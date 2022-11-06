Community Milestones

Announcements

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will talk about epilepsy awareness at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Bailey Park 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

For information, call 336-727-2058 or visit tinyurl.com/b7ku8a6m.

* * * *

Rich Peffer, an American Contract Bridge League certified director, teacher and ruby life master, will offer Bridge Basics 2—Competitive Bidding lessons from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Nov. 10-17 and Dec. 1-15, at the Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.

The bridge is out on Ballinger Road; directions will be provided.

The course is based on Audrey Grant’s “Bidding Basics 2 – Competitive Bidding” which is available for about $15 at tinyurl.com/2herm46c.

To register, send a brief letter to Peffer indicating you’d like to reserve a spot, along with your check for $100 (payable to Rich Peffer) to cover all five lessons. Players may also pay-as-they-go, $30 each lesson. Those interested should include their name, email address and cell phone number.

Peffer is at 5810 Cold Harbor Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. For information, call 336-402-5367 or email rpeffer@325@att.net.

* * * *

The Bethania Historical Association has announced that local historian and author C. Michael Briggs of Greensboro will be their featured speaker at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 5530 Seidel St. in Bethania.

Briggs is the author of seven books. Briggs and co-author Blake Stevenson published “The Longrifle Makers of the Salem School” in 2020. This will be the focus of the program. He will talk about the Moravian gunsmiths who worked in Bethabara, Bethania, and Salem between 1754 and 1913 making beautiful ornate Longrifles. Briggs will be joined in the program by Blake Stevenson, who is the manager of the 1831 Timothy Vogler Gun Shop in Salem.

Briggs is a collector of Piedmont North Carolina Decorative Arts, including furniture, silver, pottery, textiles, as well as longrifles and powder horns. Stevenson is a trained builder of both furniture and longrifles and can discuss building technics from a different viewpoint than a collector. Blake has built many beautiful Salem School longrifles in the style of the Vogler’s. He has mastered all the disciplines including blacksmithing, shaping a wood stock, engraving silver and brass inlays and eagle patchboxes on these longrifles.The Bethania Historical Association will accept a $5 per person to attend. The authors will sign books after program.

* * * *

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a Gardeners’ Conference Feb. 9 at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome.

The keynote speaker is Adrienne Roethling, curator and director of the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville.

Her presentation, “Edible Landscapes,” will inspire gardeners to incorporate edibles into their landscape and showcase their ornamental as well as nutritional and economical benefits.

Between main speakers, participants may choose to attend two of the five concurrent session offerings. These will include “Finding the Perfect Plant with the Extension Tool Box,” “Exciting New and Underused Plants,” “Wood Pallet and Straw Bale Gardening,” “Soil or Dirt – What’s in Your Garden?” and “Preparing the Landscape for the Inevitable Storms.”

Registration is limited to 200 so all are encouraged to register soon. The cost to attend is $40 which includes morning refreshments and lunch.

Feb. 16 is the snow date.

To register, visit go.ncsu.edu/davidsoncountygardenersconference.

For information, call 336-242-2080.

* * * *

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a 25th anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Highland Brewing Company Event Center in Asheville.

The event will highlight the projects and programs within the national park that have been made possible thanks to the support of donors, volunteers and community partners. Guests are invited to enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a special ceremony announcing the members of the new Abbott-Everhardt Society. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at BRPFoundation.org/events.

Since 1997, the foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the national park. Past projects include the construction of bathrooms and expansion of parking at Graveyard Fields, rehabilitation of the amphitheater at Mount Pisgah Campground, installation of new exhibits at the Craggy Gardens and Waterrock Knob visitor centers, and clearing overgrown vegetation at roadside overlooks. The foundation is currently raising funds to replace the weathered viewing platform atop Mount Pisgah, among other initiatives.

For additional information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has announced that Leah Hazelwood, vice president of Go-Forth Pest Control, as the chairperson for the 2022-2023 Triad Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on awareness, education, prevention and management of high blood pressure among women in the Triad. The Go Red for Women campaign is driven to help prevent and fight heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the second leading cause of preventable heart disease and stroke death, second only to smoking, and more than half of all deaths from high blood pressure are in women.

Go Red for Women is a year-round movement focused on awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, healthy behavioral changes and women’s heart health research. The Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2023 Triad Go Red for Women Luncheon on National Wear Red Day on Feb. 3. The Triad Red Dress Tea will also bring women together from African American congregations in the Triad to focus on their health on Feb. 26.

* * * *

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 210 S. Main St. in Kernersville is hosting a holiday blooms workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

Each participant will learn how to create out of plastic bottles and take-home magnolias, trumpet lilies and the signature tulips.

Registration includes all materials to create flowers, admission to the Spectacular Holidays Blooms and a guided tour of the Spectacular Holiday Blooms at night. Registration open until Nov. 18 or all 10 spots are filled.

The cost is $40 for non-members and $37 for PJCBG members.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/pvczrrb7.

Graduates

Ohio University: Marilyn Shackelford of Winston-Salem, Master’s of Health Administration; Derrick Edwards Jr. of Winston-Salem, Master of Accountancy

Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter Schools, across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced recently by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools,.

The funding will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training and services for students in crisis in elementary, middle and charter Schools, across the state. High Schools, were eligible for funding other than for school resource officers.

Locally, grants went to the following: Davidson County Schools, $1,603,152; Davie County Schools, $202,896; Mount Airy City Schools, $64,420; Stokes County Schools, $1,611,000; Surry County Schools, $327,171; Thomasville City Schools, $44,000; Watauga County Schools, $144,398; Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, $741,470; and Yadkin County Schools, $581,216.

To see all the grants, visit tinyurl.com/j6du8afm.