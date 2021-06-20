Community Milestones

Announcements
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host two social justice themed exhibitions this summer. Artist and photographer Owens Daniels will present “When the Revolution Comes” and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum.” Both exhibitions will be on view through Aug. 21 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
All events are free and open to the public.
“When the Revolution Comes” features mixed-media works depicting scenes from protests that stemmed from the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. The exhibition shines a light on current social justice issues including racism, inequality and incarceration.
Triad Cultural Arts’ “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum” highlights local Black history which may not be well known by the public. Its goal is to empower residents to share their stories with a wider audience thus contributing to a more inclusive local history of Winston-Salem. The exhibition is funded in part by the North Carolina Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities.
Owens Daniels is a visual artist, photographer, educator and the face behind ODP Art+Design.
Triad Cultural Arts was founded in 2007 as a nonprofit, community-based, multi-disciplinary cultural arts organization.
For information, call 336-747-1416.
Prior to the pandemic, local artist Diane Faison performed, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” in public and private schools, colleges and universities, churches and retirement homes. In an effort to get artists back to work, Faison’s production was selected to receive support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Artist Relief Impact Fund to produce a 50-minute film on Tubman’s life.
“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” is a one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad starring Faison. Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist born into slavery in the early 1820s. She is recognized for her commitment to fighting for equality and justice as displayed through her work on the railroad. In addition, she was a supporter of women’s suffrage and dedicated her life to helping those in need.
Faison is a retired teacher with a career in education spanning more than 30 years, an actress, visual artist, speaker and writer.
Fundraisers
United Way of Forsyth County awarded Gwen Parker, a teacher’s assistant at Kingswood School, with $25,000 to be used in the purchase of a new car from any of the participating dealerships at a recent Dash baseball game. Parker was among 10 finalists who were randomly selected from individuals who gave an undesignated gift of $100 or more to the United Way of Forsyth County Annual Campaign.
The idea came together last summer to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. More than 20 auto dealerships supported the campaign contest.
United Way of Forsyth County invests in more than 60 programs and initiatives and last year impacted the lives of more than 100,000 Forsyth County residents.
For information about the nonprofit, email kim.thore@uwforsyth.org or visit www.forsythunitedway.org.
Graduates
Centre College: Jill Nofziger of Winston-Salem, B.S. in behavioral neuroscience
James Madison University, Clemmons, Meghan Meyers, degree in biology; Winston-Salem, Connor Davis, cum laude, degrees in communication studies
Roger Williams University, Winston-Salem: Elisha Kollock, A.S. in paralegal studies
Grants
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation announced that in May 2021, trustees awarded Community Progress Fund grants totaling $1.3 million to 32 organizations across North Carolina.
ZSR’s Community Progress Fund, which is a part of ZSR’s Community-Based Strategy, is designed to provide an infusion of short-term funding at the right moment and is intended to build on existing momentum to help move an issue, an idea or an organization forward.
Locally, these organizations received grants:
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center to hire a program manager to address the increased demand for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) programming resulting from growth in 2020 and to do intentional outreach needed to elevate Queer BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in Guilford and surrounding counties.
Hands of Hope Medical Clinic to hire a MedServe Fellow (e.g., medical scribe, medial assistant, health coach, pharmacy technician, interpreter or a community outreach person) and a bilingual nurse practitioner to help with the organization’s clinic in Yadkin County. The organization is currently a voluntary effort to provide quality health care to the uninsured and low-income persons in Yadkin County.
Help Inc. Center Against Violence to help with the development and implementation of a family justice center in Rockingham County. An FJC is the co-location of a multi-disciplinary team of professionals who work together under one roof to provide coordinated services to victims of family violence.
Memorial Industrial Community Development Corporation to develop an incubator farm to provide agricultural and business training to prospective farmers while contributing produce to the local food system in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Honors
Bridgewater College, dean’s list: Pamela Gonzalez-Encina of Winston Salem; Fletcher C. Jackson of Lewisville
Buffalo State College, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Ashlyn Swink
Coastal Carolina University, president’s list: Christina Gentile of Lexington; Michael Link of Colfax
Coastal Carolina University, dean’s list: Lauryn Durham and Chandler Matchett, both of High Point; Deaja Richardson and Rally Stuart, both of Kernersville; Marzella Ebert of Mocksville; Luke Moretz of Thomasville; Carl Marshall of Walkertown; and Clare Genung of Winston-Salem
College of Charleston
President’s list: Lilli Butterfield of Mocksville, Riley Graham of Mooresville, Ian Goodman of Winston-Salem, Jason Mack of Lewisville, Elizabeth Parks of Clemmons
Dean’s list: Anders Kikut and Teagan Shaughnessy, both of Mooresville
Eastern Connecticut State University, dean’s list, Thomasville: Charlotte Pacheco-Sahagun, Karla Pacheco-Sahagun
George Fox University, dean’s list, Pfafftown, Emily Hayes
James Madison University, president’s list, Clemmons, Meghan Meyers, Winston-Salem, Connor Davis
Lehigh University, dean’s list: Zachary Cotter of Clemmons
Moravian College, dean’s honors list, Kernersville: Natalie Slayton
North Greenville University, dean’s list, Maxwell J. Huber, Kernersville; Elizabeth A. Luzzi, King; Jonah H. Pendergrass, Yadkinville
Saint Francis University, dean’s list, Kernersville: Avery Papalia
Samford University, dean’s list: Kathryn Budd of Advance; Anna Shellman of Boone; Ella Anderson, Hannah Harris and Davis Hicks, all of Winston-Salem
The University of Alabama:
President’s list: Lindsey Hiatt of Boone; Kelsey Iddins of Clemmons; Lauren Edelman of High Point; Marie Hippert, Madelyn Hollar and Bailey Hooten, all of Winston-Salem; Cara Wanner of Pfafftown
Dean’s list: Joseph Boyle of Advance; Tameron Russ of Banner Elk; Daniel Dierking of High Point; Katie Andrews, Elizabeth Ciener, Dalton Scanlon and Morgan Whicker, all of Winston-Salem.
University of Rhode Island, dean’s list, Kernersville: Sam Bartlett
Wofford College, dean’s list: Laura Beth Futrell of Denton; Jackson Wayne Barton of Lexington; Megan Elizabeth Lianne Santos of Pfafftown; Abigail McIver Woodall of Todd; Hannah Maris Brown and James Thomas Hopkins, both of Winston Salem.
Scholarships
Each year, the Lewisville Civic Club selects three graduating high school seniors to receive a college scholarship, each in the amount of $1,500 for its Community Service and Leadership Award. In addition to academic accomplishments, the recipients have also spent hours completing service projects in the Lewisville community.
This year, the club recipients are Reagan High School graduates David Speckhart and Reed Ballus, who both plan to attend N.C. State; and Payton Martin, a Calvary Day School graduate, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee.
Speckhart has competed a number of Eagle projects in and around the community, including assisting a Girl Scout in her Bronze project. Ballus has been involved with community service in Lewisville throughout his scouting career including food drives and assisting the town’s recycling committee with their events. Martin, in addition to being crowned Miss Lewisville for 2020-2021, has been working with the Lewisville Library and has created storytime videos for youth at the library.