sam-and-eggs/.

Graduates

Baylor University, Winston-Salem: Nickolas St. John Ivey, Master of Social Work

Grants

The Rye Foundation has finalized a $20,000 charitable gift to the Winston-Salem Street School for the “Meals and Mentors” program, which brings role models to the school every Friday.

Warren Steen, the president of the Rye Foundation, stated, “We have funded projects from Hendersonville to Hertford, and it is gratifying to support such a worthy cause in our hometown of Winston-Salem.” He explained that the foundation aggressively seeks out projects in its priority areas of religion, youth and education.

Founded in 2004, the faith-based Street School has produced 280 graduates. It features small classes, frequent field trips and a dual enrollment program which allows seniors to learn job skills at Forsyth Tech Community College.

On Fridays, a guest speaker talks with students, and then the entire student body enjoys a meal prepared by a local civic club, business or church. Past speakers include businessman Skip Brown, Police Chief Catrina Thompson and nationally-known author Gary Chapman.

“Before coming to the Street School, many of our students had very poor class attendance,” said Mike Foster, executive director of the school. “We have tried to make every Friday a fun day, with a great speaker, student clubs, and great meal, and now they look forward to being at school.”

* * * *

High Point University’s Stout School of Education is a recipient of a nearly $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years. The school will receive $9,786,041, the second largest federal Teacher Quality Partnership grant awarded to 22 universities in the nation.

The Teacher Quality Partnership grant is the largest competitive grant ever awarded to High Point University, says Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education. This is the second Teacher Quality Partnership Grant awarded to HPU’s Stout School of Education, which received a previous $4 million grant in October 2018.

The grant will support these graduate programs:

A partnership for a Master of Arts in Teaching program that includes the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and N.C. A&T.

A Master of Education program with principal licensure in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Alamance-Burlington School System and Vance County Schools.