Community Milestones

Nancy Hall, a retired social worker, has served in the Senior Tar Heel Legislature representing Forsyth County; has served on the Regional Advisory Council on Aging as well as the Forsyth County Aging Services Planning Committee for more than 20 years. She is a former president of the Forsyth County Chapter of AARP and served on the board of directors of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem from 2001 to 2006.

Fundraisers

The Bobby Labonte Foundation is celebrating a successful year of fundraising through the Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. More than 280 cyclists rode along with Labonte through Winston-Salem and the surrounding countryside, finishing with laps around NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium on Aug. 21.

The new venue for the foundation’s annual charity bike ride brought renewed excitement to the event, which raised more than $40,000 for the 2021 charity grant recipient, JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter. Funds were generated through sponsorships, rider registration fees, participant fundraising and a cocktail party and silent auction hosted by Inmar Intelligence. The silent auction was held virtually this year, bringing in bidders from across the country for the first time.