Community Milestones

Achievers

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is one of 38 mayors chosen for an intensive education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

As a member of the initiative’s Class of 2021-22, Wagner is part of a class of mayors participating in a program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.

The year-long program launches with a three-day convening for mayors in New York that began Sept. 26. Each day, mayors attended classroom sessions focused on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York, collaborated with Harvard University leadership to create the initiative in 2017.

Collectively, Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city and give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another. The initiative will connect Wagner to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers and technical assistance.