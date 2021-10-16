Community Milestones

The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, helped bring this opportunity to campus.

Local clergy and HPU community members will share Scripture readings and prayers.

Several HPU groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.

Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Adults and children 12 and older are welcome to attend.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has joined forces with Open Table, a nonprofit organization that helps transform communities by creating access to social capital for people with complex needs, to implement a model program in North Carolina that will allow youth in foster care to make a more successful transition to independent adulthood. Through its Healthy Blue Medicaid plan, Blue Cross NC has made an initial investment of $112,000 to help Open Table launch its Core Table and Network Table models in North Carolina, building on its efforts to improve child and family well-being statewide. The three-year commitment will begin in Raleigh and Winston-Salem and have a statewide impact by year three.