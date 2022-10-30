Community Milestones

Announcements

The Joel and Claudette Weston Award Committee invites all health and human service agency representatives attend the program, “How to Win Grants and Influence People,” set for 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Goodwill Industries’ Self Reliance Hall, 2701 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

A moderated panel of funders including representatives from the Kate B. Reynolds Trust, Forsyth County Government, Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, the SECU Foundation, the Winston Salem Foundation, Z Smith Reynolds Foundation and others will give insights to what types of programs they fund, how and when to apply and what they look for in a nonprofit partner to best enhance their impact on the community.

Admission and parking are free of charge.

To RSVP, email Noelle Stevenson at noelle@westonaward.org.

* * * *

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St in Kernersville will host a do-it-yourself workshop on holiday wreath decorating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

The garden’s director, Adrienne Roethling, will lead.

Each participant will receive a large, natural wreath to decorate. The garden will provide an assortment of natural items and ribbons to adorn wreaths. Participants may also bring their own decorations.

Pruners and gloves are encouraged.

Registration is open until Nov. 18 or all the spots are filled.

The cost is $50 for non-garden members or $45 for PJCBG members.

To register, call 336-996-7888.

Fundraisers

UnitedHealthcare of the Carolinas hosted a first-time-ever fundraising event Oct. 20 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington benefiting the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered or not fully covered by their family’s commercial health insurance plan.

In attendance was Anna Kate Hassler, 10-year-old UHCCF grant recipient and her parents Jon and Kimberly from Greensboro. She developed a Chiari Malformation on her brain and a Syrinx on her spine. Through grant funding she was able to have two surgeries to remove the growth and relieve the pressure on her brain and spine. She is now able to do the things she loves, like dancing, swimming and trying to keep up with her two older brothers. The event raised nearly $68,000 for families like Anna Kate’s, thanks to donors and sponsors, including UnitedHealthcare, Mineral, Optum and the Marsh McLennan Agency.

Grants

The Twin City Kiwanis Club has awarded 13 grants, totaling $20,000, to the following nonprofit youth organizations in Winston-Salem and Vietnam: A Bed and a Book, $750; Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America, $1,800; City Lights Ministry, $750; Crosby Scholars, $1,500; Crossnore School and Children’s Home, $2,100; Down Syndrome Association of Winston-Salem, $500; and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, $2,500.

Also, The Educator Warehouse, $1,000; Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, $500; Junior Achievement of the Triad, $1,000; Read Write Spell, $1,800; Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, $2,800; and Children of Vietnam, $3,000.

The club raises money by hosting its annual Pancake Jamboree; however, because of COVID-19, the club cancelled the event this year and last. It raised funds for these new grants by asking for donations from local businesses, members and on social media.

PanJam ‘23, the Club’s 63rd Pancake Jamboree, will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Twin City Kiwanis Club has weekly lunch meetings at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Honors

Veronica C. Black of Winston-Salem has been selected to represent her state for inclusion in the Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2022 Honors Edition.

She is recognized for her professional career accomplishments, community service, leadership, awards and for her demonstrated dedication to community service.

After 32 years, Black retired as a senior vice president/group executive from Wachovia Bank (currently Wells Fargo).

At the time of her retirement, she was the executive in human resources responsible for the corporation’s diversity initiatives.

Black graduated with honors from Livingstone College, completed the Young Executive Institute at UNC- Chapel Hill, and the senior management development program at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.