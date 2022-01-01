Community Milestones

Achievers
This achievement qualified the boys to participate in the USA BMX 2021 Race of Champions, held in November at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Cole's father, Kasey Revis, drove the boys from Lewisville to Tulsa.
Fighting off broken chains and blown tires, Carson managed to make the semi-finals. A wreck in front of Carson prevented him from making it to the finals.
The events were held for the American Bicycle Association.
Grants
The Black Philanthropy Initiative has announced $140,000 in grants awarded through its new Building an Inclusive Economy grants program.
The fall 2021 grant cycle focused on building economic empowerment for Black households in Forsyth County by addressing one or more of the following areas BPI sees as critical to building economic security and prosperity: Creating accessible pathways to family-sustaining and high-paying careers, offering tools for wealth-building and financial stability and supporting a thriving community of Black-owned businesses.
Grants were awarded to:
- Dress for Success Winston-Salem: $5,000 for a pilot financial and entrepreneurial education program for Black women ages 18 to 30
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem: $15,000 for mentoring, coaching and resource support for entrepreneurs and business owners of color
- LEAD Girls of North Carolina: $15,000 to provide leadership development, career and vocational exploration, and industry-matched mentors for up to 20 Carver High School freshman
- Memorial Industrial CDC: $15,000 to engage community in planning a comprehensive and sustainable local food and farm program that will provide access to land and training for prospective farmers
- Neighborhood's Hands: $15,000 to support a workforce development program
- The Do School: $15,000 to support a 20-week construction skills training program
- S.G. Atkins CDC, The Enterprise Center: $15,000 to offer an evidence-based program to help women of color gain confidence and develop an entrepreneurial mindset
- Sherman Academy: $15,000 to offer a financial management and wealth-building program for young children
- Winston Salem Black Chamber of Commerce: $15,000 to support a 15-week business boot camp
- The Dream Team Foundation: $15,000 to offer financial education workshops for youth, adults, families and business owners
BPI’s grants are possible thanks to the collective pooling of resources from Forsyth County community members. In 2021 BPI has provided $220,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives, investing more than 93% of those funds into Black-led organizations supporting the local Black community.
BPI currently offers three grant programs: Impact Grants, Advancing Equity in Education Grants and Inclusive Economy Grants. BPI will accept video applications for its Impact Grants program starting on Jan. 7. For information, visit bpiws.org.
Activities
The holiday season kicked off in the High Point community with a special Christmas dance hosted by High Point University students and High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.
The local community was invited for dancing, games and food on Dec. 7 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, currently located inside High Point University’s Community Center space. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the holiday event. Activities included a dance, crafts, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus.
The SCEC co-hosted another dance earlier this semester in October. Participants dressed up in Halloween costumes to dance the night away.
The SCEC will host another dance this winter for Valentine’s Day.
* * * *
High Point University’s Student Government Association gave $21,000 to the United Way of Greater High Point to benefit various organizations.
Every December, HPU’s SGA makes a significant monetary contribution to the United Way of Greater High Point. The donation will be split between the 27 partners that the United Way of Greater High Point supports.
* * * *
High Point University’s Student Government Association made Christmas brighter for senior citizens in the community this year. SGA students teamed up to fill 800 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point, which distributed the stockings to assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
The stockings included necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves and lip balm, as well as activities like journals and decks of cards.
This is the 10th year HPU students have supported the Stuff a Stocking Campaign during the Christmas season, and each year, their gift makes a major impact.
To make the donation possible, SGA held a holiday gathering and assembly-style stuffing event, where students filled each stocking.
While the students have stuffed stockings for children in the past, they shifted their focus this year to help elderly people.
* * * *
UNCG's Lambda Rho chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha raised almost $3,900 to support Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center’s Burn Center.
Funds were raised with the help of sororities at UNCG, through Pike Philanthropy’s annual “Fireman’s Challenge.”
