Achievers

John Rocky Maisonpierre, No. 1 of 23 in 2023, won the Miller Park Individual Bocce Tournament held March 24.

* * * *

Wake Forest University has clinched another national debate championship. This comes on the heels of recently winning the prestigious National Debate Tournament.

On April 11, WFU’s top two teams (juniors Iyana Trotman and seniors Tajaih Robinson along with Ana Bittner and Ari Davidson) closed out the final round of the Cross Examination Debate Association national tournament. They were the last two teams standing, winning both first and second places. Both teams were undefeated throughout the championship, which was held in Texas at the University of Houston.

The win marks a historic achievement for the Wake Forest Debate team. In 2023, they won all three major national policy debate tournaments. This includes taking home the top trophy for their win at the American Debate Association competition in early March.

Activities

The Triad Heart Ball was held in-person April 21 at Legacy Stables and Events in Winston-Salem.

The event included a mobile auction, live auction, engaging program, gourmet dinner and live entertainment by Hot Sauce.

All funds raised for the Triad Heart Ball benefit heart disease and stroke research and community impact programs. The American Heart Association is currently funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects at N.C. A&T, High Point University and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, totaling more than $2.8 million.

Heart attack and stroke-related events can be largely preventable with education and lifestyle changes, such as knowing one’s vital health numbers, moving more, eating smarter and managing vital health numbers including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. For information, visit www.heart.org/lifes8.

Announcements

Winston-Salem based LEAD Girls of NC officially opened the doors to its new downtown program hub with an open house on April 14 for participants and their families along with supporters and volunteers.

Spanning nearly 2,000 square feet, LEAD’s new program hub is located in the Loewy building at 500 W. Fourth St.

In addition to a large activity space for LEAD’s regular Saturday programs and summer camps, the new program hub features a lending library, Zen room, training areas for LEAD facilitators and a STEAM center with computer lab created in partnership with WinstonNet.

Funding for LEAD’s new program hub, along with support for its growing footprint, was made possible by Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women: Black Women Impact Grants Initiative. LEAD Girls was chosen as one of 50 national grant recipients from more than 800 applicants of Black women-led and Black women-serving nonprofits.

LEAD currently serves more than 300 girls in Forsyth County each year through in-school programming with partner Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in addition to regular Saturday programs and summer offerings.

Girls who are interested in participating in LEAD can apply at www.leadgirls.org/apply.

* * * *

“My Music with Rhiannon Giddens” celebrates America’s musical traditions and their modern offshoots through engaging performances and conversations. This new series is produced by the Will and Deni McIntyre Foundation, the creative force behind the long-running PBS series David Holt’s State of Music. Presented by PBS North Carolina and distributed nationally through PBS Plus, “My Music with Rhiannon Giddens” will roll out to broadcast and streaming services for seven weeks of new episodes beginning the week of May 1.

In seven half-hour episodes, Giddens hosts musical performances and conversations with exceptional guest artists filmed on location around the South.

Guests this season include singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell; country music artist and artist advocate Rissi Palmer; Indigenous Lumbee/Tuscarora singer Charly Lowry; Southern gothic blues artist Adia Victoria; virtuoso guitarist and singer Joy Clark; Giddens’ life partner and collaborator Francesco Turrisi; Carolina Chocolate Drops cofounder Justin Robinson; Giddens’ sister, singer Lalenja Harrington; and longtime friend, singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett.

* * * *

United Fund of Surry had hoped to raise a $500,000 during this year’s campaign, but they exceeded that goal. “Our current total for donations is just over $531,000,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the nonprofit. “With our community’s generosity we will be able to help our neighbors in need through our 26 agencies.” The agencies assist more than 29,000 residents of Surry County.

“Each year, the cost-of-living rises, and housing is a huge need in Surry County,” said Hiatt.

For information, visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org.

* * * *

The Thomasville Farmers Market has opened for the season through Sept. 23.

Operation times are from 8 a.m. until noon.

The market is located at 21 E. Guilford St. A parking lot is adjacent to the market.

Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, pastries, jams, breads, flowers, crafts and other items will be available for purchase. All products are grown, baked or made by vendors.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by four authors at 7 p.m. May 17 at the monthly “4 on 4th Author Showcase” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem. The event is free to attend, but registration is requested.

This May’s event will feature authors Cynthia Newberry Martin reading from “Love Like This;” Bruce McIntyre, “There Are No Answers Here, Only Questions;” Gary Simond’s “Death’s Pale Flag;” and Robert E. Hampson from “The Moon and the Desert.”

The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors.

Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

Awards

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem depends on strong partnerships with local faith communities as they work to fulfill their mission of promoting and supporting successful aging. Volunteer and financial support from congregations are instrumental in the services they provide for older adults, such as transportation and home repairs.

This year’s Congregation of the Year, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, has supported the center faithfully and generously for 19 years by including the center in their outreach budget, seeing this as an extension of their ministry and a tangible demonstration of their commitment to and concern for older adults in the community.

In addition, United Metropolitan has a history of hosting events such as Adventures in Learning and volunteer training. Most recently, when the center’s Saturday Night Fellowship program was emerging from COVID-19 and the center needed a bus and driver, they graciously provided both for a period of several months, helping the center to get that program back on sound footing.

Later this spring, their Stephen Ministers will serve as hosts for a Saturday Night Fellowship gathering, deepening their engagement with the center and older adults who benefit from that monthly meal and social opportunity.

The center recognized United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church as the 2022 Congregation of the Year at their annual volunteer appreciation luncheon on March 30. The center welcomed the Rev. Alvin Armstead and members of the Stephen Ministry Team and congregation to receive the award.

Honors

Sherman College of Chiropractic, dean’s list: Jessica Kirkpatrick of Mount Airy

Scholarships

More than 100 military awards and scholarships were presented to University of North Georgia cadets at the March 30 Military Awards Ceremony and the April 16 Military Awards Review.

Cadets were presented with awards and scholarships for academic achievement, potential for leadership and high moral character.

Cadet Adrian Delgado from Yadkinville received the Charles and Kelli Schell Memorial Scholarship.

* * * *

In recognition of April as Distracted Driving Month, Alliance Insurance Services held a “Dangers of Distracted Driving” video contest for students heading to college in the fall, or current college students enrolled. This year’s winner is Olivia Smith.

Smith, a senior at Surry Central High School, won first place and $1,750 to use toward her tuition at Coastal Carolina University.

“We’re doing this because teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than adults to die in an automobile crash,” said Christopher Cook, owner of the insurance agency. “These deaths could be prevented if we can just convince teenagers not to text, eat or talk on the phone while driving.”

For information, visit www.myallianceinsuranceservices.com.