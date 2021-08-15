Community Milestones

Activities
Bethany Medical broke records for the largest health-care employee event at the High Point Rockers stadium on Aug. 8. Bethany treated its front-line employees to an employee appreciation fun day at the Rockers stadium, with more than 600 employees and their family members in attendance. The event was a coming together to celebrate the front-line employees and their continued dedication to patients and the community through this pandemic.
Employees from all 14 Bethany Medical locations across the Triad were present.
Bethany employees experienced a fun-filled evening with baseball, food, activities for kids, raffle prizes and more. One of Bethany Medical’s providers, Nick Coolidge, a physician assistant, was nominated to throw the first pitch of the game by Bethany employees. Coolidge has been with Bethany for seven years and sees patients at its North Main Street clinic in High Point.
Announcements
Weeruns public consignment sale is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 16-19 (closes at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19) and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Considered discount days, the sale on Aug. 20-21 is cash only or a 3% credit card fee. Most items will be half price.
Most items will be discounted by 70% on Aug. 22 and it is cash only or a 3% credit card fee.
The sale will take place at Center Point on Centennial, 401 S. Centennial St. High Point.
Children are welcome.
For information, call 336-889-5159 or visit https://weeruns.com/.
■ ■ ■ ■
Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company have announced the 10th anniversary presentation of the 10 Minute Play Festival with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Hanesbrands Theater, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.
The festival features works by six 2021 finalists in the annual 10 Minute Play Contest. Finalists include “Flirting With Justice” by Michael Ackerman, Michael Kamtman, director; “Late” by Larry Bliss, Jay Putnam, director; “With Love, Your Ghosts” by Mike Brannon, Mike Burke, director; “There is No Dash” by Rose-Mary Harrington, Tomeka Allen, director; “Fresh Start” by Ed Robson, Ron Law, director; and “Fan Fiction” by Mary Turner, Gregg Vogelsmeier, director. The plays were chosen from scores of scripts submitted by local playwrights.
Audience members will be required to wear masks.
Admission is $15 which can be paid at the door and purchased in advance at intothearts.org/events-info.
■ ■ ■ ■
The Bobby Labonte Foundation has announced that former professional cyclist Freddie Rodriguez, a 2000 Summer Olympics competitor, will be riding in the 2021 Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. The Labonte Roubaix is a charity bike ride scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Rodriguez has been a past supporter of the foundation’s charity bike ride and chairs his own non-profit with a similar mission – to empower children and families and help them succeed.
Historically, the ride has been held in High Point and supported Triad-area charities such as High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life. The new Roubaix-style ride, bringing Labonte’s love of racing and cycling together, is set to become the only event in the south where riders will finish by taking a lap around a racetrack.
Registration is currently open for the Labonte Roubaix at bobbylabontefoundation.org with a 62-mile or 35-mile option. Participants can sign up for a fundraising team, start their own, or fundraise as an individual. A VIP ride and brunch with Labonte and his wife, Kristin, is also available for Friday, Aug. 20.
Tickets for a cocktail party and silent auction the night before the ride are available through the Bobby Labonte Foundation’s website, along with raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.
To find out more about the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, register to ride, purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org. Volunteers are needed to help as well.
■ ■ ■ ■
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers to help restore the bald at Craggy Gardens from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The bald is approximately 18 miles north of Asheville.
Participants will hike a little farther than half a mile to the bald from the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at milepost 367.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. They will spend the morning clearing trees and removing debris. There is no restroom access at the work site.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own lunch, and explore the area, which is a designated North Carolina Natural Heritage Area, after the event.
To volunteer, email apearson@brpfoundation.org or call 828-308-2773, Ext. 19.
Awards
Josh Dobson, North Carolina’s commissioner of labor, presented 229 Labor Safety Awards to leaders of Novant Health Medical Group, a physician-led organization with more than 2,300 providers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. Of the 229 awards received, 223 were gold awards and six were silver awards.
For Novant Health, these team member safety awards took on added significance this year in light of care provided during COVID-19. To qualify, each award-winning clinic must meet or exceed a high standard of workplace safety requirements as outlined by OSHA.
Those attending the awards ceremony included: Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network; Marty S Lambeth, vice president Novant Health Physician Network Services; Joyce Mounce, senior director of Novant Health’s Community Health & Wellness Institute for the greater Winston-Salem market; Panissa Caldwell, director clinical central operations Novant Health Medical Group; Lynnette Young, manager central operations clinic support Novant Health Medical Group; and Latisha Glenn, regional clinic manager Novant Health Medical Group.
Graduates
Georgia State University, Winston-Salem: Dana McDonald, Juris Doctor
Grants
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $655,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program and Disaster Recovery Grant Program.
Under the Open Grants Program, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $464,632 for three projects that will support job creation and workforce preparedness in Chowan, Forsyth, Pasquotank and Robeson counties.