In addition to raising money, the Fireman’s Challenge serves to educate members and others on fire safety. A group of officers and brothers delivered the check to the Burn Center, where they learned about this community resource and how these funds will be used.
Pike Philanthropy is an online hub for Greek life philanthropy events for Pi Kappa Alpha.
Announcements
Carolina Weddings Shows has announced the following events, all taking place from noon to 4 p.m.:
- The Wedding Fair: Jan. 9, Greensboro-High Point Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive, Greensboro.
- The Carolina Weddings Show: Jan. 22, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
- The Carolina Weddings Show: Jan. 29, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $10 if purchased at www.33bride.com or $20 at the door.
* * * *
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point has announced the following Bible study opportunities:
- Interdenominational Bible Study - Ruth: The Story Behind the Story: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, starts back Jan. 3, Circle View Room.
- Wednesday Bible Study - Jesus and the Jewish Festivals: 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, starts back Jan. 5. Meet in Dining Hall and Media Center, respectively.
- Women’s Bible Study - Second Timothy: Paul’s Last Words: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Jan. 12, Dining Hall.
- Brand X Class: 9:45 a.m. Sundays, Jan. 2-23, Media Center. Will study of the Book of Job.
The church has announced its sermon series as well:
- Jan. 2 – Epiphany Sunday: In Awe of Jesus
- Jan. 9 – Baptism of Our Lord: Our Baptism and Aha moments
- Jan. 16 – Aha Moment: All Are Equal in the Eyes of God
- Jan. 23 – Belonging to the Family of God
- Jan. 30 – Jesus: The Living Word
The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive. For information, call 336-884-2204 or visit www.wesleymemorial.org.
* * * *
40+ Stage Company has scheduled Readers Theater Classes for seniors, ages 55 and older, with an orientation class at 3 p.m. at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road in Lewisville.
The course consists of six two-hour classes beginning at 3 p.m. on successive Tuesdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15.
The first class is free for all attending. It will provide an overview of the course and introduce some of the basic skills to be taught.
Participants wishing to enroll in the remaining five classes will be charged a $20 tuition fee upon registering. Memorizations will not be required.
The course is designed to give participants greater confidence when speaking in public, insight into the creative process and group collaboration, exercise in practicing empathy, and enhanced critical skills in evaluating video and stage performances. Research substantiates that seniors who participate in the performing arts enjoy better mental and emotional health, engage more frequently with others, avoid depression and loneliness and experience better mental acuity in the later years, thus postponing the onset of dementia-like symptoms.
For information, visit https://40plusstage.com/.
Awards
Ekaterina Mims of Boone, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award with Distinction.
Mims is a graduate of Watauga High School and is studying international relations.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.
Graduates
Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing Program.
The graduates include Ariadna Benavides-Mendez of Boonville; MaKayla Witten of East Bend; Desiree Flowers of Hamptonville; Patyn Lowe of Lowgap; Baylee Atkins, Brianna Gordon and Michelle Moran of Mount Airy; Skyler Nolan and Alexis Robertson of Pinnacle; Sierra Roetken of Sparta; Alison Swaim of Wilkesboro; Joshua Everhart of Winston-Salem; and Lavender Hughes of Ararat, Va.
* * * *
Twelve students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Cosmetology Program.
The graduates include Christina Silvers of Boonville; Grace Bare and Mylah Brettl of Dobson; Crystal Crownover of East Bend; Kassandra Echavarria of Hamptonville; Hunter Jackson and Bayleigh Jarrell of King; Kandi Chambers, Karsyn Tucker and Kym Vaughn of Mount Airy; Tabatha Tatum of Pilot Mountain; and Megan Royal of State Road.
* * * *
Berea College, Banner Elk: Matthew Woodward, B.A.
Mars Hill University, Kernersville: Lauren Elizabeth McGee, B.A. in political science; Joshua Ray Wiley, B.S. in zoology.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.