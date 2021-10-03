Community Milestones

Achievers
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is one of 38 mayors chosen for an intensive education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
As a member of the initiative’s Class of 2021-22, Wagner is part of a class of mayors participating in a program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.
The year-long program launches with a three-day convening for mayors in New York that began Sept. 26. Each day, mayors attended classroom sessions focused on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.
Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York, collaborated with Harvard University leadership to create the initiative in 2017.
Collectively, Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city and give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another. The initiative will connect Wagner to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers and technical assistance.
Now that the mayors’ convening has ended, two senior-level city officials nominated by each mayor will attend a convening in October and attend virtual classes throughout the year. From High Point, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford and Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson will participate in the year-long program and help Wagner translate what they learn into organizational changes that improve life in High Point.
Wagner’s participation in the initiative and that of his two senior leaders, including tuition, accommodation, meals and airfare, is fully funded by the program, thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Activities
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has elected new officers for the next fiscal year, which expires on Sept. 30, 2022. They are: President, Virgil Lessane; president-elect, Katlyn Proctor; past president, Robert Ross; secretary, Richard Vann; treasurer, Bennett Bruff; and Pancake Jamboree chairman, Ben Wilson Jr.
New members of the club’s board of directors are James Carroll, Phil Johnson and Jeff Worth. Committee chairmen for the next year are: marketing, Tyler Cox; membership, Tom Fredericks; and youth programs and support, John Wells.
Founded in 1958, the Twin City Kiwanis Club meets at noon every Wednesday at Forsyth Country Club in Winston-Salem.
The club’s 63rd Pancake Jamboree is set for March 4, 2022, at the M.C. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.
For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/.
Announcements
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are going forward with their fall plant sale this year.
It is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington. The proceeds from this event will help support many community projects; educational exhibits, talks and conferences; as well as their scholarship program.
Scholarships are awarded to persons having interest in fields related to agriculture and horticulture. Some careers of past recipients are: horticultural science researcher, forestry agent, veterinarian, greenhouse manager and high school agriculture teacher.
For information, call 336-407-2853.
* * * *
The Autumn Leaves Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 on Main Street in Mount Airy.
Free parking can be found around the festival area. Some paid parking options are available.
The festival, which began in 1966 as a closing celebration for tobacco and apple harvesting seasons, is now a celebration of the start of Surry County’s autumn season.
The festival features a mix of music, arts and crafts and food.
For information, call 336-786-6116 or www.autumnleavesfestival.com.
* * * *
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Special Populations section is now known as ASPIRE: Adaptive Sports, Programs & Inclusive Recreation. This new name reflects the trends and issues in parks and recreation relative to inclusive programming and universal design. The mission of this section is to provide social, emotional, physical, cognitive and spiritually stimulating recreation and leisure services to individuals with disabilities.
ASPIRE’s services are available to High Point residents and surrounding communities, providing programs such as Camp Ann, the Miracle League of High Point and Special Olympics Guilford/High Point. It also offers recreation opportunities like adaptive sports and social events like the Super Social Supper Club, annual holiday dances and day trips. Additional services include inclusion support, education and training to individuals, families and community members.
Upcoming opportunities include The Big Three Challenger Flag Football League, adaptive tennis and Halloween and holiday social events. For information on how to get involved or volunteer, call 336-883-3477.
