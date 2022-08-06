Community Milestones

Achievers

April Van Eaton, a rising senior at West Forsyth High School, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C.

As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors were selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in the country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state and national level.

Van Eaton participates in many activities in her school and community. She is involved in ROTC, color guard, drill team and the International Thespian Society.

Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Announcements

Cheryl Lindsay, director, human resources – global diversity/inclusion at Hanesbrands, will chair the United Way of Forsyth County’s 2022 campaign which began Aug. 1 and has a goal of raising $8.5 million.

Through her work at Hanesbrands, Lindsay has chaired, co-chaired and assisted in leading several United Way workplace campaigns. She has also worked with many United Way partners both in her role at Hanesbrands and personally.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present several authors who will read from their works at the 4 on 4th event at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. The theme for August is “stories from the South.”

This free in-person event offers a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books.

Authors will include Michael A. Almond reading from "The Tannery," a courtroom drama set in the early 1900s; Patti Meredith reading from "South of Heaven," a story of “love and possibility and emus;” Cameron MacKenzie reading from "River Weather," a book of short stories set in the 1990s in Northern Virginia as it began changing “from a rural backwater to a suburban dystopia;” and Tom Patterson reading from "The Tom Patterson Years: Cultural Adventures of a Fledgling Scribe."

This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by book signings by the authors and books for sale by Bookmarks. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem. For information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_August2022.

Awards

This spring, the National Scenic Byway Foundation awarded the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation the 2022 Visitor Experience Award for the rehabilitation and reopening of The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs.

In 1949, The Bluffs Coffee Shop became the first dining establishment to open on the Parkway. It welcomed generations of diners before closing in 2010. While it was shuttered, the building fell into disrepair.

In addition to National Park Service funds, individual donors, private foundations, the State of North Carolina, and the Appalachian Regional Commission together contributed nearly $1 million to the rehabilitation project through the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The repairs and upgrades included a new electrical system, reconstructed lunch counter, ADA-compliant restrooms, new kitchen equipment and more. Visitors to The Bluffs today will experience the restaurant as it was when it opened more than 70 years ago, with green and white checkerboard floors, a retro lunch counter, and the original light fixtures.

The Bluffs is welcoming guests for its second full season and is operated by Heritage Dining and Events under an agreement with the foundation. The nonprofit holds a historic lease for the National Park Service facility and is responsible for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

The Bluffs Restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until Nov. 13. To learn more, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

Graduates

Champlain College: Jennifer Figliolini of King, Associate of Science in business management; Jennifer Bannister of Winston-Salem, B.S. in health care administration

Emerson College, Wilkesboro: Kelsey Marlett, BFA in creative writing

Rochester Institute of Technology: Jinwen Hu of Thomasville, B.F.A. in graphic design; Alex Zades of Winston-Salem, B.S. in physics; Jesse Wolfe of Winston-Salem, B.F.A. in photographic and imaging arts; Abigail Burrows of Kernersville, B.S. in chemical engineering; Caroline Duncan of Kernersville, received a B.F.A. in illustration

Grants

The board of advisors of the Yadkin County Community Foundation has awarded $18,350 in local grants from its community grantmaking fund:

$750 to Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for the Yadkin County Childhood Cancer Safety Net

$1,000 to Children's Center of Surry for life skills

$2,700 Diaper Bank of NC for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in Yadkin County

$1,000 to ECHO Ministry (doing business as The ARK) for transportation for homeless families and single women

$1,600 to Fall Creek Elementary for bringing Panorama to the classroom

$1,500 to Hands of Hope Medical Clinic for vision assistance

$4,500 to Magnify Ministries for Impact Yadkin. A portion of this grant is made in honor of the Pauline Hudspeth Wood and Dr. William L. Wood Sr. Endowment.

$750 to North Carolina Symphony for a virtual interactive stage for Yadkin County students

$750 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Yadkin County

$1,800 Solus Christus for a refrigerator

$2,000 to Yadkin Arts Council for Willingham Performing Arts Academy technology upgrade

The foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

* * * *

Nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 N.C. counties, including Yadkin Valley TMC in Alexander and Davidson Counties, are set to receive high-speed internet thanks to more than $23.4 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced July 25. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office has awarded Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants to expand broadband infrastructure.