In Forsyth County, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $135,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina for equipment to help create a warehouse logistics training program for individuals. Collaborators include Goodwill Industries, Forsyth Tech, Surry Community College and local industry. Within three years, 25 individuals will have completed the logistics program, prepared for jobs in forklift operations, warehouse management and/or truck driving.
■ ■ ■ ■
On the advice of Robert Hayes McNeil Jr., using funds provided by the Thomasine Herring Hayes donor-advised fund, the Winston-Salem Foundation recently awarded the Friends of Central Library a $1,000 grant.
The funds are designated for general support of Forsyth County’s Central Library, which syncs with the Friends of Central Library’s work in support of Central. The Friends subsidizes the children’s and teen summer reading programs, multiple subscriptions to the Junior Library Guild for both age groups, e-book purchases, replenishment of medical reference books and more as needs arise.
The Friends of Central Library was established in 2006 with a mission to support and improve the collection and programs of the Central Library and the community it serves.
■ ■ ■ ■
Truliant Federal Credit Union has awarded $45,000 in Community Mini Grants to 30 nonprofit organizations to enhance and grow their life-improving outreach efforts in their communities.
Truliant’s Community Mini Grants program accepts and considers proposals annually that support programming or capacity-building needs. Each selected organization submitted a grant proposal for a project focusing on one of the following areas: Community development, economic mobility, financial wellness or youth and education.
Local recipients included:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont: To purchase “take-home kits” for the little brothers and sisters in the program.
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center: The grant will be used to fund the LGBTQ Youth Prom, including venue costs, entertainment, food and decorations.
The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council: The grant will help provide education resources to participants in The Girls’ Leadership by Design and provide rewards for completing certain tasks during internal competitions.
United Way of Greater High Point: Funds will be used to purchase weekend meals for food insecure students who are at risk of going hungry over the weekends or during school breaks.
West End Ministries: The funding will be applied toward food programs that are open to everyone who has a need.
Each received $1,500.
Honors
Bates College, dean’s list, Boone: Rebecca Anderson
Scholarships
Seventeen North Carolina high school students have been named recipients of Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarships for the upcoming 2021–2022 academic year. The scholarships provide funding for study at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNCG.
Recipients of the Brooks Scholarships were selected through a competitive process that included interviews by a county committee and final selection by a committee of faculty and staff from each of the three eligible universities. Nearly 200 students applied for Brooks Scholarships this year.
The scholarships were established in 1956 by Aubrey Lee Brooks, a Person County native and prominent Greensboro attorney. Applications are available to graduating high school seniors from 14 North Carolina counties. The recipients are chosen based on the late Brooks’ qualifications: “Academic standing, character, leadership, financial need and the will of the recipient to help himself or herself prepare for a career as a useful and informed citizen.”
The scholarships will provide up to $12,000 for each student for the 2021–2022 academic year and may be renewed for a period of three additional academic years. In addition to the annual scholarship, Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding to support research or travel abroad, summer internships, and a one-time computer stipend of $2,500.
Local 2021-22 Brooks Scholars include: Jernaisha Moore, a graduate of Walkertown High School, will attend N.C. State; Andrew Moran and Addison Pulliam, both graduates of West Stokes High School and both will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; and Katherine Poss, a graduate of Swain County High School, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
* * * *
Rachael Cronin, Jacob Hanks, Benjamin Robertson, Addie Stamper and Rachel Tang of Main Street United Methodist Church of Kernersville are recipients of the J.C. Grose Memorial Scholarships for 2021. They were recognized at Main Street United Methodist Church during worship services on July 25.
Wade Hampton from the J. C. Grose Sunday School Class presented.
The scholarship is in its 10th year and has awarded more than $24,000 to students. Students must have completed their freshman year or more, have strong academic achievement in college and show commitment to helping others.
Cronin, daughter of Ann and Mike Cronin, is a rising sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in environmental science.
Hanks, son of James and Betsy Hanks, is a rising sophomore at N.C. State, majoring in engineering.
Robertson, son of Sandra Cain, is a rising junior at Indiana State University, majoring in construction management.
Stamper, daughter of Tara and Chadwick Stamper, is a rising sophomore at the University of South Carolina, majoring in exercise science with a minor in business administration.
Tang, daughter of Betsy and Eric Tang, is a rising sophomore at UNCG majoring in pre-nursing.
The students have been very active in youth activities and missions as well as university and community activities.
The J.C. Grose Sunday School Class at Main Street United Methodist Church established the scholarship fund with memorial gifts honoring class members and other funds raised by the class. The Scholarship Committee reviews applications and awards the scholarship. Rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors in college who are members or children of members of Main Street UMC are eligible to apply. The next scholarship application period will be announced in May 2022 and applications will be available then through the church website at www.mainstreetumc.org.
* * * *
For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members, including Jacob Watson of Boone, with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.
Watson attends Mars Hill University.
Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded more than 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding.
The scholarship program is open to current Autobell team members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.