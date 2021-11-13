Community Milestones

Awards
Reynolda House has received the North Carolina Preservation Consortium’s annual Robert James Award for Preservation Excellence for its work to replace its 104-year-old roof.
The award was presented to Reynolda on Nov. 5 by the NCPC and is given to libraries, museums, archives, historic sites and other organizations in North Carolina with a mission to preserve tangible heritage of enduring value. The NCPC defines tangible heritage as “art, artifacts, library and archival collections, natural history specimens, musical instruments, textiles, technology, monuments, memorials, archaeological sites and historic and cultural architecture.”
Reynolda House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is home to a nationally renowned collection of American art on view in the restored interiors of R.J. and Katharine Reynolds’ 34,000-square-foot 1917 bungalow.
In 2018, Reynolda House was the recipient of a National Endowment for the Humanities Infrastructure Challenge grant for the rehabilitation of its historic Ludowici tile roof.
Construction began in July 2021 — after a 12-month delay due to COVID-19 — and was completed in early November. The Museum remained open throughout the project.
Construction management of the roof rehabilitation project was led by the Frank L. Blum Company, which built the Museum’s Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing for education and exhibition purposes in 2005. The facilities department of Wake Forest University also provided project oversight and Blum Construction contracted Baker Roofing to install the Ludowici clay tile and the copper flashing, gutters and downspouts. While the roof was being replaced, the museum also replaced three of 13 HVAC units, with AC Corporation of Greensboro executing plans by Landmark Facilities Group of Norwalk, Conn.
Fundraisers
More than $760,000 was raised at the Triad Gala for Life, held Oct. 29 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. These funds will provide more than 637 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.
The nonprofit's goal was to raise $580,000.
The event featured keynote speaker J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham. Greear has authored several books and recently finished his term serving as the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention.
The network provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited obstetric ultrasounds. The ministry also provides support to women and families through free educational classes, resources and a mentorship program.
A Virtual Triad Gala for Life program will be available for viewing through Dec. 31. To view or share the Virtual Triad Gala for Life, email hearwood@thepregnancynetwork.org.
A virtual silent auction is available as well through Nov. 29. Visit ThePregnancyNetwork.org.
The nonprofit is located at 625 Fulton St. in Greensboro and 811 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem.
Gold Awards
Rachel Weiner, daughter of Jeff Weiner and Patricia Watson of Kernersville and a member of Girl Scout Troop 41621, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Weiner created the Gold Garden at East Forsyth Middle School to give students a place to learn hands-on about gardening so they can go home and create their own gardens on a smaller scale. The produce grown in the Gold Garden is used in Home Economics/Life Skills classes and in science classes. As a supplement of the Gold Garden, Weiner also created the Gold Garden Booklet, which includes details about gardens and produce, instructions on container gardening, recipes to make with produce and science experiments to do with both gardens and harvested plants. The middle school has created a Garden Club to take care of the Gold Garden and has many plans to expand it in the upcoming seasons.
Grants
Twin City Kiwanis Club has presented grants, totaling $25,000, to 11 local, nonprofit youth organizations and one in Vietnam. They are:
- Arts for Life, $1,500, for art supplies and art kits
- Children of Vietnam, $2,500, COVID-19 recovery
- City with Dwellings, $1,000, short-term housing
- Crosby Scholars, $2,500, African American Males Pursuing Educational Dreams summer leadership academy
- Crossnore School and Children’s Home, $2,500, adventure-based group counseling
- Forsyth Educator Warehouse, $1,000, teacher supplies
- Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, $1,000, Family Builder programs
- Junior Achievement, $1,250, economic training classroom
- Middle Springs Middle School, $3,250, for Kiwanis Satellite Club to assist school
- Read W-S, $2,000, instructor academy
- Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, $3,500, remote computer hardware and software
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, $3,000, backpack grab-and-go and nutrition education
Proceeds from the club’s annual Pancake Jamboree fund the grants. However, this year, because of the pandemic, the fundraiser was postponed until March 4, 2022. The club raised money this year from club members’ donations, social media followers and local businesses.
Founded in 1958, the club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Forsyth Country Club in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Scholarships
Kernersville native Sierra Davis, a senior at Warren Wilson College majoring in environmental science, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington D.C.
* * * *
The Winston-Salem Foundation has announced scholarship totals for the 2021-22 academic year: More than $1.4 million has been awarded to 537 students seeking post-secondary education in North Carolina, the southeast and beyond.
