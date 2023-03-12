Activities

A special U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outreach presentation for Triad-area military veterans and their families on expanded benefits of the new federal PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act was held March 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in High Point.

Approximately 75 people attended the two-hour event including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan-era military service. Lead presenter at the event was Julie C. Patton, assistant manager, Veterans Service Center, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office. Area organizations in attendance included: Disabled American Veterans, American Red Cross and Combat Female Veterans Families United.

* * * *

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to create Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville.

In total, PTK members created 100 Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to the residents. The project was proposed by incoming chapter treasurer, Jennah Weaver, whose father is the administrator at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.

The cards were designed by incoming chapter president, Sydney Presa. The cards include a black and white design for coloring and a sweet surprise added by chapter members.

Announcements

The Lexington Farmers Market will sign up new and returning vendors for the 2023 farmers market season an its annual spring organizing meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Auditorium. Anyone interested in vending at locations managed by the Lexington Farmers Market is encouraged to attend.

Farmers, food producers and artisan crafters must be based in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Rowan, Randolph or Montgomery counties to participate in the Lexington Farmers Market. Vendors must grow, make, bake or create what they sell with few exceptions.

In addition to Saturday mornings at the Depot at 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington from May to October, the Lexington Farmers Market will also hold markets at Weathervane Winery on selected Sunday afternoons and behind Conrad and Hinkle Food Market on selected Wednesday mornings this summer.

The Lexington Farmers Market is also negotiating with the owners of Parkway Plaza near I-85 for a new Tuesday night outdoor farmers market location near Planet Fitness.

This year, the Lexington Farmers Market will also continue its “double bucks” program for recipients of SNAP EBT benefits.

To learn more about becoming a vendor, visit www.lexingtonfarmersmarketnc.com and click on “Sell at the Market.”

Davidson County Farmers Market opening dates: Thomasville Farmers Market, April 22; The Depot in Lexington, May 6; Weathervane Winery, May 21; and Behind Conrad & Hinkle, June 15.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by four authors at 7 p.m. March 15 at the monthly “4 on 4th Author Showcase” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem.

The March event will include Susan Surman reading from her romance novel, “Trade Off”; Timothy L. Rodriguez reading from “Never Is Now,” a murder mystery novel; Tim Swink reading from his debut novel “Curing Time”; and Eliot D. Esparza reading from “My Mind Is Not Yours: Welcome to Tarot Tori City.”

The readings will be followed by book-signings by the authors.

Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

* * * *

On March 13, Rajmohan Gandhi will explore connections between his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi’s advocacy for peaceful, nonviolent change and the words and work of civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Wake Forest Professor of Humanities Corey D.B. Walker and Associate Professor of History Raisur Rahman will lead the conversation with Gandhi.

The event, “Gandhi, King and the Future of Humanity” will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in Porter Byrum Welcome Center, Kulynych Auditorium. A reception will follow.

On March 15, Professor Gandhi will offer a biographical look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The talk, “Lessons for the 21st Century” will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in Carswell Hall, Annenberg Forum. Light refreshments will be served prior to the event from 5 to 6 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

* * * *

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that has made its way into North Carolina to feed on and destroy local trees, plants and crops.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is asking residents to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses in their local areas and to crush them if found. Springtime is when these pests are in their egg mass stage, which makes them a nonmoving target — an ideal time to find and remove them.

The spotted lanternfly lays mud-like egg masses on tree bark, outdoor gear such as lawnmowers, bikes, and grills, as well as cars, moving vans, recreational vehicles, trains, planes, boats, buses and more.

Once hatched, these pests seek out a wide range of crops and plants including the tree-of-heaven, grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees, among others.

Community members who spot the pest outside of Forsyth County should take a picture and report it via this submission form at tinyurl.com/mtat6uuj or by calling 919-707-3730. For information, visit HungryPests.com or StopSLF.org. Also, https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-remove-spotted-lanternfly-eggs.

* * * *

Veterans who needs transportation to their VA medical appointment to the Kernersville, Durham or Salisbury medical facilities are encouraged to contact the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County’s veterans transportation hotline at 336-510-7508.

Volunteer drivers are needed as well. Call 336-510-7508 for information.

Callers should allow three business days for a response.

Graduates

University of Central Arkansas, Winston-Salem: Suneel Kumar Parvathareddy, Master of Business Administration in business administration

Honors

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College held its annual induction ceremony for 18 new members for fall 2022/spring 2023 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology on Feb. 24.

The inductees are: Khloe Bennett, Jenny Strickland and Elise Yount, all of Pilot Mountain; Kaesi Blythe, Amanda Creed, Caitlin Grubb and Amber Harris, all of Mount Airy, Caroline Brown of Elkin, Ellie Edwards of State Road, Sarah Farmer of Pinnacle, Lanie Fitzgerald of Dobson, Isaac Heath of Walnut Cove, Lucas Hutchens of Siloam, Samantha King of Westfield, Kara Moore of Trinity, Sydney Presa of Ararat, Va., Jennah Weaver of King and Courtney Wood of Roaring River.

The chapter officers for 2023/2024 were also installed: President, Sydney Presa; vice president, Ellie Edwards; public relations secretary, Lanie Fitzgerald; recording secretary, Isaac Heath; and treasurer, Jennah Weaver.

* * * *

Biola University, dean’s list: Hope Langston of Boone

Clark University, dean’s list: Gabe H. Spindel of Clemmons

Tufts University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Ann Yancey Bassett, Anthony Davis-Pait, Warisha Siddiqui

University of Mississippi, fall, chancellor’s honor roll: Meghan Garrou of Lexington, William Hendrix of Blowing Rock