Honors

Bates College, dean's list: Rebecca Anderson of Boone

Coastal Carolina University, president's list: Kendi Bailey of Statesville; Kendall Bowman of Winston-Salem; Christina Gentile of Lexington; Allie Hildebran of Mooresville; Madelynn Lichty of Clemmons; Michael Link of Colfax; and Kayla Vest and Kolby Vest, both of Wallburg

Coastal Carolina University, dean's list: Lance Boykin and Coleman Reich, both of High Point; Emma Gordon of Winston-Salem; Megan McDaniel of Lewisville; Cameron Reynolds of Millers Creek; Hannah Tierney of Clemmons

College of Charleston, dean's list: Ava Heinen of Winston-Salem, Anna Baker of Lewisville

Emory & Henry College, dean's list: Juan Gomez Rios and Anne-Louise Tunstall of Mount Airy; Chelsi Hodges of Vilas; Alexis Hoppers of Sparta; Hunter Jones of Jefferson; Hayley Ritter of Lansing; Preston Robertson of Mocksville; Hannah Spainhour of Rural Hall

Freed-Hardeman University, dean's list: Landon Speer of Statesville

George Fox University, dean's list: Emily Hayes of Pfafftown

Georgia Institute of Technology, faculty honors: William Armentrout of Winston-Salem, Michael Krause and Jayanee Venkat, both of Lewisville, Samantha Smith

Hollins University, dean's list: China Moore of Mocksville; Kaley Wood of Kernersville

Lincoln Memorial University, dean's list: Spencer Baldwin of Lewisville, Katelyn Blevins of Hillsville, Va., Kiley Holmes of Clemmons, Lauren Martin of Harmony, Lucas Rattigan-Coe of Winston-Salem, Adam Szewczyk of Mocksville, Hallie Treva of West Jefferson

Miami University, president's list, Katie Schaeffer of Stokesdale, Alia Agee of Winston-Salem; dean's list, Luke Romanik of Winston-Salem

Ohio University, dean's list: Alec Munster of Clemmons; Emmeline Adkins of Statesville; Peyton Irwin of Mooresville; Vivian Waye of Kernersville

Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean's list: Juan Reyes of Kernersville; Lauren Maltzahn of Winston-Salem

Quinnipiac University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Jacey Jones

Randolph Community College, president's list, Heather Ellis and Kyndall Robbins, both of Thomasville, Leigh Lockwood of Winston-Salem; dean's list, Bryson Hicks of Lexington

Rochester Institute of Technology, dean's list: Mason Strange of Greensboro; Abigail Burrows of KernersvilleSamford University, dean's list: Kathryn Budd of Advance; Ella Anderson, Anna Powell and Davis Hicks, all of Winston-Salem; Mariah Dilmore of Stokesdale; Anna Shellman of Boone; Shelby Roal of Hays

Sherman College of Chiropractic, president's list, Ramon Pino-Lueza of Yadkinville; dean's list, Holly Hardison of Lexington

The College of New Jersey, dean's list, Clemmons: Corinne Byrum

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean's list: Rhema Meggett of Boone, Savannah Grace Hamm of West Jefferson

University of New Hampshire, dean's list, Caroline Isasi of Pfafftown, earning high honors; Katherine Cone of Boone, earning high honors

University of Rhode Island, dean's list: Taylor Sedlatschek of Statesville

University of Utah, dean's list: Ruthanna Marie Dalby of Winston-Salem; Alayna Arnholt and Katharine Ambler, both of Boone

William & Mary, dean's list: Mariano Leyva Merino of Lewisville

* * * *

Wofford College, dean's list

Boone: Anna Norris

Clemmons: Joseph Bryson

Lewisville: Walker Yancey

Pfafftown: Griffin Albright

Todd: Abigail Woodall

Winston-Salem: Hannah Brown, Joshua Burgess, Elizabeth Hough, Millicent Murphy, Fadzai Mushayamunda, Willoughby Newton, Logan Petros, Luke Stephens

* * * *

The University of Alabama, dean's list

Boone: Lindsey Hiatt

Clemmons: Jarrett Mozingo

Mooresville: Alexis Logan, Logan Scherr, Jesse Singh, Abigail Tuchscherer

Pfafftown: Cara Wanner

Statesville: Ryan Spicer

Winston-Salem: Marie Hippert, Madelyn Hollar, Morgan Whicker