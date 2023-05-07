Achievers

Abbie Page, daughter of Emmett and Sarah Page, was elected president of the North Carolina Society, Children of the American Revolution at state conference in March.

On April 23, Page was officially installed as state president at Mount Vernon, Va.

President-elects from across the nation gathered on the terraced lawn beside the tomb of George and Martha Washington for the installation ceremony, led by the national officers. She will lead the state society for this next year, supporting education, historic preservation and the military.

Page is a member of the Governor Alexander Martin Society in Winston-Salem and is a freshman at Oak Grove Senior High School. North Carolina has more than 20 local C.A.R. societies and always welcomes new members.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers has announced the winning entries in its 2023 10-Minute Play competition. The following six plays have been selected for performance: “Alligator Toes” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal, and “Ducks in a Row” by Cameron Carroll, both of Greensboro; “The Amazing Underpants” by Emily Emerson, and “Connection at the Coffee Shop” by, Judie Holcomb-Pack and David Winship, of Winston-Salem; “Thin Line” by Faye Cobb, of Bermuda Run; “We Want to Be the Cool Aliens” by Teddy Durgin, of Wake Forest.

This year’s competition drew 32 submissions from 28 playwrights throughout North Carolina. The festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at Mountcastle Forum in Winston-Salem. Tickets will be $15 and on sale in mid-May.

Announcements

The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina are announcing the expansion of the Hair, Heart & Health barbershop and beauty salon hypertension initiative to Person, Caswell and Alamance counties. This program improves high blood pressure awareness and management, decreasing heart disease and stroke risk factors among systematically disadvantaged populations in North Carolina.

Two additional beauty salons or barbershops in each of the three counties will be included in the expansion. Currently, 16 barbershops and salons are participating in the Hair, Heart & Health program throughout the Triad. This initiative began in 2020 with the support of Blue Cross NC.

Through this program, salon and barbershop staff are trained to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke, and to encourage heart healthy behaviors which lead to risk factor management. Stylists also encourage clients to check their blood pressure before or after client appointments at the blood pressure station within the shop and engage their clients with accurate heart health information to assist clients working on their personal risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

For information, email TriadNC@Heart.org.

Awards

United Fund of Surry recently recognized community partners who helped the agency exceed this year’s goal and raise more than $530,000.

“We couldn’t have done this without the tireless support of community-minded companies who believe in our mission,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the nonprofit. “Thanks to them, we can continue to help sustain the work of our 25 member agencies and the people they serve.”

Award categories and honorees are as follows:

Hometown Hero, Carter Bank & Trust and Surry Friends of Youth

Chairman’s Choice Award, Chick-fil-A

Pat Woltz Way to Glow Award, Insteel

Dave Green Achievement Award, Alliance Insurance Services and Ashley Mills

Terri Mosley Volunteer Achievement Award, Bob Meinecke

Chairman of Campaign Award, Darren Lewis

* * * *

HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, in partnership with the United Way of Forsyth County and Salem College, presented the 2023 Forsyth County Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards to 16 recipients from across Forsyth County.

HandsOn, whose mission is to mobilize people and organizations that inspire community change, welcomed more than 250 guests at its first full-capacity, in-person breakfast since 2019 on May 2 at Novant Health’s Forsyth Medical Center Conference Center.

Winners were selected by a volunteer committee from a diverse pool of nominees.

Award recipients are: Cynthia Williams, animals; Claudette Weston, committee’s choice; Charmon Baker, cultural; Marilyn Hedgpeth, faith-based; The “Attic Ladies”—Debbie Newell, Wanda Motsinger and Jayne Danner, group/team; Araceli Barcenas, health and human services; Amatullah Saleem, historically-underserved populations; Morgan Reitzel, individual; Hal Garrison, lifetime achievement; Christopher Perdomo, national service; Carolyn Britt, senior; Frank Allen Beasley, service to seniors; Tracey Putnam, service to youth; Tom and Julie Dubuisson, veteran/military; Shelton Stafford, volunteer mobilizer; and American Heritage Girls Troop NC 0608, youth.

The program featured the winners sharing their individual and inspirational stories of service. The emcee was Rev. Kenneth Pettigrew from the Winston Lake Family YMCA & Reach Center.

* * * *

Samaritan Ministries has announced two winners of the Myrtie Davis Lifetime Volunteer Servant Leadership Award for 2023. This award was established in 2017 in honor of Winston-Salem resident Myrtie Davis in recognition of her countless hours of volunteerism with Samaritan Ministries and the impact that she has had on all who know her.

This year, this award has been given to two Samaritan volunteers—Kathryn Harris and Margaret Mills, who have often spent their time volunteering at Samaritan Ministries together.