These awards were made possible thanks to community member donations and to the foundation’s 134 scholarship endowment funds, which have been established by individuals, families and businesses ever since the foundation’s Student Aid program was established in 1923.
View the foundation’s scholarship recipients at: wsfoundation.org/latest-news/2021-scholarships.
* * * *
The Education Foundation of the North Carolina Pest Management Association recently awarded Past President’s Scholarships to these local students who are pursuing post-high school education programs: Ryan Collins, Terminix Services, Southwestern Community College; Suzan Eudy and Ashley Terrell, Carolina Pest Management, Rowan Cabarrus Community College and UNC-Pembroke, respectively; Paul Kelly, McNeely Pest Control, East Carolina University; Adam Lunsford, Terminix, Indiana State University; Rachelle Mendiola, Ehrlich, Western Carolina University; and Wesley Stevens, Bruce Terminix Company, Regent University.
Announcements
The City of High Point will accept public input on the use of American Rescue Plan Act Funding at community meetings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Masks will be required during in-person attendance.
The city will also offer virtual participation options. Residents can watch the meetings at www.youtube.com/cityofhighpointgov/live and submit comments via an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HighPointCC by Dec. 3.
The U.S. Department of Treasury, under ARPA, allocated $362 billion nationwide for the America Rescue Plan — Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. High Point has been awarded $22,699,511. Acceptable uses outlined in the bill include but are not limited to: Water/sewer infrastructure; general government services and addressing negative economic impacts.
* * * *
Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point will hold an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Food and drink will be served. Face coverings are required.
The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit, “20/20.”
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the art of Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit, "Light Captured.”
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point invites the High Point community to help make Christmas morning brighter for almost 500 children in need this holiday season.
In early October, around 200 families came to The Salvation Army of High Point office and registered for Christmas assistance. From there, the children's names, needs and wishes were placed on Angel Tree tags that are now available for adoption.
To adopt an angel this year:
- Visit either Napa Auto Parts locations in High Point to select an angel tag from their trees in store
- Visit Sammy G's in High Point to select an angel tag from their tree in the restaurant
- Call 336-881-5400.
Community members can also support the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in High Point by visiting The Salvation Army of High Point's Walmart Registry for Good: www.walmart.com/registry/RR/d6431b02-ba5c-465b-b539-11d30194daa6.
* * * *
Hospice of Davidson County is inviting residents to honor the memory of their loved one this holiday season by purchasing a holiday ornament and luminaria with their loved one's name.
Luminarias will be displayed on campus Dec. 8-Jan. 3.
Orders are due Dec. 1.
Ornaments can be picked up at the HODC campus or at the Annual Night of Reflection which is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Davidson County Historical Museum, Courthouse Square, South Main Street in Lexington.
Participants will experience a time of reflection, prayer, poetry, meditation and refreshments.
For information, email ecrews@hospiceofdavidson.org or call 336-474-2086.
* * * *
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville will launch the holiday season Nov. 26 with a Black Friday sale and Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting.
The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a craft fair and sale at the garden gift shop.
Then, at 5:30 p.m., garden-goers will be treated to a lighting which will feature 4,500 tulips, 36 sunflowers, 350 foxglove flowers on five stalks, 49 Magnolia blossoms, 24 lotus flowers, 136 daffodils and 1,500 miscellaneous blooms.
Following the opening on Nov. 26, the blooms can be viewed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (weather permitting), through Dec. 30. Admission is $5 per person, 17 and younger, free.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.com.
* * * *
Truist Point will be the venue for High Point's first-ever holiday party, presented by Bethany Medical, on Nov. 20. In conjunction with SAVVY vendors, a Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the stadium, while High Point University and the Furnitureland Rotary will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony outside on Gatewood Avenue.
The fair will include about 40 different vendors. Food trucks, door prizes and entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.
As part of the party, a 44-foot tree will be lit up on Gatewood Avenue just outside of Truist Point. The tree, provided by Nido Qubein and HPU, will be the largest tree in the Triad. Decorated and designed by STUDIO25DECOR, it features 33,500 LED bulbs.
The Tree Lighting festivities run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, performances and live music from Mix 99.5 and will be emceed by Lora & Matt in the Morning.
Also included is a Trolley Hop that will take patrons throughout downtown High Point to visit local shops, bars and restaurants. Trolley rides are free and all those who ride will receive a raffle ticket to enter and potentially win a number of gift cards to local businesses. For information, visit www.HighPointHolidayParty.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.