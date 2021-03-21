Community Milestones

Announcements

Rescue Ranch of Statesville will bring some of its animal ambassadors and adoptable dogs to Foothills Brewing Tasting Room at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem from noon to 4 p.m. April 17.

At this free, family-friendly event, guests can learn about the ranch’s education programs that consist of scout and summer camps, home school programs, birthday parties, private tours and more. There will also be raffles available.

The ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility is home to more than 80 permanent residents and animal ambassadors that include steer, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more, all which play a part of the ranch’s education programs.

For information, call 704-768-0909 or visit rescueranch.com.

