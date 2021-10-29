Community Milestones

Activities
On National First Responders Day, Oct. 28, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 15 children from the Winston-Salem Police Foundation Police Athletic League with a $2,250 shopping spree. Each child received a $150 gift card to shop with a cop and select new gear, clothes, games and more. P.A.L. chapters work to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among children, law enforcement officers and the community through positive engagement.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is a partner of National P.A.L.
Additionally, the sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer is offering military and first responders 10% off purchases in store and online through Nov. 14 to say thank you for all that they do for the community.
Announcements
The Salvation Army of High Point will host a one-day after market sample sale to raise funds for local Salvation Army programs.
The sale is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
It will feature select showroom furniture and home décor items donated to The Salvation Army. Items for sale include headboards, accent chairs, artificial plants, wall art, love seat sofas, rugs, home décor accessories and more.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
In an effort to encourage and motivate property owners to provide affordable housing, the High Point Housing Authority has adopted a Landlord Incentive Program.
The HPHA will offer a one-time payment of $250 per unit for the landlords with an existing lease with a Section 8 voucher holder as of Oct. 13, 2021, and a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords for each new Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher lease execution between Oct. 13 and Dec. 31, 2021, based on available funds.
Any landlord who has passed the Housing Quality Standards inspection and/or is in the lease up process with a Section 8 voucher holder prior to Dec. 31, 2021, will be eligible for the $250 per unit with a fully executed Section 8 HCV lease by Jan. 31, 2022, based on available funds.
Annually, the HPHA provides Section 8 HCV rental assistance to more than 1,812 households within the community. In 2020, the HPHA disbursed a total of $9,176,149.42 in rental assistance to more than 500 landlords, and $273,336 was disbursed in utility assistance payments.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
Awards
Yadkin and Surry County Cooperative Extension Agents have been recognized as a National Winner for the Search for Excellence in 4-H Programming, for successfully holding a virtual “pollination station” summer fun program for 4-H youth.
Cooperative extension agents developed a three week, self-paced program to teach 4-H youth about multiple facets of pollination that ran from July to August of 2020. Topics of each lesson included pollination, the importance of pollinators, bees and bee keeping, and conservation of pollinator habitats.
Lessons were presented through videos and correlating activity books. Each extension office had lesson kits that participants picked up to assist them complete the lesson activities.
Sixteen youth from Yadkin County and 14 youth from Surry County participated in the program.
Lessons were developed and taught by Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Agents Hannah Lepsch and Madaline Jones, Surry County Cooperative Extension Agents Joanna Radford and Bailey McGill, Yadkin County Beekeeper Ron Duncan and Surry County Beekeeper Davie Simmons.
Donations
For the fifth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States.
The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food — equating to 12,500 meals —to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC through a partnership with Feeding America.
Representatives from each of the organizations participated in a virtual event with Second Harvest Food Bank on Oct. 27 to recognize the donation. The three companies donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein.
Honors
Jonathan St. Clair, a native of Boone, was recently initiated into the Furman University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 105 new initiates from five universities during September 2021.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
