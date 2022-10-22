Community Milestones

Announcements

Project Pumpkin, one of Wake Forest University’s much-loved traditions, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The student-led Halloween-themed event will bring hundreds of children from participating local schools and after school organizations to Hearn Plaza on the Reynolda Campus for trick or treat, and fun-filled activities and games at multiple booths. This year’s theme is Storybooks. Volunteers will be dressed in various storybook character costumes.

Project Pumpkin raises money to benefit the WFU Freedom School. Freedom School is a free, literacy-based summer enrichment program on the Wake Forest campus for children in kindergarten through eighth-grades in Winston-Salem.

In addition to the on-campus event, WFU volunteers are hosting fall festivals at five recreation centers in the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The centers are Little Creek, Polo Park, Martin Luther King Jr., Sedge Garden and William R. Anderson. WFU is co-hosting the community recreation center fall festivals. The events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9b6tyn.

* * * *

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame race car driver Bobby Labonte, will continue its tradition of giving by building and donating 50 kids bikes to children at the YWCA’s Best Choice Center in Winston-Salem. The foundation is teaming up with Herbalife Nutrition in Winston-Salem to buy, build and deliver the bikes, along with helmets and bike safety lessons.

The first 50 children who are registered for the Best Choice Center After School Enrichment Program are eligible to get a free bike. The after school childcare program services 10 local schools: Ashley Elementary, Ibraham Elementary, Moore Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Speas Elementary, Petree Elementary, Downtown School, Mineral Springs Elementary, Paisley Middle and Quality Education Academy.

The foundation is also collecting donations to help fund projects like the annual bike build. The first 50 people to donate $100 or more this year will receive an autographed, Limited-Edition Bobby Labonte SRX t-shirt.

The bikes will be built at Herbalife’s facility on Nov. 16, and given away at the Best Choice Center on Nov. 17. To find out more about the foundation or to donate, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

Awards

Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the winners of the NCWorks Awards of Distinction for outstanding accomplishments and contributions related to workforce development. The recipients, including Joshua Swindells of Mocksville, were recognized Oct. 13 during a ceremony held in Greensboro as part of the 35th annual NCWorks Partnership Conference.

Swindells was recognized as an Outstanding Young Adult. Born with a condition that rendered him legally blind and growing up in economic distress, Swindells has overcome numerous obstacles. In the fall of 2020, he enrolled in the high school equivalency program at Davidson-Davie Community College and in the NCWorks “NextGen” youth program through Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board. The NextGen program helped Swindells complete his high school credential and obtain a better job, as he rose to become a manager at a local grocery store.

That success led Swindells to enroll as a full-time student at DDCC.

In one year, he had gone from having an eighth-grade education to holding a high school diploma and becoming the first person in his family to attend college. He has excelled academically at the college and was awarded a scholarship allowing him to study abroad in France in the summer of 2022.

Swindells plans to earn an associate’s degree in information technology at DDCC and transfer to UNC-Charlotte to study computer science and criminal justice, with a goal of working in the field of cyber security.

Fundraisers

JDRF will host its annual Piedmont Triad Fall One Walk and Type 1 diabetes Day in Kernersville at Triad Park’s Shelter 7 on Oct. 29. The theme for this year’s event is Celebrating T1D Superpowers, which participants may use to jumpstart their fundraising efforts and spark their creativity as they design their Walk Team T-shirts.

The event will encompass two walk times (9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.), with short opening ceremonies preceding each walk. Between the two walks, from 10 to 11 a.m., participants may play games, enjoy kids’ activities, meet pharmaceutical and medical technology representatives, get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, take part in a T-shirt parade and T1D procession, and learn about JDRF’s recent research advancements and advocacy efforts.

Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.

For the first time, JDRF will arrange transportation to Triad Park for families who need it, thanks to support from Reynolds. To learn more, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh by Monday, Oct. 24, at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or 336-209-2269. Attendees should bring their own lunch and sports equipment to participate in park activities such as disc golf, horseshoes and volleyball. To participate or donate, visit walk.jdrf.org/triad2022.

Grants

More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses. The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses are replacing some of the dirtiest diesel buses in the state, including some older than 30 years that emit more than 20 times the nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter of today’s clean buses.

The new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 126 tons over their lifetimes combined. More than $16.5 million will fund 43 electric school buses and associated charging infrastructure, providing a 100% reduction in diesel emissions and greenhouse gases for these projects. NOx leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, which in turn aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. The small particles that make up particulate matter are linked to heart and lung conditions.

The grant recipients include public schools, charter schools and a tribal school in 84 counties, including Surry and Rockingham. Most of the buses, 130, will be placed in rural counties. Of those, 80 school buses were awarded to schools in the 37 historically under-resourced counties that DEQ targeted for additional outreach and support during the application process. The goal of that program was to support the equitable distribution of Volkswagen Settlement funding across the state.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/taucjju.

Honors

Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean’s list: Lauren Maltzahn of Winston-Salem

* * * *

Noah Chmil, a native of Winston-Salem, was recently initiated into the Furman University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Va., on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.

Interns

Ramon Pino-Lueza of Yadkinville is seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. Interns celebrated the entrance of this final phase of their chiropractic education on Oct. 14 during a pinning ceremony on the Sherman College campus, located at 2020 Springfield Road in Spartanburg, S.C.

The teaching environment at the center, coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation.

In the clinical phase of the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College, interns practice every aspect of patient care, including case histories, physical and spinal examinations, X-ray, diagnoses, reports of findings, chiropractic adjustments and case management. Interns are encouraged to work with the research department to advance the profession with evidence-based study and complete the remaining clinical and business courses.

* * * *

Eleven former Surry-Yadkin Works interns, all recent high graduates, are now working as teacher preparation apprentices after signing employment agreements with local systems.

Taylor O’Brien, Mount Airy High, will be a teacher assistant for Mount Airy City Schools and Demi Moore, Forbush High, will be a part-time tutor/school assistant for Yadkin County Schools.

These apprentices will work for Surry County Schools: Abbi Inman, East Surry High, part-time substitute teacher; Brady Gunter and Macey Thomas, North Surry High, part-time substitute teachers; Anna Whitaker and Jacob Collins, North Surry High, part-time tutors; Elizabeth Duran Martinez, Surry Central High, tutor; Irene Zurita, Surry Early College High, part-time tutor; Meredith Mauldin, North Surry High, tutor and after care apprentice; and Macy Key, Surry Central High, part-time tutor and after care apprentice. Key took early childhood education classes at Surry Community College through the tuition-free Career and College Promise program.

These students have enrolled in Surry Community College’s Teacher Preparation associate degree program and are fall 2022 teacher preparation apprentices.

Surry-Yadkin Works is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina covering a two-county region. This innovative business and education initiative is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

The funding is also a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County Commissioners and the Yadkin County Commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit. Surry-Yadkin Works officially began on Jan. 1, 2021.

For information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director, at 336-401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org.