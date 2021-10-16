Community Milestones

Activities
High Point Fashion’s Night Out featured two High Point University students — Lauren Skerlak, a senior from Greensboro, and Natalie Lucas, a 2020 graduate from High Point. This show supported the Family Service of the Piedmont by helping create the new High Point Center for Child Wellness.
Lucas, who currently serves as an HPU AmeriCorps VISTA, and Skerlak were two of the 20 models selected for the show. The event featured local High Point businesses like Allen & James, Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers.
Skerlak wanted to be a part of the fashion show to help out the cause, and she got involved in the show through working at Monkee’s. Her sorority, Kappa Delta, regularly supports Family Service of the Piedmont.
Lucas is used to helping out the community as a former HPU Bonner Leader and now as an HPU AmeriCorps VISTA. Her work as a VISTA is focused on helping at the Community Writing Center and an after-school local youth agency. She says that the organization the event benefits is aligned with the community service work she does.
Organizers of the event hope that this will be the first of many fashion shows in memory of local furniture designer, Michael Delgaudio, who died in 2018.
Announcements
The 2021 Piedmont Triad JDRF One Walk is set for Oct. 23 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
For the first time, the walks for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Alamance County and High Point residents will take place in the same spot.
To register to walk in person, go to tinyurl.com/36yz4c5b to choose a time slot (9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.).
Participants will have the opportunity to meet other families living with Type 1 diabetes; gather with kids, teens and adults to talk about life with Type 1; and sign up to serve as JDRF advocates. Special activities will include: A Pie-in-the-Face contest, sponsored by Carolina Kia at 10:30 a.m. and an overview of the Carolina Field of Honor, presented by former Greensboro Mayor Bill Knight and sponsored by HICAPS, at noon.
After the program, attendees may compete in a park-wide Treasure and Trivia Hunt, presented by Nature’s Twist; match wits in a HICAPS Hikers’ History Quiz at the Carolina Field of Honor; and enjoy all that Triad Park has to offer.
Fundraisers may also create a walk route in their neighborhood, challenge themselves with a long hike or walk indoors on a treadmill.
* * * *
A History Walk of Deep River Friends Cemetery is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
The cemetery is at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point.
A $5 per person donation is recommended.
All proceeds benefit the Historic Jamestown Society.
* * * *
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, Taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans and the keynote speaker will be Dinny Sisley, the wife of Brigadier General Fred Sisley, USMA (ret).
The ceremony and parking are free and lawn chairs are encouraged. The event is rain or shine.
For information, call 336-851-0999 or visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
* * * *
High Point University invites the community to attend the ABC’s National Christmas Eve Worship Service. The recording will take place at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 26 on HPU’s campus in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The program will air on Christmas Eve on ABC affiliates across the country.
To request tickets to this free event, call 336-841-4636 or email concierge@highpoint.edu. Tickets are required and must be secured by Oct. 20.
The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, helped bring this opportunity to campus.
Local clergy and HPU community members will share Scripture readings and prayers.
Several HPU groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.
Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Adults and children 12 and older are welcome to attend.
* * * *
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has joined forces with Open Table, a nonprofit organization that helps transform communities by creating access to social capital for people with complex needs, to implement a model program in North Carolina that will allow youth in foster care to make a more successful transition to independent adulthood. Through its Healthy Blue Medicaid plan, Blue Cross NC has made an initial investment of $112,000 to help Open Table launch its Core Table and Network Table models in North Carolina, building on its efforts to improve child and family well-being statewide. The three-year commitment will begin in Raleigh and Winston-Salem and have a statewide impact by year three.
North Carolina has more than 16,000 children and young people currently in foster care, with hundreds aging out of the system every year. The Open Table model ensures that foster care youth are equipped with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to start an independent life when they age out of the child welfare system. Open Table’s proprietary, evidence-driven models are focused on addressing drivers of health and empowering people with complex challenges — including poverty, substance use disorders, trauma and behavioral health — to access a broad array of social support that can help them build healthy and successful lives.
Through Open Table’s Core Table Model, a group of volunteers forms a “Table,” guided by a plan that outlines goals specific to the individual requesting assistance. Over the course of a year through this program, the volunteers meet on a weekly basis with the individual transitioning out of foster care to support and help them create a healthy environment. The model has yielded positive outcomes, creating long-lasting supportive relationships between 95% of volunteers and participants as well as better job and educational opportunities for 85% of participants.
After volunteer recruitment and training, Open Table will work with volunteers, including Healthy Blue staff, to launch its first three tables in North Carolina by the end of 2021. Information on youth eligibility and enrollment process will be released closer to that time.
Awards
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has honored Jeffrey B. Neelon of Winston-Salem as Kiwanian of the Year. The award recognizes his work to recruit and schedule speakers for the club’s weekly meetings during the past year. Neelon is a past president of the club.
Founded in 1958, the Twin City Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Forsyth Country Club in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Honors
Steven Insixiengmay of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina’s Swim TYDE competitive swim team was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s 2020 National Select Camp. This camp will consist of up-and-coming swimmers throughout the country and will provide an invaluable opportunity for growth within the sport of swimming. It will be held in person this month at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. 2020 Tokyo Olympians who have attended this camp in previous years include: Katie Ledecky, Michael Andrew, Lily King, Hali Flickinger, Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke.
Insixiengmay, a senior at Forsyth Country Day School, qualified based on his 100 meter breaststroke performance at the Orlando Last Splash Meet in July 2021.
During the three-day camp, the 51 boys and 51 girls athletes attending will experience the day-to-day-routine of a National Team athlete. The campers will learn from top aquatic professionals about post-race recovery, drug and supplement rules, psychological training skills, nutrition and race strategy.
Swimmers were selected from the SWIMS database using their top time throughout the Jan. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2020, qualifying period. The three fastest athletes in each event within the qualifying age restrictions are invited to the camp. There will be 43 different clubs represented at the girls’ camp and 42 at the boys’ camp this year.
