Achievers

PNC recently announced the honorees of the first PNC North Carolina HBCU Pitch Competition, with student-entrepreneur Jahmir Hamilton from North Carolina Central University placing first. Hamilton will receive a $2,500 cash prize for his pitch, IX Studio: Empowering others, through gaming.

The competition, which was judged by a multi-disciplinary panel, builds upon the February 2022 launch of the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, an effort designed to enrich the future of entrepreneurship and workforce opportunities for students at the five N.C. Historically Black Colleges and Universities represented: Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University. As announced in 2022, a total of more than $2 million in grant funding from PNC Foundation is being awarded to these institutions over a three-year period to support the development and delivery of entrepreneurship resources and programming.

Students representing Elizabeth City State University and Winston-Salem State University finished in second and third place, respectively. The second-place finishing team, which will receive a $1,500 cash prize in recognition of their pitch, HBCU Ment, was composed of Quante Bishop, Joshua Hunter and Brandon Shaw. Receiving third place and a $1,000 cash prize is student-entrepreneur Abbas Oumar for his pitch, Elofit.

* * * *

Faith Blalock, a resident of Stokesdale, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins beach volleyball team for the 2022-23 academic year. Blalock is a junior majoring in kinesiology.

* * * *

Lauren McDaniel of Germanton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McDaniel was initiated at UNCG.

Activities

Eight students enrolled in the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Aviation program recently enjoyed the thrill of a general aviation flight while earning their Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles certificates. These newest Young Eagles experienced how their classroom and simulator exercises translated into the real world of flying while also gaining access to nearly $600 worth of free online and in-person flight training benefits through EAA.

To date, 14 BMHS students have become Young Eagles with additional opportunities offered every month.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/2nrransy.

Announcements

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks bookstore will present readings by authors each month beginning Feb. 15. Authors who would like to promote books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

The events will feature four authors who will read from and discuss their current books. Presentations will be followed by book-signings.

Books must have been published recently or about to be published in the coming year, be geared toward adult audiences (although Young Adult books may be considered), be professionally edited and designed, have been printed in hardcover or paperback with title and author printed on the spine and have a barcode with a registered ISBN and price printed on the back cover.

* * * *

Beyond Sports NC, Guilford College, Steele Vaughn and Carolina Core FC are sponsoring a Women’s High School Soccer Jamboree set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 on the fields at Guilford College.

It will showcase top high school soccer teams in the area and allow college coaches to scout new talent.

Beyond Sports NC provides athletic equipment and programs to schools in low-income areas throughout Guilford and Forsyth counties.

“We’re using this jamboree to spread the word about Title 9 athletics, especially at Title 1 schools in the two-county area,” said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. “We want the public to come out and support these dedicated young women and help us raise money to sustain essential sports programs in other schools.”

Each team competing in the jamboree will play three, 40-minute games.

Food trucks will be on-site. Admission is $10 per person. Beyond Sports is asking participants and spectators to bring a new or slightly used sport equipment.

* * * *

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the meals and snacks served during the school year through the breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals programs provided at their schools. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to children ages 18 and younger who might otherwise go hungry.

The need for sponsoring agencies and sites for Summer Nutrition Programs is at an all-time high. Schools and community organizations are needed to serve as sponsors.

Last summer, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction approved 214 community sponsors to help provide reimbursable meals for children. Through these community partnerships, community and school sites served over 9 million meals to hungry children at 3,425 sites across the state.

To learn more, visit the NCDPI, Summer Nutrition Program website or email summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

* * * *

Wake Forest University will celebrate its annual Founders Day on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. in Wait Chapel.

Two longtime members of the Winston-Salem community will be recognized during the event. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Reid Morgan and Professor emeritus of English and provost emeritus for Wake Forest University Ed Wilson.

Morgan will be awarded the Medallion of Merit, the university’s highest honor. For more than 40 years, Morgan has provided legal counsel across the spectrum of university activities and initiatives. Morgan announced in December his plans to retire in June 2023.

Wilson, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, taught English at Wake Forest for nearly 50 years. To honor Wilson and his more than 75-year association with Wake Forest, a commemorative reading will be given of “To Honor the Legacy,” the speech he delivered on Founders Day 1992.

The event will also include musical performances, a video remembrance of Wake Forest community members who have passed over the past year and the speech by senior history major Kaitlyn Fox.

The public is invited to attend Founders Day. The event will also be livestreamed.

Fundraisers

With less than seven weeks remaining in this year’s campaign, the United Fund of Surry is just 31% shy of its goal to raise $500,000. Monies raised through the annual campaign help support 26 member agencies who provide assistance to more than 26,000 residents of Surry County.

“Each year the cost of doing business keeps increasing for our member agencies, and that means they need increasing financial support from United Fund of Surry,” said executive director Melissa Hiatt. “That’s why we need everyone to step up to the plate now and help us meet our goal.”

According to Hiatt, the number of workplace campaigns declined during the pandemic because so many employees worked from home. Now that things are getting back to normal, she urges businesses to ramp up their efforts to invest in their community by making it easy for employees to give.

“A workplace campaign is very easy to run and is a one-time ask for employees to give through payroll deduction. It’s a win-win because employees can give to United Fund of Surry and receive a tax credit,” said Hiatt.

For information, visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org.

Graduates

Troy University: Valerie Harris of West Jefferson, Shelby Pruitt of Clemmons

University of Wisconsin—Whitewater: Ben Lewis of Winston-Salem, Business Administration—MBA

Grants

The Black Philanthropy Initiative has announced a three-year, $2 million fundraising campaign to significantly increase support to Black communities in Forsyth County. Most of the funds raised will be directed toward BPI’s annual grantmaking programs, with the remaining to its endowment to ensure that grantmaking funding will be available for years to come.

BPI is the only local funding initiative that is 100% Black-led and explicitly focused on strengthening Black communities. The initiative is led by an advisory committee of volunteers who honor the strong and longstanding tradition of Black giving and are committed to transforming Black communities in Winston-Salem. BPI is uniquely positioned to address the most pressing issues that Black residents face because of deliberate and systematic underinvestment.

BPI offers three types of grants to community partners working to strengthen and empower local Black communities: Advancing Equity in Education Grants, Building an Inclusive Economy Grants, as well as Impact Grants to support organizations with smaller programming budgets.

For information or to learn how to support the campaign, visit bpiws.org/campaign.

* * * *

A $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America grant will help support a collaboration between Wake Forest University and Loire Valley Theater Festival to bring the civil rights musical drama, “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” to Wake Forest University in October 2023.

“Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” is based on the award-winning memoir by Lynda Blackmon Lowery. The play tells the story of the young people in Selma, Ala., who risked their lives in 1965 to win the right to vote for African Americans.

The show will feature an ensemble of actor-singers who bring the 1960s to life on the stage through the music of the Civil Rights Movement. The play will be held on Wake Forest University’s Tedford Stage and directed by Jackie Alexander, artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre in Winston-Salem.

* * * *

The Golden LEAF Foundation’s Board of Directors awarded six projects totaling $1,549,997 in Open Grants Program funding. These projects will support job creation and economic investment, agriculture and workforce preparedness in New Hanover, Pasquotank, Pender, Rowan and Wilkes counties.

Locally, $200,000 went to Wilkes Community College for equipment to expand the welding lab space to double its current capacity to help meet local/regional demand for welders. The expansion will allow the college to increase students trained annually to 166 over three years.