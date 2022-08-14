Community Milestones

Achievers

Emilia Pirkl, a recent Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School graduate, has been named to the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-America team. She was one of 72 senior girls chosen nationally, and one of only two North Carolina seniors selected.

Pirkl was also named Scholar All-Region, as were the other Scholar All-America winners. Emily Agejew, Pirkl’s Bishop senior teammate, was also named to the All-Region list. Only 15 seniors nationally were named to the All-Region Team who did not make the Scholar All-America Team, and Agejew was the only one of the 15 who hails from N.C.

Pirkl was a four-year starter for the Villains as a midfielder, three-time all-conference and all-district, and all-state as a senior. She and Agejew served as senior team captains for the Villains, who finished the 2022 season #3 in the final Western North Carolina 1A rankings with an 18-5 overall record. Agejew was a four-year varsity goalkeeper who was all-conference and all-region as a junior. She was the Goalkeeper of the Year as a junior at both the conference and region level.

Both Pirkl and Agejew will enroll as freshmen later this month at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Announcements

The event, Learn Bridge in a Day, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Georgia Taylor Recreation Center, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

Participants will “see why bridge is the world’s most popular card game.”

The cost is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Patty Tucker, a grand life master, ABTA master teacher, NAP champion and bridge hall of famer, is the instructor.

Those interested should pre-register before Aug. 24 by contacting Cindy Wright at crwbridge@yahoo.com or 336-407-9842.

This event will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Guilford College United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro.

The cost is $30 which includes lunch or $35 at the door.

For information, contact Rich Peffer at rpeffer325@att.net or 336-402-5367. Also, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

Bill Gaither is presenting the “Something Good Is About To Happen Tour” to cities nationwide this fall and will stop at the Winston-Salem First Church, located at 3730 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Taking the stage in 2022 with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.

To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information, visit www.gaither.com.

Graduates

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Winston-Salem: James Llewellyn, M.A., southeast Asian studies

Honors

Emerson College, dean’s list: Sophia Severs of Clemmons, Valerie Zhang of Winston- Salem

Kean University, dean’s list: Sabrina Bastien of Winston-Salem

Tufts University, dean’s list: Ann Yancey Bassett of Winston-Salem

University of Maryland Global Campus, dean’s list: Trent Piehlmaier of Mount Airy, James Reavis of Mocksville, Austin Smoot of Lexington, Dion Jermaine Thompson of Lexington

Wofford College, dean’s list

Boone: Anna Norris

Clemmons: Joseph Bryson

Lewisville: Walker Yancey

Pfafftown: Griffin Albright

Todd: Abigail Woodall

Winston-Salem: Hannah Brown, Joshua Burgess, Elizabeth Hough, Millicent Murphy, Fadzai Mushayamunda, Willoughby Newton, Logan Petros, Luke Stephens

The University of Alabama, dean’s list

Boone: Lindsey Hiatt

Clemmons: Jarrett Mozingo

Mooresville: Alexis Logan, Logan Scherr, Jesse Singh, Abigail Tuchscherer

Pfafftown: Cara Wanner

Statesville: Ryan Spicer

Winston-Salem: Marie Hippert, Madelyn Hollar, Morgan Whicker

Interns

Alecia Washington, a rising senior at Reynolds High School, was selected as a Bank of America 2022 Student Leader and is completing her eight-week summer internship. Her paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership and civic engagement with local nonprofits, Project Impact and Family Service of the Piedmont, provided her with first-hand experience in serving her community.

As part of the program, she earned $17 per hour and received a Chromebook.

Washington has been a member of student government since ninth grade and is currently vice-president of the student body.

Scholarships

Four college students, including Christian Willis of Greensboro, have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners. Open to residents and vendors of AMG properties, as well as AMG employees and family members, the third annual AMG College Scholarship Program selected the winning students based on essays they wrote about the importance of community.

Willis, a student at Appalachian State University, received the Tommy Badgett Scholarship, named in honor of a long-term AMG employee and friend who died in January 2021.