Community Milestones

Admission is $15 which can be paid at the door and purchased in advance at intothearts.org/events-info.

The Bobby Labonte Foundation has announced that former professional cyclist Freddie Rodriguez, a 2000 Summer Olympics competitor, will be riding in the 2021 Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. The Labonte Roubaix is a charity bike ride scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Rodriguez has been a past supporter of the foundation’s charity bike ride and chairs his own non-profit with a similar mission – to empower children and families and help them succeed.

Historically, the ride has been held in High Point and supported Triad-area charities such as High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life. The new Roubaix-style ride, bringing Labonte’s love of racing and cycling together, is set to become the only event in the south where riders will finish by taking a lap around a racetrack.