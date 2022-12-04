Community Milestones

Announcements

Wake Forest University will offer Lovefeast at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 4, in the Wait Chapel.

The annual event brings the Wake Forest campus together to celebrate fellowship and share the traditions of the Moravian community in Winston-Salem. A Lovefeast service is dedicated to Christian love and seeks to remove social barriers and encourage unity and respect.

Festivities will include performances by the Wake Forest University Chamber and Concert Choirs, scripture readings and the singing of various hymns. Participants will be served the traditional Wake Forest Lovefeast meal: a sweetened Moravian bun and creamed coffee. One of the most cherished and magical moments of the night will be the lighting of the candles.

Luminarias will also line Hearn Plaza and Christmas decorations will adorn the chapel. The free event is first come first seated. Livestream will be available at lovefeast.wfu.edu. Donations collected at Lovefeast will support the Wake Forest Chaplain’s Emergency Fund.

* * * *

Forsyth Tech and Goodwill are hosting a Skills Training Open House on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. The open house will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be able to learn about more than 20 training classes and certification programs that are offered at the Goodwill Workforce Development Center in partnership with Forsyth Tech, TransTech and other agencies. Those training programs cover several in-demand career fields, including: Skilled trades, health care, early childhood development, culinary skills, professional truck driver training, forklift certification and Access Center Adult High School. Prospective students will also be able to learn about financial assistance, support services and other resources available from both Goodwill and Forsyth Tech.

Pre-registration is recommended. Learn more and register at https://goodwill.forsythtech.edu/.

* * * *

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville celebrates a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season through Jan. 7.

Thanks to the energy and creativity of a group of volunteers, Körner’s Folly will be filled with Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations.

In addition to daytime tours, Körner’s Folly will hold Christmas by Candlelight from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets available at www.kornersfolly.org. Also, Körner’s Folly will host the children’s choir from First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem for two holiday-themed concerts at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, as a part of the Kernersville Yuletide celebration. Concerts will be free for ticket-holders.

During the holiday season, Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays with the last entry at 3 p.m. Tickets available for purchase on-site inside Aunt Dealy’s Cottage (cards only) or advance purchase at www.kornersfolly.org. Call 336-996-7922 for accessibility information or ticketing assistance.

Awards

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina honored the community partners, volunteer leaders, employees and program participants who make its mission services possible at the Annual Recognition Banquet, held Nov. 17, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. Attendees enjoyed a keynote address by William T. Lewis Sr., a nationally recognized leader in diversity and inclusion. As founder of WillHouse Global, Lewis has served as advisor and consultant to business and higher education leaders, most recently as special consultant to the president for belonging, equity and inclusion at Forsyth Technical Community College.

The banquet included presentations to Dr. Robert V. Ford Jr. (Heritage Award), Graduate of the Year Kyle Johnson, Achiever of the Year Erika Bowman, employee recognition awards and those for community and corporate partners.

The Heritage Award recognizes individuals that have made a significant, long-lasting contribution to the success of Goodwill and its mission. The Heritage Award is the highest honor that Goodwill gives to those who support its mission and has only been given to five individuals. Dr. Robert V. Ford Jr. is a retired physician, community leader and longtime member of Goodwill’s Board of Directors. Ford practiced pediatrics in Winston-Salem for 43 years, from 1974-2017.

The Graduate of the Year Award honors an outstanding person with a disability or disadvantaging condition who has completed a Goodwill career services program and gone on to demonstrate outstanding achievement by attaining and maintaining successful employment in the community. The 2022 Graduate of the Year is Kyle Johnson, a Wilkesboro native and Army veteran who overcame substance abuse and homelessness. With the help of the Goodwill Veterans Services Program, Johnson completed professional truck driver training and is now employed with Bottomley Enterprises in Mount Airy. Watch a video about Johnson’s story here: https://youtu.be/j5fvAphdoj4.

The Achiever of the Year award is presented to an individual who has overcome obstacles, demonstrated significant personal and vocational development and achieved success in the workplace. The 2022 Achiever of the Year is Erika Bowman, who worked with Goodwill’s employment specialists in Asheville and Hendersonville after her release from incarceration. Watch a video about Bowman’s story here: https://youtu.be/LaRscHJKBME.

The banquet also recognized four Goodwill employees who were nominated by their peers as outstanding examples of the organization’s culture and values and who help create an environment that fosters the success of Goodwill’s mission. They were: Devita Ewell, mission advancement, Winston-Salem; Junetta Holman, facilities, Winston-Salem; Wendy Steele, mission advancement, Lexington; and Lynn Whitcomb, Black Mountain store manager. In addition, local businesses and agencies were honored for their support Goodwill’s mission through donations and partnering on workforce development programs:

Employer of the Year: W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury

Partner Agency of the Year: Golden LEAF Foundation

Donor Partner of the Year: Hanesbrands

Special Recognition Award: Winston-Salem Dash