Community Milestones

Announcements

The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Summer Institute is a decorative arts and material culture field school for graduate students, museum professionals, makers and independent scholars. The 2023 MESDA Summer Institute Fellows will emphasize the material culture of the Carolina and Georgia Lowcountry.

The curriculum includes lectures and collection studies with leading curators and scholars, hands-on workshops with master craftspeople, and an intensive week-long study trip from Charleston, S.C., to St. Mary’s, Georgia.

In addition to chief curator and professor of record Daniel Ackermann, as well as MESDA and Old Salem staff, theses nationally recognized scholars are expected: Dana Byrd, associate professor of art history, Bowdoin College; Torren Gatson, co-director Black Craftspeople Digital Archive and assistant professor of history at UNCG; Louis Nelson, professor of architectural history and vice-provost for academic outreach at the University of Virginia.

Participants are eligible for full fellowships that include course tuition and single dormitory accommodations at Salem College. The tuition also includes lodging (double), bus transportation, admission fees, and many meals during the study trip.

The MESDA Summer Institute is offered in partnership with the University of Virginia. Students receive three hours of graduate credit through UVA’s Graduate Program in the History of Art and Architecture.

Applications are due by Feb. 15. For information, visit www.MESDA.org/SI.

Awards

Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley has been inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the governor of North Carolina.

The honor was presented on Dec. 9 at the Good Scout Award Luncheon held at the Le Meridien Hotel in Charlotte. Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, and Mark Turner, Scout executive/CEO, Mecklenburg County Council, Boy Scouts of America, presented Riley with the award.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, created in 1964, is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Riley has led the Allen Tate Companies since 1992 and has helped grow it from three local offices to a full-service homeownership company with 70 offices across a seven-region footprint in North and South Carolina. In 2022, Riley led the company’s largest acquisition of Beverly-Hanks Real Estate, with 18 offices in the Asheville/Mountain region. The company is on track to report more than 20,000 closed sales transactions totaling $8.5 billion for 2022. Along with its partner Howard Hanna Real Estate, the company is the No. 1 independent real estate company in the country.

The late H. Allen Tate Jr. was also inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, in November 2008.

Celebrations

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration on Nov. 17 at Highland Brewing Company. More than 100 guests attended.

The event also honored the leaders who have guided the organization since its start in 1997. Past chairs of the board of trustees were inducted into the newly created Abbott-Everhardt Society, named for the Parkway’s original landscape architect, Stanley Abbott, and late director of the National Park Service and parkway superintendent, Gary Everhardt.

The society’s members are Lou Bissette and Bob Shepherd of Asheville; Houck Medford of Blowing Rock; Greg Brown of Fairview; Gary Stewart of Matthews; Ken Wilson of Waynesville; Harvey Durham of Boone; Alfred Adams, Pat Shore Clark, Linda Combs, Hobie Cawood and Cynthia Tessien of Winston-Salem; Jack Betts of Meadows of Dan, Va.; Broaddus Fitzpatrick of Roanoke, Va.; and current chair John Mitchell of Hendersonville.

Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout also addressed the guests, who enjoyed live music from John Herrmann & Friends, a special anniversary ale by Highland Brewing Company and hors d’oeuvres.

Graduates

Seven students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Emergency Medical Responder course, which follows the guidelines established by the N.C. Office of EMS.

The EMR graduation was held Dec. 8. Graduates are Colton Bullin of Boonville; Michael Hunter, Jerry McFadyen and Bethany Vestal of East Bend; Kevin Macemore, Reece Macemore and Robert Rice of Jonesville.

Course instruction was led by Ronnie Link King, along with Kristi Hogan and David Church.

Honors

The following local UNCG students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Maggie Collins of King; Jonathan Cron of Kernersville; Emi Curia, Jessica Huffman, Neil Hughes and Tiffany Ivers, all of Winston Salem; Megan Elmore of Clemmons, Andrew Garrett of Thomasville; and Madeline Winning of Pfafftown.

* * * *

Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2022 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list. Local cadets and students include: Ian Jenkins of Kernersville, Trevor Mayes of Mooresville, Noah Pearson of Banner Elk.

* * * *

Emory & Henry College, dean’s list: Sarah Marion of Dobson, Chelsi Hodges of Vilas

* * * *

Randolph Community College

President’s list

Lexington: Daniel Burkhart, Bryson Hicks, Joseph Whitaker

Thomasville: Heather Ellis, Rickey Norris, Anna Taylor

Trinity: Chloe Everhart, Hannah Grissom, Carmen Kiziah, Danielle Neel, Hailey Phillips, Gavin Shives, Rusty Webster

Dean’s list

Kernersville: Makenzie Todd

Lexington: Nikki Sliva

Thomasville: Jordan Lucas, Macie Morgan, Kyndall Robbins

Trinity: Olivia Cody, Austin Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Clayton Lassiter, Rikki Marks, Cody Strader, Kennedy Strickland, Shayna Tobey, Rhiannon Varner

Winston-Salem: Leigh Lockwood

Academic merit list

Lexington: Jordan Deaton, Ian Patrick

Thomasville: Trinity Anderson, Praise Ayodabo, Morgan Baker, Elayna Brown, Nadia Chai, Priscilla Conard, Madalynne Conard, Leah Huggins, Alisha Khawaja, Sarah Killion, Ireland McClanahan, Peyton McDevitt, Addison Murphy, Gabriele Samuelson, Shelby Spach, Noah Stancil, Nicholle Stuart, Kaitlyn Swaim, Callie Walker, Kenneth Whisner, Hannah Wilson, Jacob Younts, Gavin Zayonce

Trinity: Cooper Black, Dominic Burns, Greyson Caldwell, Hannah Chessor, Brianna Dillard, Kennedy Duncan, Erica Earnhardt, Meredith Gaines-Shipwash, Ana Gonzalez, Abigail Goss, Cameron Greene, Pearce Harper, Austin Harris, Courtney Herring, Mary Hicks, Madison Hill, Halli Hogan, Paul Holmes, Kiersten Hoover, Colin Howell, Bryson Johnson, Calie Justus, David Lackey, Morgyn Lassiter, Jace Leonard, Bethany Lomax, Christian Marsh, Timothy McDonald, Margaret Messner, Kaitlyn Miller, Georgia Moorefield, Andrea Pacheco, Jeremiah Parker, Kaleigh Penland, Elisabeth Sekarsari, Destiny Small, Hayley Snow, Madison Varner, Kevin Bustos

Winston-Salem: Taylor Freeman