 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Milestones

  • 0

Announcements

The Joel and Claudette Weston Award Committee invites all health and human service agency representatives attend the program, “How to Win Grants and Influence People,” set for 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Goodwill Industries’ Self Reliance Hall, 2701 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

A moderated panel of funders including representatives from the Kate B. Reynolds Trust, Forsyth County Government, Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, the SECU Foundation, the Winston Salem Foundation, Z Smith Reynolds Foundation and others will give insights to what types of programs they fund, how and when to apply and what they look for in a nonprofit partner to best enhance their impact on the community.

Admission and parking are free of charge.

To RSVP, email Noelle Stevenson at noelle@westonaward.org.

People are also reading…

* * * *

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St in Kernersville will host a do-it-yourself workshop on holiday wreath decorating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

The garden’s director, Adrienne Roethling, will lead.

Each participant will receive a large, natural wreath to decorate. The garden will provide an assortment of natural items and ribbons to adorn wreaths. Participants may also bring their own decorations.

Pruners and gloves are encouraged.

Registration is open until Nov. 18 or all the spots are filled.

The cost is $50 for non-garden members or $45 for PJCBG members.

To register, call 336-996-7888.

Fundraisers

UnitedHealthcare of the Carolinas hosted a first-time-ever fundraising event Oct. 20 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington benefiting the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered or not fully covered by their family’s commercial health insurance plan.

In attendance was Anna Kate Hassler, 10-year-old UHCCF grant recipient and her parents Jon and Kimberly from Greensboro. She developed a Chiari Malformation on her brain and a Syrinx on her spine. Through grant funding she was able to have two surgeries to remove the growth and relieve the pressure on her brain and spine. She is now able to do the things she loves, like dancing, swimming and trying to keep up with her two older brothers. The event raised nearly $68,000 for families like Anna Kate’s, thanks to donors and sponsors, including UnitedHealthcare, Mineral, Optum and the Marsh McLennan Agency.

Grants

The Twin City Kiwanis Club has awarded 13 grants, totaling $20,000, to the following nonprofit youth organizations in Winston-Salem and Vietnam: A Bed and a Book, $750; Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America, $1,800; City Lights Ministry, $750; Crosby Scholars, $1,500; Crossnore School and Children’s Home, $2,100; Down Syndrome Association of Winston-Salem, $500; and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, $2,500.

Also, The Educator Warehouse, $1,000; Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, $500; Junior Achievement of the Triad, $1,000; Read Write Spell, $1,800; Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, $2,800; and Children of Vietnam, $3,000.

The club raises money by hosting its annual Pancake Jamboree; however, because of COVID-19, the club cancelled the event this year and last. It raised funds for these new grants by asking for donations from local businesses, members and on social media.

PanJam ‘23, the Club’s 63rd Pancake Jamboree, will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Twin City Kiwanis Club has weekly lunch meetings at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Honors

Veronica C. Black of Winston-Salem has been selected to represent her state for inclusion in the Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2022 Honors Edition.

She is recognized for her professional career accomplishments, community service, leadership, awards and for her demonstrated dedication to community service.

After 32 years, Black retired as a senior vice president/group executive from Wachovia Bank (currently Wells Fargo).

At the time of her retirement, she was the executive in human resources responsible for the corporation’s diversity initiatives.

Black graduated with honors from Livingstone College, completed the Young Executive Institute at UNC- Chapel Hill, and the senior management development program at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

+2 
Veronica C. Black

Black

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Regardless of where you live and garden, fall probably includes this familiar sight. Potted chrysanthemums are perched on porches, hanging in baskets or temporarily planted into borders. Then, too often, they're kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary. Many mums are perennials that will keep coming back each year if you take care of them right. They don't like extreme heat or cold, but will do fine in planting zones 5 to 9. Plant mums as early in the season as possible. If you bought them in the fall and don't want to gamble, wait until they go dormant and then stash the pots in an unheated garage or cellar. Water them very lightly and plant them in the spring.

Garlic is the most popular fall-planted crop. Here's how to grow it.

Garlic is the most popular fall-planted crop. Here's how to grow it.

AP's gardening columnist, Jessica Damiano, was surprised to learn recently that the most popular fall-planted bulb in the U.S. appears to be garlic. That's according to Google search trends. More popular than growing tulips or daffodils, and just as easy. Depending on your growing conditions, choose either hardneck or softneck garlic. Hardneck varieties are recommended for northern regions and softnecks are better suited for warmer climates. Garlic plants are heavy feeders, so incorporate a generous amount of compost into the top 3-4 inches of soil. Plant only seed garlic purchased from a reputable supplier, or cloves from the largest, healthiest heads saved from last year's harvest. Avoid supermarket garlic because it is often treated with growth inhibitors.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert