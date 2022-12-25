Community Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 53 individuals, including Abbey Kate Baxter of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Dec. 19.

Activities

Every year, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, partner together to give back to their communities through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.

Running through October, Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books, electronics and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers.

This year, 1,178 Girl Scouts from 26 counties across western and central North Carolina donated 2,826 bags of items.

For information, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148. Also, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union is sponsoring litter removal along 87 interstate miles in North Carolina and Virginia. The sponsorship is through the Sponsor-A-Highway program of the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In North Carolina, Truliant sponsors 53 signs in Charlotte and 18 in Lexington. In the Wytheville, Va. area, the credit union sponsors 16 signs. Each of the one-mile segments in North Carolina is on I-485, I-77, or I-85. The highway in Virginia is I-81.

Through November, the Sponsor-A-Highway program cleaned 13,044 miles of North Carolina roads and removed 53,972 bags of litter — equal to more than 650,000 pounds. The program includes 1,243 miles in North Carolina, according to Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America.

The highway program provides businesses, organizations and individuals with the opportunity to sponsor litter removal. In exchange for its sponsorship, Truliant has road signs saying that Truliant is sponsoring that part of the interstate highway.

Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America, established in 1989, is responsible for removing the litter. The program has saved the N.C. Department of Transportation $5.2 million in 2022, according to the litter-removal organization.

The public-private partnership includes service providers that are responsible for marketing, securing sponsors, installing and maintaining signs and removing and disposing of litter.

Announcements

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Ken Bridle will present "The Ecology of the Sauratown Mountains." He will explore the special features of the three peaks that make up the Sauratown Mountains.

Composed of metamorphosed beach sands, the Sauratown Mountains do not host rare species like the amphibolite range further west.

Bridle has been a professional scientist for more than 40 years. He is trained as a botanist with an emphasis on plant physiology and natural product chemistry. He has worked as a natural heritage and watershed inventory biologist, field ecologist, science museum exhibits director and environmental consultant. He has worked for Piedmont Land Conservancy for more than 30 years and currently is the conservation adviser. He is also a past president of the North Carolina Native Plant Society.

* * * *

The spring Trailblaze Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will take place May 19-21 and June 9-11. The challenge is an endurance event where participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail in one day. This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts.

Each Trailblazer will be asked to raise funds to cover their expenses and to help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of granting wishes of children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Information sessions are virtual and will be offered multiple times, Jan. 10-Feb. 2.

To attend a session, visit https://wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge.

For information, contact Emily Gibson at events@nc.wish.org or 704-469-4663.

Awards

Jennifer Lyday, an attorney at Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey, received the 2022 Pro Bono Award for the bankruptcy section of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Lyday has helped domestic violence victims obtain 50-B protection orders while working with Legal Aid of North Carolina. She has also represented parents of children abducted and taken into the U.S. in Hague Convention cases, her work on which won her the North Carolina Bar Association Young Lawyer Pro Bono Award in 2013. In those cases, she represents foreign parents whose spouses have abducted children and brought them to the U.S. She still takes such cases, which often require her to speak Spanish to her pro bono clients. She also helped a victim of religious persecution in Burma obtain asylum in the U.S.

In addition, from 2016 to 2022, she served on the board of directors for The Children’s Law Center of Central North Carolina in several capacities including chairwoman.

Lyday manages and coordinates all of the pro bono efforts at Waldrep Wall and strongly encourages and supports the pro bono efforts of all of the firm’s attorneys.

* * * *

Josie Manter of Kernersville, a member of Girl Scout Troop 13035, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Manter created a website and YouTube channel to help kids with the transition from elementary to middle school. The website includes tips on the transition, different stress coping mechanisms, as well as how to manage anxiety. The YouTube channel has videos on how to make personal stress-relieving toys and fidgets and locker tutorial videos, such as how to open a locker and how to organize one.

Fundraisers

Wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER Wood Products donated more than $10,000 to two Lexington-area charities. During the company’s recent holiday raffle, employees raised funds for the American Children’s Home and Pastor’s Pantry, ultimately providing groceries for more than 600 local seniors facing financial hardship as well as holiday gifts for youth in Lexington’s foster care system.

Throughout the fundraising period, employees bought raffle tickets in hopes of winning gift baskets made by EGGER employees. Basket themes included "Made in North Carolina," "Toyland" and "Movie Night." Employees raised $5,700, with the company providing an additional $5,000 in matching contributions. Each charity received $5,350.

American Children’s Home provides residential cottages and family foster homes to Lexington youth from birth to age 21.

Pastor’s Pantry is a nonprofit food pantry that provides groceries at no cost for seniors facing financial hardship throughout Davidson County. The company distributes an average of 5,000 bags of groceries to approximately 600 individuals each month. The donation from EGGER will cover the cost of groceries for Lexington seniors for nearly an entire month.

Grants

SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to the Children’s Council of Watauga County, a nonprofit that facilitates programs and partnerships to bridge early education, health services and family support to meet the needs of young children and families.

"The Children’s Council is the Smart Start partnership for Watauga County and works to support young children during their first years of life, with a focus on children, birth to 5," said Elisha Childers, CCWC executive director. “We know that adverse childhood experiences have a lasting effect on a child’s healthy growth and development and affect multiple generations in their family systems. Every child deserves the opportunity to develop to his or her fullest potential in a community that supports and nurtures their growth. With the support of SECU Foundation, we have an opportunity to meet with children and families with lived experience, to learn from them, and to convene their communities on their behalf.”

Honors

Berry College, dean's list: Anna Rinaggio of Lexington

Colgate University, dean's award for academic excellence: Ethan Eisner of Winston-Salem; Ekaterina Mims of Boone