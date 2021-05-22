Community Milestones

Announcements
The Peter S. Brunstetter Aquatic Center at Tanglewood Park, 775 Tanglewood Park Road in Clemmons, opens for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
The 2021 season hours are:
- May 29-31: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- June 1-8: 4-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- June 9-Aug. 22: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
- Aug. 23-Sept. 5 (weekends only): 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
- Sept. 6: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Daily rates are: Children 2 and younger, free; seniors (55+) and children ages 3-5, $6 per swimmer; ages 6-54, $7 per swimmer.
Due to COVID-19, the center will not be selling season passes for the 2021 operational season and access to select areas of the aquatic center may be limited.
For information, call 336-703-2502 or visit www.forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/aquaticcenter/.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville has announced the following events:
- Best Shrubs Lecture: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27. With Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG’s director of curation and mission delivery. In-person or Zoom. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
- June Is Pollinator Month: 2-4 p.m. June 14. For children in kindergarten through third-grades. $5 per child. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
- Magical Monarchs: 6-7 p.m. June 16. With Jeanne Megel. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
- Blood drives: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16 and July 12, also 2:30-7 p.m. June 28. www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or 336-996-7888.
Awards
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced that Olivia Smith, a senior at Walkertown High School, is Walkertown High School’s Student Recipient of the DAR Good Citizen award.
Smith is the daughter of Laronda Smith of Walkertown.
The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding high school seniors, who exhibit good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities, by exemplifying qualities of service, dependability, leadership and patriotism.
* * * *
Campbell School of Law honored four graduates, including Alayna Marie-Poole Elmore of Lewisville, with awards from the North Carolina Advocates for Justice at its 43rd annual hooding and graduation ceremony on May 7.
The trial advocacy faculty at Campbell School of Law selects the recipients of this award based on their demonstrated significant improvement during their required trial advocacy performance sections as evidenced by their performance and grade, leadership endeavors, academic success and collegial respect and work ethic.
* * * *
Old North State DAR chapter and District IV announced American History essay winners. The theme for this year was “The Boston Massacre” whose 250th anniversary is commemorated this year.
The seventh-grade winner was Lawson Adams and sixth-grade winner was Elizabeth Cordray; both students attend Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Graduates
Flagler College, Kernersville: Aleksey Bugg, degree in business administration
* * * *
In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Holden Armstrong of Winston-Salem earned a bachelor's degree in strategic and security studies and commissioned in the Army, Medical Service Corps.
* * * *
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Pfafftown: Charmaine Lang, college of letters and science, doctor of philosophy
Grants
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a new call for Arts Recovery Grant applications which are due by 5 pm. June 4. To qualify, arts and cultural organizations must be a 501c3, and arts and cultural programs must be housed under a 501c3 organization or have a 501c3 that can serve as a fiscal agent.
This year, as part of its recovery, relief, and reopening efforts to support artists and arts organizations impacted by COVID-19, the council is investing directly in several individual arts and artist recovery grants. Established earlier last year upon the eve of the pandemic, the council established the Artist Relief Impact Fund which has supported 93 individual artists to date.
Grant amounts will vary depending upon organization budget size and the total number of applications received. This grant does not require a match, and the project period for using funds runs through Sept. 30. Grants will be announced by June 30. For information, contact Dara Silver at dsilver@intothearts.org or 336-747-1426.
In addition, the council will hold an online information session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom. Information session, guidelines and the grant application are available at www.intothearts.org or interested parties can email dsilver@intothearts.org directly. A recording of the information session will be posted at www.intothearts.org immediately following the session. This grant is partially supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
* * * *
The Winston-Salem Symphony has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support The Chevalier. This project will support the premiere of The Chevalier, a play with music about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who was a master composer, virtuoso violinist, finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe’s first Black regiment and crusader for equality. This play, written by Bill Barclay and produced by Concert Theatre Works, will premiere Sept. 11-12, 2021 at Reynolds Auditorium. The Winston-Salem Symphony’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
Bill Barclay’s play, The Chevalier, begins in 1778 and examines Bologne’s friendships with fellow immigrants Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette against the backdrop of civil unrest. Bologne was an extraordinary Black artist nearly written out of history. Throughout 2021, the Winston-Salem Symphony will use Joseph Bologne’s story to inspire discussions on the importance of expanding racial equity in the arts through its MusicConnects series. Each MusicConnects event will feature guest lecturers and musicians and an opportunity to welcome attendees to be part of the conversation.
The Chevalier is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Winston-Salem Symphony and Concert Theatre Works, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Authoring Action. In January 2021, the Winston-Salem Symphony released the short film, “The Chevalier: A Voice to Be Heard,” which was filmed in October 2020 when Barclay and a group of actors visited Winston-Salem to present a reading of the play and participate in recording sessions with the Symphony. The film features scenes from the play along with interviews highlighting the ways the Chevalier’s extraordinary life continues to resonate today. Merritt Janson performs as Marie Antoinette, David Joseph as Mozart, and Winston-Salem’s own Jackie Alexander as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges in the film. The 14-minute film can be viewed at wssymphony.org/chevalier.
