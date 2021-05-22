Community Milestones

Bill Barclay’s play, The Chevalier, begins in 1778 and examines Bologne’s friendships with fellow immigrants Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette against the backdrop of civil unrest. Bologne was an extraordinary Black artist nearly written out of history. Throughout 2021, the Winston-Salem Symphony will use Joseph Bologne’s story to inspire discussions on the importance of expanding racial equity in the arts through its MusicConnects series. Each MusicConnects event will feature guest lecturers and musicians and an opportunity to welcome attendees to be part of the conversation.

The Chevalier is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Winston-Salem Symphony and Concert Theatre Works, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Authoring Action. In January 2021, the Winston-Salem Symphony released the short film, “The Chevalier: A Voice to Be Heard,” which was filmed in October 2020 when Barclay and a group of actors visited Winston-Salem to present a reading of the play and participate in recording sessions with the Symphony. The film features scenes from the play along with interviews highlighting the ways the Chevalier’s extraordinary life continues to resonate today. Merritt Janson performs as Marie Antoinette, David Joseph as Mozart, and Winston-Salem’s own Jackie Alexander as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges in the film. The 14-minute film can be viewed at wssymphony.org/chevalier.