Harris has been a volunteer at Samaritan since 1988. She is well-known for running the beverage station in the Soup Kitchen and especially for offering special drinks like chocolate milk to children who come in for a meal. She has also always been involved in the Cornerstone program at Samaritan. In addition to her duties at Samaritan, Harris is also active with Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries and often connects with Samaritan guests who she has known through that avenue. She has also been instrumental in keeping her own church, Saints Home United Methodist, engaged in the Samaritan Penny Campaign as well as regular canned food collection for the Soup Kitchen.

Mills began volunteering at Samaritan in 1985, and she has served on the board of directors. Mills has often been a one woman show to pick up food from local grocery stores that has been donated to Samaritan, getting to know many store employees by name. She is known for arranging neighborhood canned food drives at Thanksgiving and has a special place in her heart for the men participating in the Cornerstone program at Samaritan. Both Harris and Mills always attended Cornerstone softball games and continue to cheer for their success in life.

For information, visit samaritanforsyth.org.

* * * *

The RiverRun International Film Festival recently announced the Jury Awards for the 2023 Festival. This year’s festival ran April 13-22 and offered both in-person and virtual screenings. The festival this year presented 174 films representing 34 countries.

Riverrun 2023 Jury Awards:

Narrative Features:

Best Narrative Feature: “Trapped Balloon” directed by Hiroyuki Miyagawa

Peter Brunette Award for Best Director: Zia Mohajerjasbi for “Know Your Place”

Best Screenplay of a Narrative Feature: Hiroyuki Miyagawa for “Trapped Balloon”

Best Cinematography in a Narrative Feature: Kamei Yoshinori for “Trapped Balloon”

Best Performance in a Narrative Feature: Mashiro Higashide in “Trapped Balloon”

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance: Jacky Jung in “B-Side: For Taylor”

Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble: “Know Your Place”

Documentary Features:

Best Documentary Feature: “Bad Press” directed by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler

Best Director of a Documentary Feature: Jesse Rudoy for “Dusty & Stones”

Special Jury Award for Cinematography in a Documentary Feature: Curren Sheldon for “King Coal”

Narrative Shorts:

Best Narrative Short: “Cousins” directed by Karina Dandashi

Best Student Narrative Short: “Swim Captain” directed by Christina Haley

Special Jury Award for Social Impact: “Thursday” directed by Bren Cukier

Special Jury Award for Best International Short Film: “Three Grains of Salt” directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui

Documentary Shorts (RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying festival for documentary shorts):

Best Documentary Short: “Oasis” directed by Justine Martin

Honorable Mention for Innovative Storytelling: “Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go” directed by Sinda Agha

Special Jury Award: “Breaking Silence” directed by Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein

Animated Shorts (RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying festival for animated shorts):

Best Animated Short: “The Record” directed by Jonathan Laskar

Special Jury Award for Documentary Animation: “Europe by Bidon” directed by Samuel Albaric & Thomas Trichet

Special Jury Award for Experimental Animation: “Ecce” directed by Margherita Premuroso

Kilpatrick Townsend Audience Choice Award: “Go On, Be Brave” directed by Brian Beckman and Miriam McSpadden

Reel South Award: “I’m the Girl—The Story of a Photograph” directed by Thomas Southerland.

Pitch Fest Awards: The 12th annual RiverRun Pitch Fest was held with college students from four colleges from North Carolina pitching their documentary film projects to a panel of judges in hopes of winning cash prizes. First place was awarded to “Types” directed by Taylor Rogers from Wake Forest University. Second place was awarded to “Print is Dead: A Documentary About the Decline of the Publishing Industry” directed by Aiden Winter-Deely from University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Master of Cinema Awards: Karen Allen, Tom Schulman

Spark Award: Emily Harrold

Grants

Teams of research scientists from three universities, including Wake Forest, will lead an innovative $15 million project to study the biological mechanisms of chronic stress that can increase cardiovascular disease risk. The Strategically Focused Research Network on Biologic Pathways of Chronic Psychosocial Stressors on Cardiovascular Health of the American Heart Association will focus on learning more about how the body responds to chronic stress, as well as how certain interventions may help reduce health risks.

Chronic stress is recognized as an independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease, and it is known to negatively impact the overall health of people living with heart disease. Psychosocial stressors are those having both a psychological and social component, and include conditions and situations such as work, relationship or marriage difficulties; living in isolation; a lack of social support or basic resources among others.

Locally, teams at Wake Forest University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem will look into how long-term, chronic stress causes heart problems and how adding acute stress — stress that occurs more suddenly, like getting a cancer diagnosis — may more suddenly impact heart health. As part of their research, they’ll study what is happening in the heart cells when those are damaged by stress and how this causes heart failure. Additionally, they’ll explore how different diet and exercise plans may impact stress and heart health and whether it may be beneficial to make changes to diet or exercise habits when experiencing stress to have healthy heart function. The researchers will collect information through pre-clinical science models in laboratories and clinical science involving human subjects.