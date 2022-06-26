Community Milestones

Achievers

Unwind Communications Outreach Network and the Winston-Salem Performing Arts Alliance crowned the winners of the inaugural Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant, for ages 7 to 10 and 11 to 14, respectively.

“The pageant is designed to provide the girls with soft skills necessary to be well rounded and successful in life as well as building their confidence and offering encouragement, said Linda Greenwood, CON director.

To enter the pageant the girls had to have a 2.0 GPA and participated in special sessions in haircare, journaling, presenting on camera, Juneteenth history as well as fundraising. Along with the pageant WSPAA executive director Elliott Lowery and UCON director Linda Greenwood put together a special gospel celebration that highlighted the heritage of the African American culture on June 19 in Greensboro at the Van Dyke Performance Space.

This event featured regional and local artists: Storyteller Fred Motley, contemporary gospel artist W.I.L. and gospel rappers Ezzy Wall and Mr. GP.

During their year-long reign, Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth are expected to promote positive images through school appearances and community events and serve as a role model and spokesperson for Juneteenth.

The winners of the Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant are: Little Miss Juneteenth representing High Point is Saraiyah Johnson, the daughter of Michelle and Tacuma Johnson. Saraiyah attends The Point, College Prep and Leadership Academy. First runner up Little Miss Juneteenth representing Winston-Salem is Serenity White, the daughter of Victoria Montgomery. Serenity attends Ward Elementary.

Junior Miss Juneteenth representing Greensboro is Joie Holding, the daughter of Tiffany Donnell and Daniel Holding, Joie attends Morehead Elementary.

Announcements

Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal, who were honored at the JDRF – Piedmont Triad Hope Soars Gala on Feb. 19, are challenging the community to stretch even further to fund research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

While the gala, presented by Truist, raised $1.25 million, the Regals are confident that additional individuals and businesses will contribute to turning Type One into Type None.

Five hundred people attended the gala at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, while hundreds more watched the livestream and participated remotely.

To propel diabetes research and honor the Regals, supporters may make a tax-deductible donation to JDRF in any amount by:

Visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFHonorsTheRegalFamily to make a secure online donation by June 30.

Mailing a check, postmarked by June 30, to: JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To see hundreds of photos from the gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.

* * * *

Beginning June 28, Operation Xcel invites local learners to attend Three Steps Ahead Summer Camp.

During the school year, Operation Xcel serves the communities of Greensboro, Jamestown, High Point, Stokesdale and Gibsonville with free, afterschool tutoring, academic assistance and enrichment activities.

Three Steps Ahead will allow young learners to develop into well-rounded students with access to a variety of athletic and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities. Every Friday, Three Steps Ahead will host a field trip exposing its students to cultural and recreational experiences.

For information, visit www.operationxcel.org or contact Derly Daza at 336-790-8606.

* * * *

As the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary year, the nonprofit is seeking support for 20 projects and programs to enhance the country’s most visited national park unit. The initiatives include new trail maps, educational and musical programs, volunteer training and supplies, construction of a trail accessibility ramp and more.

The foundation is the official fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway and works closely with the National Park Service each year to select and support critical projects that would otherwise go unaddressed due to federal budget constraints. The latest opportunities to improve the park are focused on providing richer experiences for visitors.

The foundation is continuing to raise funds for the Trails & Views Forever program, which focuses on viewshed restoration and trail improvements, musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, and the Kids in Parks program, designed to engage children and families with the outdoors. Support is also needed to host the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration, train and equip volunteer rovers, and expand in-person educational opportunities through partner ranger roles.

To learn more and make a donation, visit BRPFoundation.org.

* * * *

The Board of Trustees of Old Salem and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts has voted to expand the museum’s collecting mission to include Alabama.

Established at Old Salem by Frank Horton in 1965, MESDA is home to the nation’s premier collection of objects made and used by the diverse people who lived and worked in the early American South before 1860. Alabama decorative arts will join objects made in Maryland, Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“Including Alabama at MESDA is long overdue, in fact, most people are shocked when they learn that it’s not already part of MESDA,” says Daniel Ackermann, chief curator at Old Salem and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts. “Not only do Alabama-made objects directly connect to the stories of craftspeople working in our other states, but Alabama’s rich history allows us to expand our narrative to include French and Spanish settlements along the gulf coast.”

Over the next year objects from Alabama will begin to appear in the William C. and Susan S. Mariner Southern Ceramics Gallery and elsewhere at the museum. MESDA programs will begin to incorporate speakers on Alabama subjects. And the museum will begin forging partnerships with Alabama museums and collectors and will expand its field research program to include the state.

Awards

Natasha McClendon of Winston-Salem received the Social Foundations Doctoral Award for Scholarly Achievement from Georgia State University’s college of education and human development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration.

This award is given in recognition of exceptional scholarly accomplishment through original publication by doctoral students in the social foundations doctoral program.

Graduates

Georgia State University, Winston-Salem: Bailey Martin, B.A. with a Global Scholars Distinction in Spanish, concentrating in language and international business, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Lehigh University: Zach Cotter of Clemmons, B.A. in political science with honors

Ohio University: Emmeline Adkins of Statesville, BSC communication studies; Brandon Gallimore of Winston-Salem, MSAT Athletic Training; Ryanne Mitchell of Winston-Salem, MSAA Athletic Administration

William & Mary: Mariano Leyva Merino of Lewisville, Bachelors of Business Administration; Eva Kalajian of Tobaccoville, Bachelor of Science; Nicole Powell of Winston-Salem, Masters of Education

Grants

The American Heart Association, UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America have announced 11 community health mini-grant awardees, totaling more than $90,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations.

Community partners were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500—$10,000 to support heart health policies, systems and environment changes with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security. Sixty applications were submitted, and a scoring of each mini-grant proposal was conducted by the Community Health Mini-grant committee.

Community health mini-grant awardees include:

Cobblestone Farmers Market—Meeting Demand for Local Healthy Food for All in Winston-Salem

Gabor Farms—Pop-up Market equipment for Triad locations

High Point LEAP—LEAP2Feed

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation—Incorporating Food Resources in Treating the Whole Person

Out of the Garden Project—Veggie Van Expansion in Greensboro

The Salvation Army Greensboro—Center o f Hope Hunger Relief/food pantry

SHARE Cooperative of Winston-Salem—Remote Location Sales (pop-up sites, mobile markets & farmers markets)

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist—Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Winston-Salem

United Way of Forsyth County—Place Matters: Improving community health outcomes through hyperlocal, coordinated intervention

Wake Forest University Health Sciences—Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Men of Color Health Symposium

Young Women’s Christian Association of High Point—Diabetes Intervention Program

Scholarships

Forty-six incoming students from Duke University’s Class of 2026 have been awarded merit scholarships.

The scholarships cover the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years (eight semesters) of undergraduate study.

In addition, scholars have access to funding for enrichment activities, which may include independent research, conferences and international learning experiences both during the summer and academic year.

Each individual scholarship program has a dedicated faculty or staff director who provides mentorship and guidance throughout the scholar’s career at Duke. The OUSF staff and the individual directors also coordinate programming for scholars, ensuring they make the most of their time at university.

Local recipients include:

Benjamin N. Duke Memorial Scholarship: David Ntim of Waxhaw, a graduate of Charlotte Christian School

