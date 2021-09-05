Community Milestones

Achievers
Rachel Pattisall of Winston-Salem has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s volleyball team roster for the 2021-2022 academic year. Pattisall is a sophomore majoring in nursing.
After winning three straight NCCAA DII National Championships, the Bruins women’s volleyball team is ready to pursue a fourth as the team released their upcoming 2021 season schedule.
The Bruins battled through a difficult schedule during the 2020 season and overcame the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bruins were able to finish the abbreviated regular season at 9-6 overall.
This season, the Bruins will return to a normal slate of matches for the regular season.
Announcements
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., will host a fall-themed Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. The market will feature more than 25 area dealers of beautiful and functional objects, vintage items, gourmet treats and more. Market is free to attend, but paid admission is required to tour Körner’s Folly historic house museum.
Food will be provided by Kris’s Cocina, including seasonal tacos and tamales.
Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. The last tickets are sold at 3 p.m. to allow visitors adequate time to explore and enjoy the museum. Tour admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children and free for children 5 and younger.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
* * * *
The fourth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Sneaker Soiree is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Historic Langtree Plantation at 554 Langtree Road in Mooresville.
Guests will enjoy a fun and inspiring night including dinner, drinks and dancing along with an auction.
All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers throughout Alexander, Forsyth, Iredell and Rowan counties. The program is focused on providing girls in third through eighth-grades a safe space to learn life skills and help them navigate life challenges socially, emotionally and physically.
To buy a ticket, donate or sponsor, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.
For information, email gotrgreaterpiedmont@girlsontherun.org.
* * * *
The Ardmore Neighborhood Association will hold its Ardmore Dog Fest from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Miller Park lower field (off Westover Drive) in Winston-Salem.
There will be contests, working dog demonstrations, food and fun. Prizes will be awarded for: Best owner/dog lookalike, best dressed, best kisser and best trick. The entry fee is $5 per dog and owners may enter as many contests as they want.
Registration closes at Sept. 15.
For information, visit https://ardmore.ws/event/ardmore-dog-fest/.
* * * *
The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Kernersville Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. The event will be located at the First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park. The memorial is located adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street.
Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to Kernersville for display at the memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on 9/11.
For information, call 336-564-1928.
Awards
Each year, North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services presents awards to recognize individuals, organizations, programs and communities that have made significant contributions in support of the division’s efforts to enhance resources, services and opportunities for the state’s older citizens.
The Elizabeth Welch Award recognizes an older adult who has effectively advocated for the needs of other older adults, as either a volunteer or employee. This year’s award recipient is Nancy Hall who has been volunteering throughout Forsyth County for more than 20 years and has had the opportunity to create many programs for aging adults, including programs that connect them to the arts.
Nancy Hall, a retired social worker, has served in the Senior Tar Heel Legislature representing Forsyth County; has served on the Regional Advisory Council on Aging as well as the Forsyth County Aging Services Planning Committee for more than 20 years. She is a former president of the Forsyth County Chapter of AARP and served on the board of directors of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem from 2001 to 2006.
Fundraisers
The Bobby Labonte Foundation is celebrating a successful year of fundraising through the Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. More than 280 cyclists rode along with Labonte through Winston-Salem and the surrounding countryside, finishing with laps around NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium on Aug. 21.
The new venue for the foundation’s annual charity bike ride brought renewed excitement to the event, which raised more than $40,000 for the 2021 charity grant recipient, JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter. Funds were generated through sponsorships, rider registration fees, participant fundraising and a cocktail party and silent auction hosted by Inmar Intelligence. The silent auction was held virtually this year, bringing in bidders from across the country for the first time.
It was the 10th year for the foundation’s charity bike ride, which has continued to grow its participation numbers since its inception.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
Honors
Centre College, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Jill Nofziger
Georgia Southwestern State University, Winston-Salem, dean’s list: Kassandra Jenkins