Subscriptions for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2021-2022 season will be available on June 15. For information, visit wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
* * * *
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has awarded $400,000 in seed grants to eight North Carolina startups, including Stemz of Winston-Salem.
Stemz, which received a $50,000 grant from NC IDEA, offers a convenient way for buyers to consistently find locally grown flowers.
The eight recipients were chosen after a three-month competitive application and selection process that drew 174 applications from across the state.
* * * *
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the award of more than $215,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Locally, Quality Education Academy of Winston-Salem received $3,000 and Wilkes Literacy received $3,000.
A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
* * * *
Youth Grantmakers in Action has announced seven grants totaling $7,265 to support a variety of youth-led projects in Forsyth County.
Grant recipients:
- Atkins HOSA - $300 to create a blessing closet filled with school and toiletry supplies for students.
- Ebony Society of Mount Tabor High School - $900 to purchase books for premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Forsyth Medical Center.
- STEAM for Girls - $1,815 to host a STEAM summer camp for middle school girls.
- Students4Change - $250 to provide masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, and books for children in group homes and the foster care system.
- The THETA Awards and Scholarship Fund - $1,200 for a high school theatre awards gala and to raise scholarship funds for a theatre summer enrichment program.
- The Winston Opportunity Project - $2,300 for a mentoring program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
- Winston-Salem Youth Advisory Council - $500 to host a virtual food drive to benefit youth experiencing food insecurity.
Youth Grantmakers in Action is a diverse group of youth ages 15 to 18 from all over the county who meet during the school year to gain leadership experience, represent the youth of the community, and grant money to youth-led community projects that will have a positive impact on the community.
Honors
University of Mississippi, dean's honor roll: Brianna Nicole Chambers, East Bend; Meghan Elise Garrou, Lexington; Mary Chapman Johnson, Winston-Salem
* * * *
University of North Georgia, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Holden James Armstrong
* * * *
Bob Jones University, dean's list: Tucker Arnold, High Point; Rebecca Craddock and Rachel Pattisall, both of Winston-Salem; Jillian Rogers of Pinnacle; and Abigail Spendlove of West Jefferson.
* * * *
Southern New Hampshire University, winter 2021 dean's list: Bailey Martin of Hamptonville; Erianna Hunter of High Point; Dalton Graves and Brandan Pinyan, both of Lexington; Carrie Brown of Walkertown; Ciera Bertine, Latasha Hairston and Kim Crockett, all of Winston-Salem.
Military
Very little known about what happened to Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, a military mission plane that went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 U.S. Army soldiers on board and 11 crew members (including North Carolina natives SP4 Robert Bagget from Burlington and PVT Billy Atkins from Black Mountain). Due to the complexities surrounding the mission, the names of all those who have been lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
However, on May 15, the families of those lost gathered in Columbia Falls, Maine, to meet each other for the first time and share in the moment that a monument to these brave men and women was unveiled.
The land where this monument has been erected was donated by Wreaths Across America Founder Morrill Worcester and is located on the balsam tip-land where brush is harvested each year to make veterans’ remembrance wreaths to be placed on the headstones of the nation's heroes. Last summer (during the pandemic), WAA held a quiet groundbreaking ceremony for the new monument.
In addition to the monument unveiling, All Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 families were invited to take part in the Wreaths Across America Remembrance tree program.
For information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/remembrance-tree-program.
On the Move
The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust has announced that Kristen Naney of Greensboro will join the trust as director of learning and impact. Naney currently works as a public health epidemiologist in the Population Health Division of the Durham County Health Department. Prior to joining the Durham County Health Department in 2020, Naney worked as a research assistant professor for the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health at N.C. A&T.
Scholarships
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has announced that Ben Burson of Winston-Salem, is the recipient of the Elizabeth Harriet Weaver Memorial Scholarship, the highest honor for a rising high school senior considered to be the most promising artist. Desired attributes of the recipient include demonstrated motivation, dedication and self-discipline in support of his/her/their talent; exceptional vitality as an outstanding all-around student and individual; and outstanding academic achievement (3.2 or better cumulative GPA). It covers fees, room and board for an in-state student, plus tuition if the student is from out of state.
Burson, a returning student to UNCSA, is a percussionist in the School of Music.
* * * *
Lauren Duncan, a senior at Atkins Senior High School, is the recipient of the North Carolina State Daughters of the American Revolution Cordon Street Endowment Gift scholarship and was sponsored by Old North State DAR chapter.
* * * *
Sokhna Lo, a senior at Mount Tabor High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter P of Winston-Salem.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
For information, visit peointernational.org.
