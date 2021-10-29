Community Milestones

For information, call 336-881-5400.

In an effort to encourage and motivate property owners to provide affordable housing, the High Point Housing Authority has adopted a Landlord Incentive Program.

The HPHA will offer a one-time payment of $250 per unit for the landlords with an existing lease with a Section 8 voucher holder as of Oct. 13, 2021, and a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords for each new Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher lease execution between Oct. 13 and Dec. 31, 2021, based on available funds.

Any landlord who has passed the Housing Quality Standards inspection and/or is in the lease up process with a Section 8 voucher holder prior to Dec. 31, 2021, will be eligible for the $250 per unit with a fully executed Section 8 HCV lease by Jan. 31, 2022, based on available funds.

Annually, the HPHA provides Section 8 HCV rental assistance to more than 1,812 households within the community. In 2020, the HPHA disbursed a total of $9,176,149.42 in rental assistance to more than 500 landlords, and $273,336 was disbursed in utility assistance payments.

For information, call 336-887-2661.

