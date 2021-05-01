Community Milestones

The survey prompted 1,700 responses. A key finding was a desire of audiences of all ages to return to in-person arts and cultural events as soon as vaccinations and immunity rise to a level high enough to substantially eliminate risk of infection.

Outdoor events ranked high among persons surveyed, followed closely by indoor events and virtual events.

When asked about preferred cultural experiences in the post-COVID era, respondents listed music, theater, festivals, film and visual arts, in that order.

Looking forward at its own strategic planning process, The Arts Council asked those surveyed what role they would like to see The Arts Council play in the community. The most commonly selected role for The Arts Council was that of arts advocate, but more than half of the respondents selected the other three roles – community asset, grantmaker and fundraiser – as well.

Some 61 percent of respondents indicated they now provide financial support for the arts. Interestingly, younger respondents indicated they would be willing to increase their support going forward while others said they most likely would contribute at the same level in the future.