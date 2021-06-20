Community Milestones

For information, call 336-747-1416.

Prior to the pandemic, local artist Diane Faison performed, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” in public and private schools, colleges and universities, churches and retirement homes. In an effort to get artists back to work, Faison’s production was selected to receive support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Artist Relief Impact Fund to produce a 50-minute film on Tubman’s life.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” is a one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad starring Faison. Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist born into slavery in the early 1820s. She is recognized for her commitment to fighting for equality and justice as displayed through her work on the railroad. In addition, she was a supporter of women’s suffrage and dedicated her life to helping those in need.

Faison is a retired teacher with a career in education spanning more than 30 years, an actress, visual artist, speaker and writer.

