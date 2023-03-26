Activities

The Legacy Foundation for Women held its International Women’s Parade March 11 in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event sought to promote the economic development of local businesses in the city and encourage others to buy, sell and support women-owned businesses and organizations in the community. Mayor Pro Temp Denise Adams was the grand marshal.

The foundation celebrates and invests in the lives of women and girls of color through scholarships and education, award recognition, health development projects, humanitarian efforts and mentor programs.

For information, visit www.legacyfoundationforwomen.com.

Announcements

Winston-Salem Writers is accepting submissions to the Flying South literary contest through May 31. Winning entries in each of the three categories (fiction, non-fiction and poetry) will be awarded prizes of $400, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places for a total of $2,100 in prizes.

Entries in the fiction category, including flash fiction, short stories and novel excerpts, may be up to 5,000 words. Non-fiction entries, including memoir, essay, journal entries and other creative non-fiction, may be up to 3,500 words. Poetry submissions may include up to three poems per entry within a maximum of 10 pages. Entries should be submitted electronically at tinyurl.com/mr3d34mp, and fees are $15 for WSW members and $25 for non-members.

Finalists, all of whose works will be accepted for publication, will receive a copy of the 2023 issue of Flying South for each piece accepted. Winners and finalists will be announced on or about July 1.

The anthology will be available in mid-September for purchase from online vendors, at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 23, and through the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org.

Winston-Salem Writers promotes the art and craft of writing and includes writers of fiction, non-fiction, plays, screenplays and poetry. Founded in 2005, the organization offers workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ night out social opportunities, for beginning and experienced writers.

Awards

LEAD Girls of NC, a local nonprofit focused on empowering at-risk/low-income girls, honored five individuals for outstanding service at its annual soiree. The event is LEAD’s largest fundraiser of the year and is helping the organization close in on its $50,000 fundraising goal for future LEAD programs in Forsyth County.

Lyanna Lloyd was recognized as the Aspiring LEAD Girl of the Year. Lyanna, a fifth-grade student, was highlighted for treating others with respect, going above and beyond, and for being uninfluenced by others.

Ximena Angulo-Arellano was named LEAD Girl of the Year. Angulo-Arellano is an eighth-grader who demonstrates her leadership in a variety of ways; her greatest strengths being her high degree of integrity, empathy and commitment.

Audrey Greene was recognized as Community LEAD Girl of the Year. Audrey, a sixth-grade student, was honored for encompassing LEAD’s values and mission by being self-aware, authentic and compassionate.

Jada Senn was named Trailblazer of the Year. Senn is a ninth-grader who has a passion for helping the next generation of young leaders. She has been involved with LEAD since 2019. Senn was recognized for blazing a trail for younger LEAD participants and demonstrating exceptional leadership at home, at school and in the community.

Michaela Dennie was honored as LEAD’s Volunteer of the Year. Dennie’s service to LEAD includes volunteering at the LEAD Girls Expo and serving as a session assistant at one of LEAD’s in-school programs.

All five award winners were honored at the LEAD Girls Soiree on March 12 attended by LEAD participants, families, volunteers and supporters. This year’s event was titled “Hear Her Roar” and hosted at Roar on Liberty Street.

To make a donation, visit www.leadgirls.org.

Graduates

Twelve students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center on March 10.

The graduates include Christy Miller of Lowgap, Brendon Eads of Hamptonville, Sandy Clements of Wilkesboro, Gerado Diaz of Pilot Mountain, Epimaco Fermin of Winston-Salem, Taylon Dancy of Hamptonville, Grantly Benton of Lowgap, Carson Swinney of Lowgap, Jesse Branch of Ennice, Michael Phillips of Ararat, Roy Tripp of Yadkinville and Dawson Walker of Jonesville.

The guest speaker at the graduation was Jay Boaz, chief operating officer for Cooke Trucking in Mount Airy.

SCC will be offering additional sections of truck driver training this summer. A class will be offered May 22 through July 28, with an orientation on May 4, at 10 a.m. A second session will be offered July 31 through October 6, with an orientation on July 12, at 10 a.m.

Median pay for truck drivers is $47,100 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

For information, call 336-386-3580 or visit www.surry.edu/funding.

Honors

Forsyth Tech’s students and staff have been recognized individually and on a chapter level by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Jess Flynn, the president of Forsyth Tech’s PTK Chapter, is running for international president of the organization and is a finalist for the office, having placed in the top four of the first round of voting. The cabinet is determined through an additional election held at the PTK Conference in Columbus, Ohio, in April. Flynn, who is earning her associate of arts to transfer to a four-year university, as well as her associate in science in human services technology, is a single mom with multiple sclerosis, who plans to help others diagnosed with a lifelong, incurable, chronic illness and other people who are “often overlooked.”

Masonne Sawyer, vice president of college and career readiness and holistic success services, is a 2023 inductee into PTK’s Alumni Hall of Honor. Hall of Honor recipients are selected based on the alumni’s positive impact on chapters, the region and individual Phi Theta Kappa members.

Additionally, Forsyth Tech’s PTK Chapter was recognized as a REACH Chapter. This special designation rewards membership development, ensuring that as many students as possible students receive the benefits of membership, which include scholarships and networking opportunities. These benefits have been shown to increase completion rates among students, in turn setting them up for success in their chosen careers.

* * * *

Dickinson College, dean’s list: Emma Ruggiero of Winston-Salem

Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean’s list: Juan Reyes of Kernersville