Community Milestones

Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts have expanded their Study South initiative to include new onsite, in-person opportunities to engage with the history of Salem and the American South.

While Old Salem and MESDA will remain closed for traditional walk-in visitation, these expanded opportunities include the new Salem Pathways choose-your-own-adventure outdoor experience as well as a new online portal for collections and research inquiries and appointments.

Old Salem will encourage visitors to explore the historic district and gardens with Salem Pathways, a new online choose-your-own-adventure experience where visitors can follow the personal lives, achievements and challenges of real-life individuals who lived in or visited Salem from the 1770s to 1980s. These historical figures will take visitors on a tour of Salem’s historic district as seen through their eyes and will include curated music and sounds reflective of their lives. Salem Pathways will be available to visitors 24/7 through their own mobile devices with a pay-what-you-wish suggested donation of $20.

Learn more at www.oldsalem.org/salem-pathways.

Also, Old Salem and MESDA has launched an expanded Study South web portal to connect scholars, researchers, collectors, makers and inquisitive minds with the museum’s unique collections and research resources. These resources include the Old Salem and MESDA collections as well as the resources of the Anne P. and Thomas A. Gray Library, the MESDA Research Center, the Moravian Research and Archaeology Lab and the Garden and Seed Saving Lab. To ask a question or book an appointment, visit www.mesda.org/researchit.

